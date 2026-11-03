#1 Buenos Aires, 2025 By Rodrigo Paredes
Matt McClain from the United States takes First Place with America: Red, White and Blue, a series documenting the country during its 250th anniversary year. His photographs find compelling moments within the everyday American landscape, revealing a society through its people, contradictions, and changing realities.
Second Place goes to Kantaya New, representing Thailand and Singapore, for Unpolished Diamonds. His photographs explore the unexpected relationships between people and their surroundings, bringing together different worlds within a single frame. His image When East Meets West is a particularly striking example, where contrasting scenes coexist in an unexpectedly harmonious composition.
Rodrigo Paredes from Argentina receives Third Place for his series Buenos Aires, Argentina, capturing the character and energy of his hometown through spontaneous encounters and everyday urban life.
#2 The Last Train Of World Ijtema By MD Arifuzzaman
#3 When East Meets West From The Series 'Unpolished Diamonds' By Kantaya New
The Merit Award winners bring an equally varied perspective to the streets. Andrea Torrei transforms a playing field in Rabat into a study of movement, color, and rhythm. Md Arifuzzaman captures the overwhelming energy of a massive religious gathering in Bangladesh, while Hamzah Lim finds an unexpected visual moment among workers arranging watermelons in a bustling market.
Other photographers turn their attention to the quieter, more personal side of street photography. John Walmsley's photograph of a dog waiting outside a school in 1979 has acquired a particularly touching significance decades later, after the dog's former owner recognized it in his published work. Susanne Grether finds humor and absurdity in everyday situations, while Marco Parenti explores the coincidences and visual surprises that make public spaces such fascinating places to photograph.
#4 Along The Wall By Andrea Torrei
#5 One In A Melon By Hamzah Lim
Color, light, and composition play an important role throughout the collection. Yvette Scott discovers a striking arrangement of red skirts against monumental architecture in Bolivia. Joanna Madloch uses light to reveal fleeting interactions and subtle expressions, while Hyun De Grande creates a layered urban composition through reflections, architecture, and a passing figure.
The selection also moves beyond traditional street photography. Wednesday Aja documents contemporary subcultures in Los Angeles, Julien Sunyé returns to the humanist traditions of Parisian street photography, and Daisuke Kishi explores the atmosphere and cultural nuances of everyday life in Japan.
#6 Dog And Derelict Phone Box From The Series 'Wester Hailes, 1979' By John Walmsley
#7 Gente Fuerte (Strong People) From The Series 'An Absurd Reality' By Julio Marchamalo
What connects these photographs is not a particular style or location, but a shared curiosity about the world. Each photographer approaches the street differently, finding stories in places that others might simply walk past.
Together, the 25 winning series remind us that extraordinary photographs do not always require extraordinary circumstances. Sometimes, all it takes is being in the right place, paying attention, and recognizing a moment before it disappears.