Did you know that it is physically impossible to swallow your own tongue? Or that babies under six months old shouldn’t drink water? Or even that the United Kingdom and England are not the same thing?

Well, you probably knew all of these already. They’re the kind of facts we tuck away in little drawers in our brains. But not everything is quite so obvious. In fact, we came across an Instagram account dedicated to sharing unusual facts you don't come across every day. So, if you're looking to add a few new fun facts to your party-trick repertoire, we've got you covered!