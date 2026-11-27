#1 I Found A Human Molar In My Bed?
Any ideas as to WHY THIS HAPPENED? Is this witchcraft? Who gave me a tooth??
#2 Found A Needle In My 8 Yo Room
Nonbinary_Cryptid asked:
Weird question, but does he have one of those sand art frames with water and sand inside that you turn over to make the sand fall and create a new picture? I bought one for my classroom and there was a syringe just like this in the package. Closer inspection revealed a tiny hole in the frame that allows you to use the syringe to pierce a rubber membrane and top up the water if the level drops.
OP replied:
Omg that’s it. I literally threw out the box the same day I found the needle!!
#3 Mom Received An “Abuelita” Mug By Mistake For Christmas And We Laughed It Off. 3 Days Later I Found Out I Was Pregnant
Strange or funny things happen often, but when they come together, things can get truly confusing. If that isn’t cause to whip out our cameras and capture it, then I don’t know what is. After all, these things don’t happen all the time, right?
And here’s the thing: some of these pictures are so funny, they can be very useful for memes, or rather, they are “meme-material.” Meanwhile, others are so weird they are almost like flash-fiction thrillers. Some might make you go, “Whoa,” and others might make you go, “Eww!” But what about these pictures grabs our attention?
#4 Wiggly Door
#5 Hotel Art Piece Trying To Tell Me Something About The Bathroom Vent?
#6 What Is This At The Lake I Found?
The truth is, unusual things can spark our curiosity. I mean, don’t we have so many questions when we notice something strange? Well, we are naturally curious creatures. Elizabeth Bonawitz, a cognitive scientist and researcher, claims that curiosity is innate in all humans. She says that it’s a sensation much like hunger or thirst.
She explains, “Curiosity acts as a kind of filter you put over the world to help the mind decide what information to attend to. It’s a physiological response that helps drive action and decision-making to support learning.”
#7 Friend Ate Gold In His Sleep
Weird thing is he had cleaned up 0.6grams of gold the previous day to give to his friend that had been helping him, this was placed in a plastic container within another container (That he keeps all his gold in) and was left at the end of his bed on the floor. Somehow throughout the night he got up while sleeping, opened the main container and opened this small vile containing 0.6g and ate half of it, put the lid back on and closed the main container and then woke up at 12:30am (Works on a diary farm) To find that his mouth full of gold. long story short he then weighed the jar that was in his container to find half of it missing
Is there some meaning behind this?
#8 Weird Fortune Teller In My Daughters School Bag
Maybe kids are just more messed up then I expect but how do 10-11 year old's know what carbon monoxide or OF is?
#9 Went To The Bathroom, Came Back And A “Fortune Teller Fish” Was On My Floor.. (Home Alone)
The interesting part is that curiosity is really good for us. In fact, researchers are looking for ways to help us cultivate more curiosity. They believe that it acts like a memory booster, making it easier to learn and retain new information.
They also state that it’s surprisingly good for patience. It helps us stay calm when things don’t go as planned. Also, when it comes to creativity, curiosity is super important. It helps us connect unrelated dots to come up with original ideas. On top of that, it makes life more engaging and boosts our well-being.
#10 Any Ideas Of How This Happened?
#11 On Nous Susurre À L’oreille
#12 Strange Tuna
While strange pictures make us curious, funny photos make us laugh, and we all know how important humor is in our lives. According to experts at Mayo Clinic, a good sense of humor isn’t a cure-all, but laughter can do a lot of good. In the short term, a good laugh increases feel-good chemicals called endorphins that your brain releases.
They add that it also activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps relieve stress and lowers your heart rate and blood pressure. That’s why you feel better and more relaxed. Moreover, experts note that laughter can stimulate circulation and help relax muscles, easing tension.
#13 Nose Was Itchy For Days. Finally Pulled Out The Culprit
#14 Dozens Of Different Chairs Placed In A New England Cemetery, All Facing West
I’ve tried to look into what these mean but haven’t come up with anything yet. Some friends I’ve asked think it’s related to Memorial Day, or maybe an art project? I personally think someone could be symbolizing life/death as a cycle, since all the chairs were facing the sunset and the majority of them were placed near evergreen trees. If anyone has seen this before or knows anything about it pls let me know!
We did not sit in the chairs lol, felt like they weren’t meant for us.
#15 What Is This In My Corn?!
We already know that laughing relaxes us and reduces cortisol levels in our bodies. However, the fascinating part is that studies show this can be beneficial for our brain.
Chronic stress from daily life can damage our hippocampus, so it can’t support memory and learning as well. However, reduced cortisol levels from laughter can lead to a healthier hippocampus, which can improve memory and elevate our quality of life.
#16 Strange Catch While Fishing
#17 I Opened A Pack Of Pickles And Was Greeted By This Pickle
#18 There’s A Door In The Middle Of The Forest
Also, did you know that humor goes a long way in a marriage? You read that right. Psychologist and professor Enrico Gnaulati claims it’s a key aspect of a long, successful marriage.
However, he’s baffled that marriage scholars often overlook humor, irony, and an appreciation for the absurd as mindsets conducive to success in love. He believes they provide the best way for intimate partners to adapt to all the mundane annoyances baked into marriage and long-term romantic partnerships.