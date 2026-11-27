My friend had awoken last light at 12:30am to realise he had roughly 0.3grams of gold in his mouth, we are keen gold miners in newzealand and his collection of gold is roughly 14grams (Lucky he didnt eat this)

Weird thing is he had cleaned up 0.6grams of gold the previous day to give to his friend that had been helping him, this was placed in a plastic container within another container (That he keeps all his gold in) and was left at the end of his bed on the floor. Somehow throughout the night he got up while sleeping, opened the main container and opened this small vile containing 0.6g and ate half of it, put the lid back on and closed the main container and then woke up at 12:30am (Works on a diary farm) To find that his mouth full of gold. long story short he then weighed the jar that was in his container to find half of it missing

Is there some meaning behind this?