79 Things That Happened In Real Life And Sound Like Someone Made Them Up

Random facts have a particular way of catching our attention, often introducing us to questions we never thought to ask in the first place. According to the BBC, this happens because unfamiliar information creates a gap between what we know and what we suddenly want to find out.

Satisfying that curiosity can give the brain a small sense of reward, making the information more enjoyable to learn. Research discussed by the publication suggests that people who are particularly curious about a fact are around 30% more likely to remember it an hour later. This may be connected to increased activity in dopamine-related areas of the brain, which are involved in learning and memory formation.