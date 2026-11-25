Memes were born in a university, not on a message board. Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins coined the word in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, and this history of the word explains that he meant something quite different from what we picture today. He was describing ideas, tunes, and habits that hop from one person to another through imitation, the same way genes travel through a population.

Nobody was imagining cats with captions. The internet picked up the term later, and Science Friday points to a 1994 opinion piece in Wired by Mike Godwin as an early crossover moment. Dawkins eventually gave the new meaning his blessing, noting that it sits close to his original idea, since both are about things that go viral.