22 Stocking Stuffers For Him That Prove You Can Do Better Than Another Pair Of Plain Black Socks

Every guy has said the same sentence at some point: "I don't need anything." And every year, someone panics anyway and ends up in a gas station aisle holding a novelty beef jerky and a deep sense of regret. His stocking deserves a better plan, and so does your dignity.
We rounded up some solid stocking stuffers that actually earn a spot in his daily life. Some are handy enough to live in his pocket or his car, and a few are weird enough to start a debate at the dinner table. There is even a bear claw back scratcher, which will make perfect sense the first time he has an itch he cannot reach. Every one of these fits in a sock, costs less than a nice dinner, and has a real shot at outlasting the wrapping paper. Fill the stocking, step back, and enjoy watching him pretend he isn't thrilled about a tiny flashlight.
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#1 Plain Popcorn Never Stood A Chance Against Kernel Season's, And Once He Owns A Shaker He Will Start Testing It On Everything Within Reach
Review: "I bought this variety pack to make our family movie nights a little more fun, and it has been a hit. With eight small jars, everyone gets to pick a flavor instead of settling for one seasoning on the whole bowl." - Father Goose
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#2 His Hands Finally Have Somewhere To Put All That Nervous Energy. The Magnetic Fidget Infinity Cube Folds Forever And Clicks Like It Means It
#3 Brace For Groans. A Dad Jokes Book Is About To Get Read Aloud At Breakfast, Whether Anyone Is Ready Or Not
Review: "Bought for a new dad for a stocking stuffer!! We all sat around d and laughed reading them!!" - johnette m.
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#4 Dropped A Screw Under The Car? The Telescopic Magnetic Flashlight Stretches Out To Find It, And The Magnet Picks It Right Up
Review: "These were Christmas stocking stuffers and they were well received. Everyone liked that it was magnetic on both ends." - teresa Mathers
#5 Switching To Aluminum-Free Deodorant Sounds Like A Big Lifestyle Change Until Salt & Stone Makes It Feel Like Just Another Part Of His Morning
Review: "I finally found what I’ve been looking for!! I love this deodorant. I usually don’t wear deodorant because I don’t like to be able to smell the deodorant over my cologne, but this deodorant has a very nice and mild smell." - Albert
#6 Tiny Tins Of Solid Cologne Slide Into A Jeans Pocket For A Quick Swipe Before Dinner With No Spray Cloud Involved
Review: "I really liked this pack. It includes six different scents; they are convenient to carry around and smell quite good. The size is perfect for daily use or for taking along when traveling. Given the price, it’s a good purchase and also a great option for a gift." - Darien Ramires
#7 Scuffed White Sneakers Look Brand New After A Few Swipes With Sneaker Erasers, And He Will Act Like He Planned This All Along
Review: "I'm stunned. I never write reviews but this was worth the endorsement. Bought these as stocking stuffers a few months ago after seeing them on some IG influencer post. Needed to spruce up my son's sneakers before an event, and a few minutes later, they were unrecognizable. Including the before and after photo for reference." - Emily
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#8 Nobody Brings Up Bum Balm At The Dinner Table, But Anyone Who Has Ever Dealt With Chafing Understands Exactly Why It Belongs In His Stocking
Review: "This is the greatest self care item I have bought. I apply right out of the shower in the manly areas and somehow as if by magic there is no afternoon crotch funk. Just smells neutral." - Ken M
#9 Every Amazon Box Meets Its Match In A Keychain Knife, Which Rides Along With His Keys Until Something Needs Opening
Review: "The best key chain knife for the price. It is surprisingly sharp and comes in handy more than I thought it would. I’ve gifted this knife multiple times now as a sticking stuffer or birthday gift." - Kate
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#10 Rain Can't Stop An Electric Waterproof Lighter And Neither Can Wind, So Campfire Duty Officially Belongs To Him
Review: "Works great. Even in high wind and rain. If you are looking for an awesome lighter that is electric and quality built, this is your answer" - Rick
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#11 Spritz Before You Go And Everyone Else Gets To Keep Their Dignity. Poo-Pourri Is The Most Considerate Thing He Will Ever Unwrap
Review: "Just remember you need to spray the water first before you make a deposit. It totally encases any odors when you use it right. Love this. Light scent is pleasant and not too strongly perfumed." - bookreader
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#12 Is A Body Hair Grooming Kit An Awkward Gift? Maybe For Ten Seconds, Then He Will Use It Every Week And Never Mention Where It Came From
Review: "The design on it would be best described as bougie aztec, but since it lives in my medicine cabinet, who cares. It works really well and comes with a lot of accessories." - Jason Whitlock
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#13 Drive-Thru Fries Stay Upright And Within Reach Thanks To The Car French Fry Holder, So The Passenger Seat Stops Collecting Stray Salt
Review: "Super fun and really functional! Seems very sturdy and fits well in my Honda CRV cupholder. Worth the cost if you're always eating fries (or nuggets or smaller items in bags) on the go. Also very fun gift for white elephant or a foodie." - Jen
#14 Smelling Like A Forest Instead Of A Drugstore Aisle Is Easy When Dr. Squatch Natural Men's Bar Soap Lives On The Shower Shelf
Review: "My husband loves these soaps!!! Honestly so do I haha! First of all they all smell so good. Second of all, they’re pretty lol. I haven’t found a scent that I don’t like! Also, they lather so well, and are gentle on the skin! They last quite a while and I will continue buying them!" - Grace E
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#15 Saturday Night Had A Plan And Sunday Morning Did Not, So Waterboy Weekend Recovery Sugar Free Electrolytes Step In To Handle The Cleanup
Review: "This stuff works! Really keeps you hydrated after a night of heavy drinking and no hangover! And it tastes great! Will definitely buy again!" - Edward R.
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#16 Itch Between The Shoulder Blades? Bear Claw Back Scratchers Reach It Instantly So You Don't Have To Be His Only Option Anymore
Review: "These back scratches are great!!! I have a wood one but I prefer the feel of the metal. These are a must for anyone who lives alone. They will make great stocking staffers this year also. I highly recommend these!!!" - Toni Michlig-Fahr
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#17 Emergency Plans Come In Many Forms, And Dude Wipes Unscented Pocket Packs Are The Ones That Fit In A Back Pocket
Review: "These have been great in a pinch. Whole family love them. Love the thickness. Love they are fragrance free. Effective and work well. I love the travel size, fits very discreetly into a small purse/wallet and great for short weekend trips or on the back of a motor cycle." - MRSERLS
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#18 One Pen, Six Jobs. The 6-In-1 Multitool Pen Turns Him Into The Guy At Every Family Party Who Always Has The Right Tool
Review: "Every Guy's Stocking held one of these Great Pens...And everyone loved them, especially Dad/Granddad. He uses this fun pen and its many features every day for something, and is very POSSESSIVE that no one runs off with it! Such a fun stocking stuffer that turned out to have such variety of uses!" - Reads A Ton
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#19 Winter Cracks Knuckles Without Mercy, And O'keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Is The Thick, Heavy-Duty Fix Every Rough Palm Has Been Waiting For
Review: "I've tried more hand creams than I care to admit and nothing comes close to this. Working with my hands constantly, they take a beating, dry, cracked, rough, the works. This stuff actually fixes it instead of just masking it for a few hours." - Mark
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#20 Teak Replaces Yesterday's Drive-Thru Once The Drift Wood Car Air Freshener Gets Clipped Onto The Visor
Review: "I absolutely love this product! I think it is very different, great-looking, and high quality. The fragrance is not anything I have smelled before...in a good way! I have often given these out as gifts! I will continue to purchase. I am a loyal customer for sure!" - TJ Pierri
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Louise PieterseCopywriterView profile