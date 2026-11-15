22 Stocking Stuffers For Him That Prove You Can Do Better Than Another Pair Of Plain Black Socks

Every guy has said the same sentence at some point: "I don't need anything." And every year, someone panics anyway and ends up in a gas station aisle holding a novelty beef jerky and a deep sense of regret. His stocking deserves a better plan, and so does your dignity.

We rounded up some solid stocking stuffers that actually earn a spot in his daily life. Some are handy enough to live in his pocket or his car, and a few are weird enough to start a debate at the dinner table. There is even a bear claw back scratcher, which will make perfect sense the first time he has an itch he cannot reach. Every one of these fits in a sock, costs less than a nice dinner, and has a real shot at outlasting the wrapping paper. Fill the stocking, step back, and enjoy watching him pretend he isn't thrilled about a tiny flashlight.