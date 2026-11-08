28 Stocking Stuffers Small Enough To Fit In A Sock And Good Enough To Steal The Whole Morning

Every year, the stocking dangles by the fireplace full of hope and a single sad orange, while the big presents hog all the glory. We think the little guys deserve a glow-up.

This year, the stocking is where the fun lives. We rounded up some pint-sized gifts that are funny or useful, and sometimes both, and none of them will end up forgotten in a drawer by January. Each one is small enough to squeeze into a sock and good enough to make someone yell "wait, there's more?" before the wrapping paper has even landed.