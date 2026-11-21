Steven Curtis Chapman

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

$25 million, 2026 est.

American

November 21, 1962

Paducah, Kentucky, US

64 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Steven Curtis Chapman?



Steven Curtis Chapman is an American singer-songwriter who helped pioneer the sound of modern Christian pop. His distinctive blend of folk acoustic arrangements and confessional lyrics earned him an enduring legacy across global gospel music audiences.





Chapman first earned widespread acclaim with his 1987 debut release First Hand. The success of “His Eyes” cemented his rise, launching a historic string of chart-topping radio hits.

Early Life and Education



Chapman grew up in Paducah, Kentucky, where music shaped his childhood. His father Herb ran a local music shop and taught guitar, surrounding Steven and his brother Herb Jr. with traditional gospel tunes.





He graduated from Heath High School before enrolling in pre-medical studies. Transfers to Anderson College and Belmont University shifted his focus back to songwriting, leading him to play shows at Opryland USA.

Notable Relationships



For four decades, Steven Curtis Chapman has been married to Mary Beth Chapman. The high school sweethearts wed in 1984 after meeting during their college years in Indiana.





Chapman shares six children with Mary Beth, with whom he adopted three daughters from China. The family continues to champion global orphan care and adoption through their collaborative advocacy work.

Career Highlights



Steven Curtis Chapman dominated contemporary Christian music with defining albums such as The Great Adventure and Speechless. He achieved a record 50 No. 1 Christian radio singles and sold more than 17 million albums worldwide.





Beyond the stage, Chapman co-founded Show Hope to assist families with adoption expenses. He also authored the memoir Between Heaven and the Real World, sharing his personal journey of faith and perseverance.





To date, Chapman has earned 59 GMA Dove Awards and five Grammy Awards. His invitation into the Grand Ole Opry solidified his legacy as a historic figure in American music.

Signature Quote



“I want to live my life with my hands wide open, holding on to what God gives me loosely and giving it away freely.”