Steve Wozniak

August 11, 1950

San Jose, California, US

76 Years Old

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Who Is Steve Wozniak?



Stephen Gary Wozniak is an American technology entrepreneur and electrical engineer, renowned for his innovative mind and dedication to user-friendly computing. He consistently aimed to make complex electronics accessible, believing that technology should empower individuals.





His breakout moment arrived with the Apple I, a pioneering single-board computer designed by Wozniak that quickly captivated early hobbyists and enthusiasts. This foundational achievement laid the groundwork for Apple Computer, co-founded with Steve Jobs.

Early Life and Education



Young Stephen Wozniak, growing up in San Jose, California, found his love for electronics fostered by his father, Francis Jacob Wozniak, an engineer. His childhood was filled with building homemade devices and exploring circuits.





He attended Homestead High School before enrolling at the University of Colorado at Boulder, then De Anza College, and ultimately the University of California, Berkeley. Wozniak received a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Berkeley in 1987.

Notable Relationships



A string of high-profile romances has marked Stephen Wozniak’s personal life, including marriages to Alice Robertson, Candice Clark, and Suzanne Mulkern. His partnership with Candice Clark produced three children.





Wozniak is currently married to Janet Hill, an Education Development Executive for Apple Inc., with whom he shares his life. He maintains a private family presence.

Career Highlights



Stephen Wozniak’s career is defined by his ingenious designs, beginning with the Apple I, a groundbreaking single-board computer, which he later evolved into the revolutionary Apple II. The Apple II achieved widespread commercial success, establishing itself as the first personal computer to appeal beyond hobbyist circles.





Following his tenure at Apple, Wozniak founded CL 9, a company that introduced the "CORE," the first programmable universal remote control. He also pursued his passion for education, teaching computer skills to students and educators.





His philanthropic efforts include supporting technology in K–12 schools and co-founding the Electronic Frontier Foundation, underscoring his dedication to digital civil liberties. Wozniak also penned his New York Times best-selling autobiography, iWoz: From Computer Geek to Cult Icon.

Signature Quote



“I learned not to worry so much about the outcome, but to concentrate on the step I was on and to try to do it as perfectly as I could when I was doing it.”