Stephen Root

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

$6 million, 2026 est.

American

November 17, 1951

Sarasota, Florida, US

75 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Stephen Root?



Stephen Root is an American character actor renowned for his remarkable range in film and television. His distinct screen presence allows him to move effortlessly between broad comedy and dark drama.





He gained widespread recognition playing eccentric station owner Jimmy James on NewsRadio. His memorable performance as the red stapler-obsessed Milton Waddams in the comedy film Office Space firmly cemented his lasting cultural popularity.

Early Life and Education



Raised in Florida, Stephen Root spent his early years moving around frequently. His father worked as a construction supervisor, while his mother managed the household and encouraged his burgeoning artistic interests during his youth.





He completed high school before enrolling at the University of Florida. Studying acting and broadcasting ignited his passion for the stage, leading him to tour extensively with a national Shakespearean theater company.

Notable Relationships



Root married actress Romy Rosemont in a December 2008 ceremony. He was previously married to Laura Joan Hase, with whom he shared a long chapter before their marriage ended in divorce.





The actor has a son named Cody from his first marriage to Hase. Root and Rosemont continue to maintain a close partnership, occasionally sharing the screen together in television dramas and industry events.

Career Highlights



Root scored iconic comedy roles in Office Space and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. He further demonstrated impressive vocal range voicing Bill Dauterive and Buck Strickland across hundreds of episodes of the animated series King of the Hill.





Expansion into dramatic television yielded prominent roles in Boardwalk Empire and Succession. His chilling portrayal of hitman handler Monroe Fuches in Barry earned widespread critical acclaim and highlighted his mastery of dark comedy.





To date, Root has secured multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for his television work. His frequent collaborations with the Coen brothers have solidified Root as one of Hollywood's most durable character actors.

Signature Quote



“As a character actor, you get to play all different kinds of people, which is much more fun than playing yourself all the time.”