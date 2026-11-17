Stephen Hawking spent much of his life studying the secrets of the universe.

But the people close to him knew he had plenty of secrets of his own.

A new biography has revisited some of the more unsettling chapters of his life, suggesting that the man who was one of the most celebrated scientific minds of modern times was not as admirable behind closed doors.

Highlights Scientific genius Stephen Hawking had a dark side that only his inner circle knew about.

He was selfish with an appetite for women, science writer Graham Farmelo wrote in the biography “Hawking: His Life and Work.”

Hawking's father once admitted that “life was simpler without him.”

His daughter also spoke about him abandoning them on Christmas morning to be with another woman.

Stephen Hawking's darker side has come under scrutiny in a revealing new biography

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Stephen Hawking, who passed away in March 2018 at the age of 76, was known worldwide for his groundbreaking work on black holes and his extraordinary determination to live with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or motor neurone disease (MND).

He was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disease at just 21 and was initially given only a few years to live.

From there, he defied medical expectations for more than five decades, becoming one of the most recognizable figures in science.

Behind his remarkable achievements, however, was a man who could be selfish, controlling, and extremely difficult to live with, his family revealed.

In the biography titled Hawking: His Life and Work , author Graham Farmelo explores the physicist's complicated relationships with his family and his voracious appetite for women.

He was known to have a poster of Marilyn Monroe on his bathroom door for many years and had a Monroe impersonator in a pink dress sing I Want to Be Loved by You while he sat in his wheelchair with a grin for his 60th birthday celebration.

“Marilyn and I go way back,” he joked at the time.

He also had cancan girls surround his wheelchair and perform an “exuberant, raunchy routine” at the party, Farmelo wrote.

Hawking’s mother Isobel previously said he liked parties and “liked pretty girls - only pretty ones.”

Behind Hawking’s genius demeanor was a selfish man with a difficult personality, his family said

Long before he became famous, he would “bully” his younger sister, Mary, and “tended… to be very selfish,” his father Frank said.

Frank concluded that “life was simpler without him” after a family trip, where the late British physicist did nothing to help.

One particularly painful incident unfolded on Christmas morning in 1989, Farmelo wrote in his book.

Hawking was spending the holiday with his then-wife Jane Wilde and their three children when he reportedly decided to leave the family gathering to spend time with another woman, Elaine Mason.

Elaine was one of his nurses and later became his second wife.

“He gave us all our [Christmas] presents in the morning and then my dad made this big thing of going off with Elaine, which I thought, [and] still think, was unnecessarily brutal,” his daughter Lucy recalled.

The physicist allegedly abandoned his family on Christmas morning to spend time with another woman

First wife Jane Wilde and Hawking married in 1965 and raised three children: Robert, Lucy and Timothy.

She had taken care of the scientist’s needs for most of their marriage, like helping him dress and feed himself.

But his personality was apparently harder to deal with, as Wilde said he “possessed” a “massive and fractious ego.”

“From being authoritative in the past, he became authoritarian,” she said.

With time, Wilde developed a close relationship with widower Jonathan Hellyer Jones, a musician who ran the choir at the church where she performed. He moved in with them and helped care for Hawking.

Despite having feelings for each other, Jane insisted that their relationship stayed platonic for many years, reports claimed.

Meanwhile, her husband had a blossoming affair with nurse Elaine Mason that further complicated their marriage .

Hawking's second marriage became the subject of disturbing allegations

Hawking married Elaine in September 1995, but the second marriage was all the more controversial.

His family suspected that Elaine was responsible for the unexplained cuts and bruises on Hawking, and she was accused of being ab**ive towards him.

“She gets angry and has thrown him on the bed where he kicks his limbs or hurts himself. She allowed him to slip down low in the bath so the water goes in the hole in his throat,” another nurse once said in the past.

“She has left him in the garden without his computer mouse so he cannot talk and call for anyone,” they added.

Police had investigated the claims. But no charges were ever filed, and both Hawking and Elaine have always denied the allegations. The couple eventually divorced in 2007.

Following their split, Elaine once wrote to Hawking’s sister Mary about feeling like “Stephen’s prisoner” when they were together.

Hawking seemingly kept his bachelor life interesting, with visits to strip clubs over the years with his team of nurses and assistants.

English nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow once ran into Hawking at his gentlemen’s club called Stringfellows in the early 2000s.

“I went and introduced myself and said, ‘Mr. Hawking, it’s an honor to meet you. If you could spare a minute or two, I’d love to chat with you about the universe,’” Stringfellow told Mirror about his conversation with Hawking in 2012. “Then I paused for a bit and joked, ‘Or would you rather look at the girls?’”

After a moment of silence, the scientist answered, “The girls.”

A photograph showing Hawking between two bikini-clad women sparked renewed scrutiny

Hawking's association with convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein has also repeatedly attracted attention over the years, particularly following the release of documents connected to the disgraced financier.

In March 2006, Hawking reportedly attended a physics conference in the US Virgin Islands, organized by theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss and co-sponsored by a foundation run by Epstein.

During the gathering, the scientists attended a barbecue on Epstein's private island, and Hawking even participated in a submarine tour of the seabed around Epstein’s island.

Epstein had reportedly modified the vessel specifically for Hawking, who had apparently never been underwater before that.

Hawking's connection to Epstein came under renewed scrutiny after a photograph released among the Epstein files in 2026 showed the physicist sitting between two bikini-clad women .

The image sparked questions about his association with the disgraced financier, but Hawking's family claimed that the women were his caregivers.

Farmelo also claimed the photo “had no connection to Epstein” and was taken in Florida in 2007.

But according to the family’s account, the picture was taken at a science symposium at The Ritz-Carlton in St. Thomas in 2006.

The photograph wasn't the only detail that raised eyebrows.

Hawking's name also appeared in an email exchange between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his associate and British socialite.

A 2015 email between Epstein and Maxwell included an explosive reference to the late physicist

The 2015 email included an allegation suggesting the scientist participated in an “underage o**y.”

The disgraced financier seemingly discussed offering a reward to anyone close to Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre to refute the allegations.

Giuffre, who took her own life in 2025, accused Epstein and Maxwell of forcing her to sleep with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , formerly Prince Andrew, when she was underage.

“You can issue a reward to any of virginias friends acquaionts [sic] family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false,” Epstein allegedly wrote in the email.

“The strongest is the clinton dinner, and the new version in the virgin isalnds that stven [sic] hawking particpated in an underage o**y,” he continued.

Giuffre never made any public accusations against Bill Clinton or Stephen Hawking .

Farmelo's biography Hawking: His Life and Work has already been released in the UK and other parts of the world, but its U.S. release is reportedly on November 24.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-h*rm or s**c*de ideation, help is available: International Hotlines

“Just became someone was somewhere or talked to someone, does not mean they knew what was going on,” one commented online