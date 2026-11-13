20 White Elephant Gifts That Are Anything But Tacky And Everything But Boring

White elephant is a competitive sport disguised as a holiday party. Everyone arrives smiling, Karen from accounting has a full strategy, and by the third steal, friendships are being tested over a gift that was wrapped in leftover paper. Most people show up with a scented candle or a novelty mug shaped like a llama, and that is exactly how a present ends up in the donation bag by Monday.
Not this year. We found gifts that people will actually fight over, all clever or useful, and polished enough to look much more expensive than they are. Wrap one up, listen to the room gasp when it gets opened, and enjoy being the person everyone tries to steal from.
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#1 Reaching Into A Snack Bowl Without Sending Half Of It Across The Couch Takes Great Skill. The Monchi Snack Bowl With Finger Lid Has A Lid Made For Your Fingers, So The Snacks Stay Put And Your Hands Stay Mostly Clean
Review: "So cute. No leaks, easy to use even with long nails" - :p
#2 The Scratch And Sniff Art History Book Turns A Stuffy Subject Into A Group Activity, And It Will Be Stolen Before The Eggnog Runs Out
Review: "What a delightful book! I enjoyed the descriptions as well as having the opportunity to experience the painting through smell. My favorite was the wine." - WWScribner
#3 Skip The Sunday Meal Planning Spiral And Roll The Foodie Recipe Dice Instead. Whatever Lands Face Up Becomes Dinner, And The Cube Takes All The Blame If It Goes Badly
Review: "My husband loved these when he received them as a Christmas gift this year. He is a foodie and he loves the idea of using these to come up with new ideas for meals." - Erin
#4 Everyone Knows Exactly One Person Who Puts Hot Sauce On Everything, And Sriracha: The Game Was Made For Them. Expect It To Get Stolen Faster Than Any Other Box On The Table
Review: "Gave as a secret Santa gift and it was a fan favorite! Many wanted this gift. Was cost efficient and fit within the budget they gave. Was fun and made easy to understand." - Kim
#5 Silver And Shaped Like A Bird Or A Fish, This Lemon Juicer Gets Compliments Before It Ever Touches A Lemon. Guests Will Ask Where You Found It Before They Ask What It Does
Review: "Just cut the lemon, place it in the bird, and press. The juice flows out the beak. No complicated parts. My kids can use it too." - VernaMorley
#6 Paper Cups Have Had Their Moment. Striped Ceramic To-Go Cups Make A Morning Latte Feel Like A Treat
Review: "This cup is seriously so cute! I love the handle-free design because it feels comfortable to hold and looks super clean and modern. The little straw side and separate drink side are such a fun and convenient idea, especially for iced drinks." - Anastasia Wheeler
#7 Whoever Owns The 13-In-1 Multi Tool Will Spend The Rest Of The Party Fixing Things Nobody Asked Them To Fix
Review: "This product helped me in my camping trip, saved me so much space in my camping bag. Why bring a variety of tools when you own a All in One? Best tool for a variety of situations. Tool will is not fragile, on the contrary, very thick and sturdy, will last a lifetime. Not only only is it good for camping as I keep it in my car for any emergency! I say money well spent. 10/10 Product." - Kevin
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#8 Ice Cubes Melt And Water Down Every Drink They Touch. The Freezable Drink Chilling Tumbler With Freezing Gel Stays Cold On The Inside, So The Last Sip Tastes As Good As The First
Review: "I bought it for a wine lover as a xmas gift and they loved it!! Durable and sturdy with fun colors." - Kiki Gene
#9 Campfire Dessert No Longer Needs A Campfire, Or A Bag Of Sticks, Or A Mosquito Bite On Each Ankle. A S'mores Maker Lets Everyone Get Gooey Marshmallow And Melted Chocolate From The Comfort Of The Kitchen Counter
Review: "Gave it as a Christmas exchange party gift. I was shocked at how many times it was stolen from the other person. The person that got it contacted me and said she absolutely loves it. I don’t have one for myself, but if I was looking for one after her recommendation I would get it. She has children and it’s a great activity that they can do together." - kenneth r daut
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#10 Cold Butter Has Torn Through More Slices Of Toast Than Anyone Will Ever Admit. A Marble Butter Bell Keeps It Soft And Spreadable On The Counter, And It Looks Like A Tiny Work Of Art While Doing It
Review: "This butter bell is so cool, and different, great gift!" - Debra C
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#11 Pour A Glass Of Wine Into Shell Wine Glasses And A Boring Night Suddenly Has A Beach House View
Review: "The perfect gift for my shell loving friend!!! She loved them!!! Great quality!" - Emily Hempstead
#12 "Where Did Dave Go?" Dave Is Asleep In The Corner Wearing The Nodpod Weighted Sleeping Mask, And He Is Not Coming Back Until Dessert. The Gentle Weight On His Eyes Works Faster Than Counting Sheep
Review: "Wow! I was looking for a weighted mask to put light pressure on my sinuses to assist with breathing at night. Strange thing but the little bit of pressure works. I really love the Nodpod!" - Michelle
#13 Our Birthday Candles Can Now Be Lit With The Full, Dramatic Authority Of The Jedi Council Thanks To This Lightsaber Torch Lighter
Review: "This lighter is so much fun. It is super easy to fill with no spill. It has a little adjusting knob underneath the hilt that you can turn up and down the volume of butane. You do have to turn it on and let it run for a second or two and then the butane turns red. Really cool effect. It seems too strong to light your cigarette with it, but it will work. I highly recommend this is super fun and a Star Wars fanatic will love it." - GKanta
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#14 The Gameboy Apple Watch Stand Will Give A Modern Piece Of Technology A Much-Needed Dose Of 90s Nostalgia, Transforming A Sleek, Futuristic Device Into A Charmingly Chunky Relic Of The Past
Review: "Just got this case and install the charging cable and then tested the watch. Works better than expected." - Matt.TheBat
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#15 A Copy Of The Bob's Burgers Burger Book Will Finally Allow The Recipient To Bring All Of Those Gloriously Punny, And Probably Delicious, Burger Creations To Life In Their Own Kitchen
Review: "This is such a cute book! It's so well made and I'm surprised by how in depth it is. There are a total of 125 pages but it's not a huge book, it's about the size of a notebook. What I love the most is that under each recipe title it tells you what season & episode the burger is from!" - Jessica
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#16 Your Baking Prep Can Now Be A Slightly Horrifying, Deeply Amusing Spectacle Thanks To This Cute Ceramic Egg Separator That Barfs Up Egg Whites On Command
Review: "This is so cute I have it on my counter all the time. I was looking for a good egg separator and am very happy with this." - June
#17 A Greek Bust Candle With Wood Wick Will Bring A Touch Of Classical Tragedy To Any Room As It Slowly Weeps Hot Wax Tears Down Its Own Stunning Face
Review: "Great candle for home scented. I loved this candle it looks very beautiful. It burns evenly and has a lovely lavender smell. Well packaged, in the future, I will buy gifts for my family from this shop." - Dariia
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#18 A Set Of Plant Name Badges Will Finally Allow The Plant Parent In Your Life To Give Their Leafy Children The Passive-Aggressive, Judgmental Names They So Richly Deserve
Review: "Giving 5 stars because it’s a good set, great size for most plants, comes with the marker, and just clever in general. However… it’s REALLY hard to read the “hello my name is” part on the yellow ones. In the product picture it looks like a darker yellow but in reality the yellow is almost a lemon yellow color which makes the white text difficult to see. If knock off a half star for that if I could but didn’t think it warranted a full star." - Catherine
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#19 A 3D Puzzle Vase Is A Gift That Says, "I Think You're A Fun, Intelligent Person Who Also Deserves To Have A Place To Put Flowers, But Only If You Work For It"
Review: "If you want a puzzle which you can admire, take apart, put together again as many times as you want and the pieces will still stay tightly together, you must try Pintoo’s products." - Alice
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#20 Your Midnight Trip To The Bathroom Can Now Be A Whimsical, Enchanting Journey Through A Magical Forest Thanks To This Mushroom Nightlight
Review: "I’m obsessed with this nightlight and at the price of it I am certainly going to buy more. My only small complaint is the mushrooms sit against the back of the nightlight so they’re up against the wall despite the fact it sticks out a bit and would seem to be a better design if it was more in the middle. No safety risk at all because they put out no heat but just noting. Still worth all five stars and will be buying more." - Amazon Customer
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