20 White Elephant Gifts That Are Anything But Tacky And Everything But Boring

White elephant is a competitive sport disguised as a holiday party. Everyone arrives smiling, Karen from accounting has a full strategy, and by the third steal, friendships are being tested over a gift that was wrapped in leftover paper. Most people show up with a scented candle or a novelty mug shaped like a llama, and that is exactly how a present ends up in the donation bag by Monday.

Not this year. We found gifts that people will actually fight over, all clever or useful, and polished enough to look much more expensive than they are. Wrap one up, listen to the room gasp when it gets opened, and enjoy being the person everyone tries to steal from.