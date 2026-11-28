William Shatner has found himself at the center of an unexpected Hollywood spat after Halloween director John Carpenter shared an unflattering story about their meeting in 1978.

Carpenter claimed the 95-year-old Star Trek actor barely acknowledged him when he approached to introduce himself, later describing him in some rather harsh terms.

Highlights A decades-old Hollywood encounter has resurfaced after a legendary filmmaker shared his rather unpleasant memory of meeting William Shatner.

The director didn't hold back while describing the brief interaction.

Their exchange has also brought renewed attention to an unexpected connection between the actor and one of horror cinema's most recognizable masks.

But Shatner had his own take on the awkward encounter.

His response, shared on Instagram, was full of sarcasm and included an invitation that made it even funnier.

John Carpenter called William Shatner by vulgar words after the actor allegedly ignored him

The disagreement began in a greenroom in Orlando, Florida . According to Carpenter, he spotted Shatner sitting in the room and decided to introduce himself.

The filmmaker recalled the incident during a November 18 appearance on the podcast Dropping Names .

Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes host the show, both known for their roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Carpenter said he approached Shatner and greeted him, making sure to introduce himself by name.

“And I thought: ‘Well, okay, I'm gonna go in and introduce myself, and I said: ‘Hello, Mr. Shatner, I'm John Carpenter,’” he recalled.

However, Carpenter claimed that Shatner barely acknowledged him. The actor was reportedly looking at his phone and did not lift his head when the director spoke to him.

According to Carpenter, Shatner replied, “Pleasure,” before continuing to look at his phone.

The filmmaker was clearly unhappy with the interaction and did not hide his frustration while telling the story.

“Did not look up from the phone. This piece of s*** did not look up from the phone,” Carpenter said.

He then went on to call Shatner an “a**hole” while describing how the brief exchange had left him feeling.

After Carpenter’s story began circulating online, Shatner responded with a cheeky open letter

On November 27, Shatner addressed the criticism in an Instagram post.

Rather than directly attacking the filmmaker, the actor shared a sarcastic open letter in which he appeared to apologize for not looking up during their meeting.

He also suggested that he might have been distracted by a review of one of Carpenter's films

“I live in infamy due to the fact that I didn't look up when you said hello to me. I don't know why I didn't look up, but I obviously didn't hear you,” Shatner wrote.

He continued with a playful explanation for why he may not have noticed the director.

“I was probably reading a great review of one of your movies, and it occupied my attention to the point where I didn't look up,” he added.



























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A post shared by William Shatner (@williamshatner)





“I would've looked up because you are obviously one of the great directors in film and I admire you so much, and I would've relished the chance to talk to you,” the actor wrote.

But the most pointed part of the message came towards the end.

Shatner invited Carpenter to introduce himself again if they ever crossed paths.

“Next time you see me, please come over and introduce yourself, because I really don't know what you look like and apparently you know what I look like,” he wrote.

“But I would enjoy saying hello to you, and this piece of s*** would like to confide in you his admiration .”

Shatner signed off with “My Best,” turning what could have been a heated public exchange into a sarcastic response.

His “ Star Trek : The Next Generation” co-star Jonathan Frakes also appeared to appreciate the reply. He commented on the Instagram post, writing, “Well played, Bill.”

The awkward encounter also brought attention back to the story behind Michael Myers’ mask

Another unusual connection between Shatner and Carpenter makes their recent exchange particularly interesting.

For years, horror fans have shared a story that the frightening mask Michael Myers wore in Halloween was based on a Captain Kirk mask made from Shatner's face.

The connection dates back to the original 1978 film, in which Michael Myers wore a pale, expressionless mask.

The story goes that the production team used a Captain Kirk mask as the starting point, altering it to create the look of the film's masked ki**er.

Shatner himself has spoken about the story, although he admitted he had never watched Halloween .

During a 2021 appearance on the YouTube show Jake's Takes , the actor said he was surprised when he first heard that his face had inspired the mask.

“Is that a joke? Are they kidding?” he recalled thinking.

After seeing a picture of Michael Myers' mask , Shatner recognized it as something made from a mold of his face.

“I recognized it as the d**th mask that they had made for me,” he explained.

He then described why the original Star Trek production had created the mold in the first place.

“They made a mask of my face on Star Trek of clay, so that I wouldn't have to be available for the prosthetics that they would put on my face to look old or evil or whatever it was that they were making me look like,” Shatner said.

“Somewhere along the line, somebody got that mask and made a mask of it for Halloween ,” he explained.

"The last time these two were relevant, Regan was president," wrote one netizen