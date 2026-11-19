Noel Clarke has found himself at the center of another major controversy , years after allegations about his behavior first sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

The British actor, who appeared in Doctor Who and Star Trek Into Darkness, is now facing six se*ual offense charges involving five women.

On November 18, his court appearance brought the case back into the spotlight , but a much longer story lies behind it.

Highlights Noel Clarke appeared at Southwark Crown Court, where a trial date of November 8, 2027, was provisionally set.

The actor has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misconduct, three counts of voyeurism, and one count of exposure.

The case follows a 2021 investigation in which 20 women made allegations of misconduct.

Twenty women previously came forward with allegations about their experiences working with him, while actress Ruby Rose has also accused him of preying on a woman during a film shoot.

Noel Clarke appeared in court over six disturbing charges

The 50-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday, where the court set a tentative trial date.

According to Sky News , the actor spoke only to confirm his name during the short hearing.

Judge Tony Baumgartner said the trial was expected to last between six and eight weeks and would begin on November 8, 2027. Clarke was also granted conditional bail

The charges involve five women and relate to alleged incidents between 2007 and 2016.

Clarke has pleaded not guilty to two counts of s*xual a**ault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure. He denies all the allegations.

Police arrested the actor at his London home in September 2025, and formally charged him in 2026.

His legal team has until his next court appearance on March 5, 2027, to submit an application asking for the charges to be dismissed.

If they do, the Crown Prosecution Service and his lawyers will present their arguments at a hearing in April, according to Variety .

The case has not yet gone to trial, and Clarke has not been found guilty of any of the offenses.

For now, proceedings are expected to start on November 8, 2027, and last between six and eight weeks.

The latest charges against Clarke came after Ruby Rose accused him of preying on a woman

In September, Rose took to Threads and accused the actor of preying on a woman who worked on their 2021 thriller, SAS: Rise of the Black Swan.

“Years ago he preyed on a woman who worked on our SAS film. I reported him. No one cared. I was told not to get involved. Nobody followed up. So many came forward, finally some justice ,” she wrote.

Rose also described Clarke as a “ predator ,” bringing renewed attention to the allegations that had first emerged several years earlier.

In April 2021, an investigation by The Guardian featured accounts from 20 women who accused Clarke of s**ual harassment, unwanted touching, bullying and other forms of misconduct.

Clarke has denied the allegations.

The allegations covered a period between 2004 and 2019.

Several women described inappropriate comments and unwanted advances, while others alleged that Clarke had touched or groped them without consent. The investigation also included claims of bullying and taking or sharing s**ually explicit images and videos without consent.

Some of the women said they felt intimidated because Clarke held powerful positions in the projects they worked on.

The report also raised questions about whether the entertainment industry had done enough to address concerns about his behavior

At the time, Clarke had recently received BAFTA's Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

The Guardian reported that the organization had received anonymous emails and information about allegations against him before presenting the award.

BAFTA later said it had not received enough information to investigate the claims.

“No firsthand allegations were sent to us. No names, times, dates, productions or other details were ever provided,” the academy told CNN .

The organization also expressed regret that the women had not felt able to share more detailed accounts earlier.

“We very much regret that women felt unable to provide us with the kind of firsthand testimony that has now appeared in The Guardian … Had we been in receipt of this, we would never have presented the award to Noel Clarke.”

After the investigation was published, BAFTA suspended Clarke's membership and his honorary award.

“In light of the Guardian’s piece, which for BAFTA provided for the first time detailed accounts outlining serious allegations regarding Noel Clarke’s conduct, we have immediately suspended the award and Noel Clarke’s membership of BAFTA until further notice,” the organization said.

One woman alleged Clarke constantly made inappropriate comments to her

Among the women who spoke to The Guardian was producer and podcaster Philippa Crabb, who worked as a runner on Clarke's 2015 film Brotherhood .

Clarke was the film's lead actor, producer, writer and director . Crabb's job involved driving him to and from work, which meant they often spent long periods alone in a car.

She described the conversations as uncomfortable and said he repeatedly turned them towards s**ual subjects.

“It was just constant, inappropriate comments,” she said. “He was always trying to steer the conversation towards s*x.”

Crabb also recalled an exchange in which Clarke allegedly asked what she would do for him after securing her a small acting role.

“He said to me: ‘So I’ve got you this nurse’s role, what are you going to do for me?’ And I was like: ‘I am going to act really well in the part.’ And he was like: ‘No, obviously. But what are you going to do for me?’ I didn’t know what to say.”

She said he was using his position in the industry to make her uncomfortable.

“It felt like he took advantage of the fact that he was in a powerful position,” she added.

Crabb also described an incident in which she arrived late to collect Clarke. She claimed he shouted at her and another person in the car.

“He literally screamed at us in the car,” she said. “I was completely in shock. I’ve never had someone scream at me before.”

She said the experience left her fearful of him and eventually led her to leave the film industry for several years.

Clarke denied se**ally harassing or bullying Crabb and denied shouting at her in the car.

Meanwhile, another woman said she was left in tears after an incident on set

The Guardian also spoke to a woman identified as Megan, who worked as a script supervisor on Brotherhood .

She alleged that Clarke whispered s**ually explicit comments in her ear and sat too close to her. She also described an incident in which he allegedly shouted at her during a difficult scene.

“He just started screaming a**se at me, saying: ‘Why are you even here then?’ It was awful ,” she said.

Megan said the alleged bullying became so distressing that she experienced a panic attack while working on the production. She later left the film industry.

Clarke denied s**ually harassing or bullying anyone during the production. He acknowledged having a “heated discussion” with Megan about the script and said he apologized.

His lawyers also said he knew she had experienced a panic attack but denied that it was caused by anything he had done or said.

The investigation included other accounts of alleged misconduct, including claims involving unwanted touching , inappropriate remarks and pressure around scenes involving nu**ity.

Clarke's legal representatives disputed several accounts and denied that he behaved improperly.

Following the 2021 investigation, Clarke issued a statement denying any misconduct and said he would seek professional help

“In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me,” he said.

He also apologized to anyone who may have felt uncomfortable or disrespected while working with him.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize. I vehemently deny any s**ual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

In a separate statement to the Associated Press , Clarke said he intended to seek professional help and learn from the situation.

“I vehemently deny any s**ual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing. Recent reports, however, have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realize. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better,” he said.

Clarke also took legal action against The Guardian over its investigation. However, he lost the libel case in August 2025 and was ordered to pay £3 million, around $4 million, towards the newspaper's legal costs.

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