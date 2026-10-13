We often hear millennials complaining about growing old. No wonder they cling to nostalgic things from their childhood and teenage years. Movies , books, music, everything reminds them of their “golden days.” But at the same time, it’s also like a clock, reflecting the passage of time.

As though they weren’t already going through a crisis, there came another shock they didn’t need. Millennials found out the age of supermodel Rachel Hunter, who starred in the iconic 2003 music video for Stacy’s Mom, and it shocked them to the core. Read all about it in this article, and we will also discuss where the model is today.

Millennials were shocked that “Stacy’s Mom” star was 34 when the iconic video became a hit

Supermodel Rachel Hunter memorable performance had fuelled the song’s popularity

In 2003, the rock band “Fountains of Wayne” released the song and music video Stacy’s Mom, which became an instant hit. It was the only song the band released that landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 21. It also became a huge part of pop culture during the MTV era.

The song follows a teenage boy who is infatuated with his school friend Stacy’s mom and keeps fantasizing about her. The video’s playful take on adolescent angst and teenage obsessions mirrors the visuals and themes of the 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The band’s guitarist and songwriter, Adam Schlesinger, said he got the idea from a friend who found Schlesinger’s grandmother “hot” when they were 11 or 12.

When he spoke about the song, Schlesinger explained, “It’s sort of about that period when you’re first hitting puberty, and suddenly everybody of the opposite gender is strangely attractive. It’s a combination of physical awakening and limited contact with many people. It’s the kids at school and whoever else happens to be in your life.”

Rachel Hunter, a 1963-born supermodel and actress, played Stacy’s mom. Originally from New Zealand, her unforgettable performance turned the video into a pop culture phenomenon. Schlesinger had commented that “Hunter totally got the song and did the video in the right spirit.”

Well, millennials had a total crisis and were utterly shocked to learn Hunter was 34 when the video came out. One person wrote: “As someone is was born in 92 and is turn 34 in two weeks, this kinda hurts ngl.”

Also, Gianna Distenca, who played teenage Stacy, was 13 in the video, but now she’s older than her “mom” was on screen then. It makes sense that millennials are reacting so strongly to this, but being in your 30s is not really that old, right?

After the hit video, Hunter continued her acting and modeling career, but now she works as a Yoga instructor

After the video became a hit, Hunter continued her career in modeling, reality TV, and acting. However, “school pickup” completely changed for her, as even 10-year-olds called her Stacy’s mom.

She entered the world of reality TV as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars (Season 1) and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! She also made guest appearances in films and TV shows, and served as a judge on New Zealand’s Got Talent and RuPaul’s Drag Race. The star also presented Tour of Beauty in 2015, a series that traveled to 150 countries to discover unique beauty secrets and longevity practices.

However, she stepped back from her celebrity life. Today, at 57, she works as an international yoga, breathwork, and meditation instructor in India, Aotearoa, and Los Angeles. Her focus shifted to wellness and spiritual health due to her chronic back pain. Hunter turned to yoga and completed more than 500 hours of certified teacher training in India.

“My only thought when I decided to give yoga a go was that I hoped it might help my back pain. I had no idea it would become such a pivotal part of my life,” Rachel explained in an interview with Woman’s Day .

She married Rod Stewart when she was just 21 and left him in 1999 to discover her identity

She also spoke about her marriage to rock legend Rod Stewart. In 1990, she was 21, and he was 45 when they met in LA. They got engaged within 3 weeks and married just 3 months later. They also had 2 kids, but in 1999 the couple separated and finally got divorced in 2006. Their 24-year age gap was a major reason for their breakup.

Hunter was also going through an identity crisis. She said, “In the nine years we were together, I’d never done anything for myself. If you’d asked me then what I liked or didn’t like, I wouldn’t have been able to tell you. I didn’t even have a hobby…I felt I no longer had an identity. I was just nothing.”

Meanwhile, Stewart told The Times that he was heartbroken and it “tore him to shreds” when Hunter left him. Although the breakup was devastating, they have since reached a place of mutual respect and clarity.

Millennials were still in shock, and discovering her age was a stark reminder of how old they are getting. What about you? If you are a millennial, we would love to hear your thoughts. Feel free to drop them in the comments section.

Here's that iconic music video by "Fiuntains of Wayne" that hit fame in 2003

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Millennials just couldn’t believe that she was as old in the video as they are now