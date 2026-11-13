Pop Star’s Fashion Choice At The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards Red Carpet Stands Out: “Great Commentary On Society”

Red carpets are known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, but it is not every day that an outfit sparks a conversation about gender expectations and society's contrasting standards for men and women.

Sofia Monroy was nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 2026 Latin Grammys, however, rather than her career milestone, much of the discourse surrounding her appearance centered on her unconventional ensemble.

Highlights Sofia Monroy turned heads at the 2026 Latin Grammys in a silicone bodice resembling a bare male torso.

Her unconventional ensemble sparked a debate about gender double standards, with some praising its message and others questioning its intent.

The singer's fashion statement echoed Julia Roberts' 1999 red-carpet appearance, which challenged conventional expectations surrounding women's body hair.

After all, she had exposed her upper torso in a silicone bodysuit designed to resemble a bare male chest.

"Rules so backward you need fake abs just to match what guys do for free," a netizen remarked.

A pop star's daring appearance sparked praise for its seemingly thought-provoking message

Monroy wore a two-piece dress in a pale blue shade at the Latin Grammy Awards on November 12.

The top featured a high, ruffled Mandarin collar, long fitted sleeves, and delicate fabric-covered buttons running down the front.

The bottom was a floor-length skirt that sat low on her waist and featured dramatic draping, sculptural folds, and asymmetrical overlapping panels that created a voluminous silhouette.

The most distinctive element of the outfit, however, was a sculpted, flesh-toned, corset-style bodice featuring exaggerated six-pack abs and a defined chest, creating the illusion of a man's physique.

The exposed n*pples were what caught social media's attention, with reactions pouring in almost immediately.

"This is so interesting and a great commentary on society. A woman has to wear a silicone male torso to free the nips," one person wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment, arguing, "A plastic mannequin body gets more liberty than real flesh ever will, that's the entire ridiculous premise."

Not everyone, however, was impressed by Monroy's fashion statement.

Critics called the singer a "woke feminist" for seemingly challenging gender-based restrictions

An X user took a sarcastic tone while weighing in on Monroy’s outfit, writing, "Yeah great commentary on the highly complex concept of men and women being different and therefore having different social expectations."

"Very insightful and introspective," they added.

Others questioned what they perceived as double standards in conversations about women's dignity.

One commentator, who considered women supporting Monroy's avant-garde dress hypocritical, wrote, "So women are fighting for the rights to show their t*ts in public and yet call Sydney Sweeney a wh*re for exposing herself."

The individual also questioned why some women defended "OF models" on the grounds that their work was empowering, yet criticized men for “staring at them” while they created content at the gym.

Another user viewed Monroy's silicone male torso as an instance of human body objectification, questioning whether a practice typically frowned upon became “acceptable when a woman did it?”

"So this is what woke feminists wanted all along," the next emarked.

Monroy also explores identity and gender expectations through her music

Born in Mexico City in 1999 and raised in Sweden, the 27-year-old artist drew on her multicultural upbringing for her sophomore album, WO[E]MAN .

The record tackles identity, femininity, and the gap between how women see themselves and how others perceive them.

"For a long time, I've been fascinated by how women's experiences are so often described, judged and explained by others," Monroy said in a November 5 interview with Hola .

"With WO[E]MAN, I wanted to explore that tension, what it feels like to be a woman, but also what it means for femininity to be viewed from the outside," she added.

Monroy's musical journey began when she appeared on Swedish Idol at just 15.

She eventually relocated to Mexico, signed with Universal Music, and released her debut album, Morena , which earned her the Latin Grammy nomination.

She has since performed at SXSW London and Brilliant Minds in Stockholm, while also opening for artists including Zayn and Jay de la Cueva.

Monroy's outfit, meanwhile, was not the first red-carpet moment to spark a conversation about gender expectations.

Julia Roberts' unshaven armpits sparked a similar conversation decades ago



























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In 1999, Julia Roberts made headlines when she arrived at the Notting Hill premiere in a short-sleeved crimson dress that revealed her unshaven underarms as she waved to fans.

The moment became a widely discussed pop culture milestone, with some critics taking issue with her apparent embrace of body hair, which they viewed as challenging conventional expectations of femininity.

A Reddit user recalled the particularly harsh attitudes toward women who chose not to shave at the time, writing, "The pastor at our local church said that women who don't shave were satanic. "

Questioning the logic behind the remark, another commenter added, "Did God not create women with body hair? Does that make God satanic too?"

Roberts later clarified during a 2018 appearance on Busy Tonight that she had simply failed to consider how the length of her sleeves and her waving would come together to reveal something personal about her.

She added, "So it wasn't so much a statement as it's just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet for myself."

"Would've been funnier and better with a big belly," a social media user said about Monroy's outfit