The days before your wedding are meant to be filled with excitement, last-minute planning and of course, a fair amount of stress. That stress should never include finding out that your fiancé has been cheating on you. But that's exactly what happened to one woman.
She says her sister alerted her to her fiancé's shenanigans by sending a photo of him kissing an apparent stranger. When she confronted her partner, he claimed the pic was AI-generated, which was almost the truth. What he failed to say was that the photo had been altered to hide his mistress's identity. A small detail gave everything away, and it was worse than she could ever have imagined.
Her sister sent her a photo of her fiancé kissing a woman, just days before their wedding
What she failed to add was the part she had played in the 4-month long affair
Most people agreed that the woman had every right to do what she did
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Denis KrotovasBoredPanda StaffView profile