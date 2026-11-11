Couple Decides To Sell Their Home To Have Adventures, Now Expects Others To Help Them Out

One of the best parts of having siblings is having friends for life. You may argue with them over the stupidest things, but you can always rely on them to have your back when the going gets tough.

Well, you can usually rely on them. But when one woman’s sister demanded that he let her entire family stay in his house for free for nearly a year, he had to put his foot down. Below, you’ll find the full story that he shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

Most people are happy to help out their siblings

But when this man's sister wanted a free place for her family to live, he had to put his foot down

It's common for siblings to experience conflicts, regardless of their ages

Older siblings often grow up being told that they need to take care of their younger siblings. They’re expected to watch their backs on the playground, make sure that they treat others well, and jump at the opportunity to help them out.

But you can’t always protect your siblings , and sometimes, it’s necessary for them to learn difficult lessons on their own. Jumping in to rescue your siblings every time they face adversity can actually prevent them from growing and learning from their mistakes.

Plus, it might also create some resentment on the side of the person who constantly has to make sacrifices to ensure that their siblings are taken care of. And this can take a huge toll on, or even ruin, a sibling relationship.

According to Simply Psychology , studies suggest that around one-third of adults with siblings are estranged from at least one of them. As far as why people are cutting off their siblings, differential parental treatment and inherited resentments are often factors.

Inheritance and estate disputes also commonly cause rifts between siblings, as well as value differences and life divergence. Sometimes, sibling relationships fall apart due to toxic behavior on one or both sides. And role conflicts in caregiving for parents can create many issues as well.

Estrangement should typically be seen as a last resort for toxic relationships, and it can often be prevented if steps are taken to ensure that the relationship doesn’t get out of hand.

Laying down the law with a loved one is never easy, but Boundary Playbook notes that it’s often necessary with certain types of siblings. If someone expects their siblings to parent them, guilts their siblings about family obligations, borrows money without paying it back, or drags their siblings into their drama, they will probably need to be given some boundaries.

Setting boundaries with difficult siblings is necessary

Now, if you’re dealing with a toxic sister specifically, licensed psychologist Kristin Davin , PsyD, recommends setting boundaries without over-explaining. Clearly communicate your intentions and expectations, without providing justification or arguing.

In this situation, you should expect some pushback, but that doesn’t mean that your mission failed. Your sister might be upset or offended by the boundaries that you’ve set, and she is allowed to feel however she wants to.

But don’t let her reaction convince you to back down. Your mental health and wellbeing are the priority here. And if protecting those requires making your sister a little uncomfortable, she will get over it eventually.

Allowing relatives to crash at your place for free is always a slippery slope. There’s nothing wrong with providing housing for them if you don’t mind and if it’s for a few days or weeks. But 10 months is a completely different story.

The average monthly rent for a three-bedroom apartment in the United States is $2,424. And ten months of rent would cost $24,240. Expecting to live rent-free for almost a year is entitled and absurd, not to mention the fact that the author likely has no desire to gain 4 roommates overnight.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the author made the right call by setting some boundaries with his sister? Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring similar family drama, look no further than right here

Readers unanimously sided with the author, noting that he's not obligated to provide his sister with housing