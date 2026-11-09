Sisqó: Bio And Career Highlights

Sisqó

5 ft 4 in (163 cm)

$6 million, 2026 est.

American

November 9, 1978

Baltimore, Maryland, US

48 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Sisqó?



Sisqó is an American R&B singer recognized for high-octane vocals and flamboyant style. He earned widespread recognition as the lead vocalist of Baltimore quartet Dru Hill before venturing into a solo career.





The singer catapulted to solo stardom with his debut studio album Unleash the Dragon. His anthem “Thong Song” dominated radio charts, and he is known for his silver hair.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Baltimore, Mark Andrews absorbed musical influences from his parents. His father worked as an electrician and his mother worked for Social Security while encouraging his early talent.





He later attended Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore. While working at a local fudge shop, he sang for customers alongside teenage friends who eventually formed Dru Hill.

Notable Relationships



In August 2018, Sisqó married his longtime partner Elizabeth Pham in Minnesota. The couple had been together since 2003 after meeting during a tour stop, eventually holding a private ceremony surrounded by close friends.





He shares two children, Ryū and Koko, with his wife Elizabeth. The singer also has two older children, Shaione and Ian, from previous relationships with whom he maintains active family connections.

Career Highlights



As the lead vocalist of Dru Hill, Sisqó generated several number one R&B singles. The group achieved multi-platinum success with hits like “Tell Me” and “In My Bed” before he transitioned into a solo recording artist.





Beyond music, he expanded into acting and reality television appearances. He appeared in feature films such as Get Over It and Snow Dogs while also participating in high-profile shows including Celebrity Big Brother.





To date, Sisqó has collected six Billboard Music Awards and four Grammy Award nominations. His energetic performances and chart-topping recordings continue to cement his legacy as a defining figure of millennial R&B.

Signature Quote



“I always wanted to do something that people would remember, whether they loved it or hated it.”