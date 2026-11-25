Thanksgiving is a time of gratitude, family gatherings, delicious food, and, of course, a good sense of humor. While most people look forward to a generous holiday feast, cartoonist Mark Parisi reimagines what this holiday might look like from a turkey’s perspective.

Bored Panda with a collection of Thanksgiving-themed comics. The creator of ‘Off the Mark’ puts his signature humorous spin on holiday traditions, from mischievous pets and nervous turkeys to overeating and chaotic family dinners. Following our previous Halloween special featuring his work, we're bringing Mark back towith a collection of Thanksgiving-themed comics. The creator of ‘Off the Mark’ puts his signature humorous spin on holiday traditions, from mischievous pets and nervous turkeys to overeating and chaotic family dinners.

Using clever wordplay, absurd situations, and unexpected punchlines, Parisi always finds humor in even the most familiar and relatable moments. So, before you fill your plate with turkey and pumpkin pie, enjoy these hilarious cartoons and get ready for a few laughs!