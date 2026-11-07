86 Times People Had Their Own Idea On How To Design A Sign, And That Idea Was Just 100% Senseless

Whether you’re stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic or taking a quick stroll through the neighborhood, street signs, billboards, and posters usually fade into the background. Every once in a while, though, a sign demands your full attention — usually for all the wrong reasons.
Sometimes it’s genius, intentional comedy — like a missing poster featuring a Golden Retriever proudly holding a stolen garden gnome in its mouth. Other times, it’s a complete design disaster — with spelling or grammar mistakes, or chaotic word placements.
If your day could use a pick-me-up, we’ve rounded up some of the most ridiculous, silly, and hilarious signs spotted in the wild and shared by the eagle-eyed members of a popular Facebook group. Dive in, and don’t forget to see the signs on your next walk.
#1
9points
#2
6points
#3
Proofreading this book couldn't have been that hard
Report
6points
#4
Report
6points
#5
Report
6points
#6
Report
6points
#7
Report
6points
#8
Report
6points
#9
Report
6points
#10
Report
5points
#11
Report
5points
#12
Report
5points
#13
Report
5points
#14
Report
5points
#15
Report
5points
#16
Report
5points
#17
She must be a really bad driver to get her own sign
5points
#18
5points
#19
Report
5points
#20
5points
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile