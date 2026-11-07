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86 Times People Had Their Own Idea On How To Design A Sign, And That Idea Was Just 100% Senseless
Funny,FailsNOV 7, 2026

86 Times People Had Their Own Idea On How To Design A Sign, And That Idea Was Just 100% Senseless

Ilona BaliūnaitėRidhima Shukla
Ilona Baliūnaitė and Ridhima Shukla
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Whether you’re stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic or taking a quick stroll through the neighborhood, street signs, billboards, and posters usually fade into the background. Every once in a while, though, a sign demands your full attention — usually for all the wrong reasons.
Sometimes it’s genius, intentional comedy — like a missing poster featuring a Golden Retriever proudly holding a stolen garden gnome in its mouth. Other times, it’s a complete design disaster — with spelling or grammar mistakes, or chaotic word placements.
If your day could use a pick-me-up, we’ve rounded up some of the most ridiculous, silly, and hilarious signs spotted in the wild and shared by the eagle-eyed members of a popular Facebook group. Dive in, and don’t forget to see the signs on your next walk.

#1

Printed notice with rules about a golf course cat illustrating how to design a sign with funny instructions
Cucun Cunayah
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9points

#2

A senseless sign outside a hospital that bizarrely asks people not to enter if they are feeling unwell.
Cucun Cunayah
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6points

#3

A children's book page showing six bananas while the text reads five bananas.
Proofreading this book couldn't have been that hard
Eric M Walker
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6points

#4

A poorly planned design for a sign on the back of a van misspelled as Ambambulance.
Juan M. Hernandez
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6points

#5

A funny street sign asking if anyone tried unplugging the United States and plugging it back in.
Rafika Yulia
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6points

#6

Missing gnome poster featuring a golden retriever holding a gnome, creating a funny way to design a sign.
Evi Sukawati
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6points

#7

Humorous roadside marquee illustrating a funny attempt to design a sign.
Rahmawati Gunawan
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6points

#8

A bowl of orange habanero peppers with a sign labeling them as free spicy pumpkins
Catherine Lee Rodriguez
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6points

#9

A hotel sign design featuring a humorous message about pets and bears
Rahmawati Gunawan
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6points

#10

Yellow road sign depicting a cartwheeling stick figure, an example of a senseless sign design.
Kimmy Jay
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5points

#11

Underside of a wired mouse labeled as a wireless mouse showing a senseless design mistake.
Stefan Preston
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5points

#12

A job hiring window notice demonstrating an impossible requirement when people design a sign
Rafika Yulia
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5points

#13

A street sign showing an accidental wordplay mistake when trying to design a sign
John Harmar-Smith
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5points

#14

A poorly arranged storefront sign showing design a sign fails with confusing pet shop text
Mutu Thompson
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5points

#15

A poorly designed lake safety sign showing incorrect math totals for drowning statistics.
Dave Majlinger
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5points

#16

Digital road sign warning drivers not to let moose lick your car as a funny design a sign example
Linn Davidson
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5points

#17

A confusing road sign placed on top of a town sign showing how to design a sign strangely.
She must be a really bad driver to get her own sign
Lembaga Pendidikan Keterampilan
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5points

#18

A funny design a sign at a veterinary clinic with a dog joke about a Labracadabrador.
Cucun Cunayah
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5points

#19

Burnt electrical box with a note showing a questionable way to design a sign.
Alpan Husni Reels
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5points

#20

A poorly thought out sign placed outside that confusingly explains the location of the front and back doors.
Cucun Cunayah
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5points
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Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda Staff