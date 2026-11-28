Even though research has proven numerous benefits of humor and memes, silliness has earned a sort of bad reputation, especially when it comes from adults. Many people think adults who fool around just refuse to grow up, yet the facts tell a different story.

After reading 800 papers on the topic, researcher Dr. Janet M. Gibson, a professor of cognitive psychology at Grinnell College, Iowa, found no proof that being goofy means you are childish. “When I grew up, ‘silly’ was an insult. But psychologists don’t seem to have thought that it was immaturity that caused silliness.”

She believes the trait itself is fine, as long as you pick the right moment. “It takes a lot of social intelligence to know when you can be silly.”