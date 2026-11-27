Some movie recreations are close enough to make audiences do a double take. And when it comes to bringing one of Hollywood 's most beloved underdog stories back to the big screen, the internet has found plenty of reasons to compare the original with its new cinematic counterpart.

The latest comparisons involve Rocky (1976) and I Play Rocky , a biographical drama about the extraordinary journey behind Sylvester Stallone 's Oscar-winning boxing classic.

Released in theaters on November 6, 2026, I Play Rocky is directed by Peter Farrelly, while Anthony Ippolito takes on the challenging role of a young Stallone.

After its release, a viral social media post has drawn attention to how closely the new film recreates moments and details from the original, prompting fans to revisit the story behind the iconic movie's making.