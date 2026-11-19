Think back to your high school days, pandas. Lunchtime gossip, school trips, last-minute homework, and friendships you thought would last forever. Sadly, alongside the fun came something far less pleasant: bullies . From snide remarks in the hallway to cruel jokes in class, some students had a rather miserable time. Thankfully, not every bully gets away with their behavior.

This post may include affiliate links.

Take the case of this former high school student. They shared how the head of the student council publicly mocked them for not participating in a school blood drive. However, instead of quietly taking the insult, they decided to speak up. Read on to find out how their response left the classmate speechless.

School blood drives are often organized to encourage students to give back to their communities

However, for one student, it became an unpleasant experience when a classmate mocked them for not donating

Peer pressure can lead children to participate in bullying, even when they know it's wrong

Most of us have joked about a friend's bad haircut at some point. And chances are, they've laughed along with us. But there's a big difference between sharing a laugh with someone and constantly making them the butt of every joke. When the teasing becomes persistent and involves an imbalance of power, it can turn into bullying.

And it's more common than some might think. A 2022 survey by the National Center for Education Statistics found that 19.2% of students reported being bullied. Male students were more likely to experience physical bullying than female students (6% compared to 3.7%). Meanwhile, girls were more likely to have rumors spread about them or be deliberately excluded from activities.

So, why do some children bully others? KVC Health Systems points to several possible reasons, including insecurity low self-esteem , and a desire for power. Some children may also imitate behavior they've witnessed at home. For instance, a child who regularly sees family members insulting one another might begin to think that's an acceptable way to treat people.

Then there's peer pressure . A student might laugh at a cruel joke simply because everyone else in their group is laughing. They may worry that defending the victim could make them the bully's next target. Unfortunately, having an audience can further encourage the person doing the bullying.

And unlike previous generations, children today don't necessarily get a break from their bullies when they leave school. A humiliating photograph can be circulated in a class group chat within minutes. Hurtful messages, anonymous accounts, and online rumors can make it difficult for students to escape the harassment, even at home.

Bullying can affect a student's mental health as well as their academic performance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights several consequences of bullying, including anxiety, depression, sleep difficulties, and lower academic achievement. Students may also begin avoiding school altogether.

A 2022 study published in the British Journal of Educational Psychology found a link between repeated peer aggression and poorer academic performance, particularly in mathematics. It's not difficult to understand why. Concentrating on an algebra problem while worrying about who's going to embarrass you during lunch can be incredibly difficult.

Interestingly, the CDC also notes that children who both experience bullying and bully others face particularly high risks of mental health and behavioral problems. This is why schools need to address the behavior of those responsible while also supporting the students being targeted.

For children experiencing bullying, telling a parent, teacher, or school counselor can be an important first step. Some students might worry that reporting the incident will make things worse. However, adults cannot address behavior they don't know about.

In today's story, the author refused to quietly accept the student council president's remarks. Instead, they called out the student's behavior in front of others. What did you make of the author's response, Pandas? Do you think the student council president deserved to be called out?

Readers expressed their support for the author, with some even sharing their own blood donation experiences