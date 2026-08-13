“ Opposites attract ” is a common mantra often used in the dating sphere, but some people choose to defy that notion altogether.

It has been a decades-long debate about why some couples tend to look alike , at least at first glance, to the point that they are sometimes mistaken for siblings .

From similar facial features and smiles to matching eyes, these pairs have often left netizens doing double takes online.

An Instagram account called “ Siblings or Dating ” has seized this trend to garner over a million followers.

The page shares photographs of people who look similar, submitted by the users themselves, and asks followers to guess whether they are siblings or dating.