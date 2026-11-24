Shirley Henderson

5 ft 1 in (155 cm)

$5 million, 2026 est.

Scottish

November 24, 1965

Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK

61 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Shirley Henderson?



Shirley Henderson is a Scottish actress celebrated for her distinct voice and versatile character roles. Her grounded screen presence brings quiet intensity to complex figures in independent film and television.





She earned early notice playing Gail in Trainspotting before appearing in Bridget Jones’s Diary. Audiences worldwide instantly recognized her trademark high voice when she portrayed the iconic toilet ghost Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter.

Early Life and Education



Shirley Henderson grew up in Fife, Scotland, as the eldest of three working-class daughters. She began singing at local social clubs and community events after watching a talent show on television during her youth.





She later enrolled in a foundation drama program at Adam Smith College at sixteen. Henderson then moved to London to hone her performance skills at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Notable Relationships



Over the years, Shirley Henderson has maintained a remarkably private personal life away from red carpets. She was previously linked to actor John Simm, with whom she co-starred in the decade-spanning film project Everyday.





The Scottish actress has no children and has not publicly confirmed a relationship in recent years. Henderson continues to reside quietly in Scotland, prioritizing her creative work on stage and screen over public spotlight.

Career Highlights



Shirley Henderson built a standout screen career across major cinematic franchises and acclaimed independent films. She starred as Jude in four Bridget Jones movies and captivated global fantasy fans as Moaning Myrtle in two Harry Potter films.





Beyond film, she established a powerful presence on television and international theatre stages. She earned widespread acclaim for dramatic roles in Happy Valley and Southcliffe while voicing the fan favorite Babu Frik in Star Wars.





To date, Henderson has collected two Scottish BAFTA Awards and an Olivier Award. Her remarkable versatility across stage and screen cements her status as a fixture in modern British acting.

Signature Quote



“I like to be left alone. I am happy to be anonymous and just to lead my own wee quiet life.”