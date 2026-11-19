Everything happening in the world these days gives cartoonists plenty of material. With technology evolving, political tensions rising, and society constantly changing, there's no shortage of things to comment on. Jonathan Brown, better known online as JB Cartoonist, turns these developments into clever illustrations.

A former editorial cartoonist for the Deseret News, Brown creates cartoons inspired by current events and the many changes shaping modern society. His cartoons often use relatable situations and on-point observations to make a bigger statement. Some deliver an immediate laugh, while others might make you stop and think about what's really happening behind the punchline. Besides being a cartoonist, Jonathan is also a watercolorist, guitarist, and gardener. He even describes himself as a bad fisherman!

Today, we've put together a selection of his work to share with you, so scroll down to explore JB Cartoonist's take on the world around us.