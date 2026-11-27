Image credits: Quejaytee Sharlto Copley Height 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) Net Worth $15 million, 2026 est. Nationality South African Born November 27, 1973 Birthplace Pretoria, South Africa Age 53 Years Old Horoscope Sagittarius Profiles

Who Is Sharlto Copley?

Sharlto Copley is a South African actor recognized for his dynamic, eccentric screen roles. He established an international career by bringing unpredictable energy and commitment to complex science fiction antiheroes and memorable character roles.

Copley gained global recognition starring as Wikus van der Merwe in District 9. His mostly improvised lead performance anchored the hit film, which earned four Academy Award nominations.

Full Name Sharlto Copley Gender Male Height 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $15 million, 2026 est. Nationality South African Ethnicity White Education St Andrew's Preparatory School, Redhill School Father Bruce Copley Mother Linda Stocks Siblings Donovan Copley Kids Sielle Phoenix-Copley

Early Life and Education

Growing up in South Africa, Sharlto Copley found inspiration in his father's academic household. His mother encouraged his artistic curiosity, while audio recordings and foreign accents sparked a passion for performance during early childhood.

He attended St. Andrew's Preparatory School and later Redhill School in Johannesburg. School plays and early amateur video projects captivated him, establishing creative instincts that eventually launched his media production business.

Notable Relationships

In his personal life, Sharlto Copley was married to model and actress Tanit Phoenix. The South African creative pair wed in 2016 following several years of dating in international entertainment circles.

The couple shares one daughter, Sielle Phoenix-Copley, with whom he maintains a family bond. Although their marriage ended in divorce, Copley focuses on co-parenting while keeping further personal details away from headlines.

Career Highlights

Sci-fi classic District 9 launched Sharlto Copley into mainstream international cinema. He followed that iconic debut with starring roles as Murdock in The A-Team, the villainous Kruger in Elysium, and King Stefan in Maleficent.

Beyond acting, Copley co-founded production ventures and championed innovative filmmaking techniques. He provided motion capture for Chappie, produced the indie feature Ted K, and joined high-octane ensemble thrillers including Hardcore Henry and Monkey Man.

Television projects also highlighted his range across two seasons of Powers. To date, his fearless transformation across genres has solidified Copley as one of South Africa's most versatile artistic exports.

Signature Quote

“I tend to be drawn to characters who are somewhat extreme or flawed, because perfection in human beings is just not very interesting to watch.”