Somewhere in a TV studio, an inventor is sweating through a nice shirt while five millionaires decide whether a tiny gadget deserves their money. Most of us watch from the couch with a snack, yelling "I would totally buy that" at the screen. Then the next pitch starts, and we forget the product's name entirely.

This year, those pitches go straight into the stocking. We rounded up Shark Tank finds that are small enough to squeeze into a sock and clever enough to make someone ask, "Wait, how did nobody think of this sooner?" Every one of them has already won over a room full of very picky investors, so your family has no excuse to be difficult. Fill the stocking and wait for someone to shout "I'm in!" before the wrapping paper hits the floor.