Comedian Shane Gillis has responded to his ex-girlfriend Grace Brassel’s lengthy account of their relationship with just 17 words.

This came after Brassel published a detailed essay on November 24, describing what she called a difficult year together, accusing the comedian of cheating , emotional manipulation , and expecting her to give up her career to become his stay-at-home girlfriend.

Highlights Shane Gillis responded after his ex-girlfriend published a lengthy account of their relationship.

Grace Brassel's essay described a relationship that took an unexpected turn after she made a major life decision to be with the comedian.

While Brassel shared thousands of words about her experience, Gillis chose a different approach to respond.

Gillis, however, kept his response brief , telling a publication that he wished her the best.

His reaction has sparked an online debate, with one commenter joking, “She wrote a whole book, and he left her a Yelp review.”

Grace Brassel shared over 3000 words of a detailed account of her relationship with Shane Gillis

Brassel published her account in The Cut , describing how she first connected with Gillis in May 2024 after watching his Netflix comedy series, Tires.

She said she had never heard of him before watching the show but found him charismatic . On a whim, she messaged him on Instagram, suggesting they go on an adventure if he ever visited New York.

To her surprise, Gillis replied quickly and asked for her phone number. Their conversations soon turned into daily phone calls, and he eventually invited her to meet him in Austin, Texas.

Brassel recalled feeling nervous about traveling to meet a celebrity 12 years older than her. However, she said Gillis arranged a room for her at the Four Seasons and assured her she could treat the trip as a vacation if they didn't get along.

Their first date included watching him perform at Joe Rogan's comedy club, the Comedy Mothership. She described the weekend as a dream and said they became an official couple before she returned home.

The relationship moved quickly. Gillis later invited her to join him in Philadelphia while he worked on the next season of Tires.

Brassel also revealed that he rented a large apartment and encouraged her to leave her social-media management job because he would support her financially.

She eventually quit her job and moved with him, describing her new role as being his stay-at-home girlfriend

In her essay, Brassel alleged that Gillis expected her to become a housewife after she moved in with him



























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In her essay, Brassel said the couple eventually moved to West Chester, Pennsylvania , where they rented a farmhouse.

She described feeling as though she had become a traditional housewife who was expected to cook, clean, do laundry , and wait for Gillis to return home.

She claimed that when things weren't done to his liking, he would tell her she wasn't “being good.”

Brassel also alleged that Gillis frequently made cruel remarks and then dismissed them as jokes.

She said he sometimes withheld physical affection.

“When he was mad at me, he would withhold touch and call me greedy or put pillows in between us in the bed to show how much he didn’t want to be near me. I was walking on eggshells so often that they began to feel like regular hardwood,” she wrote.

The situation reportedly affected her mental health. Brassel said she became isolated, missed her friends , and spent much of her time alone while Gillis worked.

She also recalled that her mother once visited and privately warned Gillis that the arrangement was not good for her.

“She told him I was lonely and upset and he wasn’t doing anything to help me. His response was ‘She will be fine.’”

She continued, “I was not fine. In fact, things only got worse once we moved to Austin , a city where I knew absolutely no one.”

Brassel said the relationship reached a breaking point during a Fourth of July gathering in 2025

The couple had spent the day with Gillis' friends before returning home. When Brassel asked to use his phone to play music , she said she felt compelled to look through his messages.

She claimed she found conversations with another woman, whom she called Valerie to protect her identity.

Brassel said she had previously met the woman and noticed she was cold toward her. After reading the messages, she alleged that Gillis and Valerie had been sexting for months and may also have met in person.

One message allegedly read, “I should have had s*x with you, I was being gay .”

“The time he ‘should have had s*x’ with her was Super Bowl weekend — the one I wasn’t invited to. I scrolled and realized they had been sexting for months and had probably had in-person encounters as well. The floor seemed to give way beneath my feet,” she wrote.

She said she confronted him about the messages after becoming overwhelmed by what she had discovered.

Brassel also acknowledged that she lost control during the argument, throwing her phone and a chair and punching a hole in a wall.

She wrote, “The next day, he came into our bedroom with an apology matcha. ‘I read the messages; they were really bad. Sorry,’ he said. I chucked the matcha at the wall. I asked him why he would cheat on me. ‘Because I’m an insecure f**got,’ he screamed.

The couple began separating in August 2025, although Brassel said they briefly got back together a few months later.

After Brassel's essay attracted attention, Gillis was asked to comment on her account

Rather than responding to each allegation, the comedian sent a short statement to Page Six.

“Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.”

The 17-word response did not directly address Brassel's claims about cheating , their living arrangements, or how she said she felt during the relationship.

Brassel later told the outlet that she had not been in contact with Gillis since May and was waiting to see whether he would discuss her allegations publicly.

“We shall see if he talks about it on his podcasts ; time will tell!” she said.

She also explained that she did not share her story to damage his career. Instead, she wanted to speak about her experience and encourage other women to stand up for themselves.

“I'm sure he will survive this and be fine,” she added.

"Lazy girl deserves a lazy response," wrote one netizen