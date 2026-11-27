Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley, 35, came under fire around Thanksgiving 2026 for her decade-old comments about the holiday.

Back in November 2016, while protesting against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, the Divergent actress remarked on “false narratives” surrounding Thanksgiving and Native American history, urging her fellow countrypeople to do their own research.

Highlights Shailene Woodley made controversial comments about Thanksgiving while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016.

After her remarks resurfaced this week, netizens put her on blast for being “ignorant and naive” and even made fun of her breakup with NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

Indigenous leaders have previously made statements similar to Woodley’s comments and dismissed the “happy story” around the holiday.

Her comments recently resurfaced and drew severe backlash, with many being offended by Woodley “disrespecting” a traditional American holiday.

“The idiocy level is incredible. We need to shun these fools,” one user said.



Shailene Woodley said Thanksgiving was founded on “false narratives” around treatment of Native American people

TYT on November 26, 2016, Speaking withon November 26, 2016, Shailene Woodley criticized American education for allegedly failing to teach the reality of Thanksgiving's origins.

“I do know that today is a day that many call Thanksgiving, and it’s a day where kids in elementary school and America are taught false narratives about our native brothers and sisters,” she said.

“From the time we were little kids, we’d cut out cardboard paper pictures of pilgrims and feasts and turkeys. And yet none of our children know the truth about not only what happened to Native Americans when westerners decided to colonize this country, but what is still happening to Native Americans.”

“This pipeline , and I know this has been said, but like, gosh, this pipeline was supposed to be built in Bismarck, North Dakota, which is a predominantly ‘White American’ area,” she continued.

“And when the people of Bismarck decided that if this pipeline breaks, it would compromise the integrity of their water. They moved it to the Native American reservation.”

“They didn’t do it. They failed to, and we're still here, on Thanksgiving, again the day that no one knows the history about.”

Thanksgiving was founded on a mass*cre,” she added. “And yet we're here with these cops, with snipers with rubber bullets, and honestly, I’m just sick of it. There is no excuse. Where is everyone? Why isn't everyone standing up and saying something?”

“I just invite every single person who’s watching from home to investigate and research what this holiday means, why this holiday exists, and what you're going to do to reframe that narrative and to change that narrative.”

Viewers skewered Woodley for her “ignorant” comments online

Woodley’s remarks ruffled quite a few feathers even a decade later, as netizens blasted her for “ignorant and uninformed” opinions.

Some also brought up her ex-fiancé, Aaron Rodgers, whom she started dating in 2020 and got engaged to in 2021, only to call it off a year later.

“Aaron Rodgers dodged a bullet,” one person said. Another joked, “You know it's got to be bad when Aaron Rodgers is the sane/stable individual.”

Not Just Football podcast that they broke up because Woodley wanted to The NFL quarterback recently revealed on his Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Cam Heyward’spodcast that they broke up because Woodley wanted to sleep with someone else while they were engaged.

“She's from Hollywood. She can, in fact, very much be that ignorant and naive,” a third commented. A fourth said, “Liberals are f**king stupid.”

“It’s the white man's dollar that has funded your movies, Shailene. You are supporting the oppressive system,” one person called her out.

Another wrote, “Notice how they didn’t do any real work to help native Americans now. Like feeding the hungry.”

“This woman is going to single-handedly get the 19th Amendment repealed,” said one more, referring to the statute that legitimized women’s right to vote in 1920.

Woodley was arrested for protesting against the construction of DAPL

In 2016, Woodley shared the controversial interview on her Facebook, along with photos of protestors being “sprayed in subzero temperatures with water, tear gas , mace, rubber bullets, bean bag bullets, and percussion grenades.”

Opponents of the 1,170-mile DAPL, which eventually became operational in June 2017, had gathered for months at camps north of the Cannonball River, about 40 miles south of Bismarck.

It was argued that a leak or spill in the crude oil pipeline that runs from North Dakota’s Bakken region to Illinois, especially where it crosses under Lake Oahe on the Missouri River just upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, threatens drinking water and sacred burial sites.

Standing Rock Sioux have also claimed that the construction of DAPL violates Article II of the Fort Laramie Treaty (1851, 1868), which guarantees “undisturbed use and occupation” of reservation lands by Indigenous peoples.

However, federal authorities closed access to the protest campsite around Thanksgiving 2016 and cracked down on protestors.

“Although the news is saddening, it is not all surprising given the last 500 years of mistreatment of our people,” Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said in a statement.

In October 2016, Woodley was arrested for alleged criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot while protesting the DAPL, with both misdemeanors carrying a maximum punishment of a month in jail and a $1,500 fine. She pleaded not guilty.

The protests were also supported by celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr., Jane Fonda, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo , Nikki Reed, and Jason Momoa.

Indigenous leaders have previously challenged the “happy story” surrounding Thanksgiving

As for Woodley’s comments about Thanksgiving, many agree on the connection between the holiday and colonial violence against Indigenous peoples

In 1970, Massachusetts invited schoolteacher Wamsutta Frank James of the federally recognized Aquinnah Wampanoag, of Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod, to speak at the 350th anniversary of the arrival of the Pilgrim Fathers on the Mayflower.

James was a member of the Wampanoag Nation, or People of the First Light—the confederation of south-eastern New England tribes whose ancestors welcomed the Pilgrims and feasted with them at the “first Thanksgiving” in 1621.

“We, the Wampanoag, welcomed you, the white man, with open arms, little knowing that it was the beginning of the end ; that before 50 years were to pass, the Wampanoag would no longer be a free people,” James had written in his first draft of the speech.

“That’s not the happy story a lot of Americans believe,” his granddaughter, Kisha James, 22, told The Guardian in 2021. “They were horrified and demanded he censor it.”

James, who passed away in 2001 at 77, refused and published the speech in local newspapers around the US.

Weeks later, he stood by the statue of the 17th-century leader Ousamequin in Plymouth and declared Thanksgiving a National Day of Mourning for all Indigenous people.

The Guardian, “For many, Thanksgiving is the gooey overlay of sweetness over gen*cide. Even today, a lot of people think we are extinct.” Mahtowin Munro, a Lakota and co-leader of the United American Indians of New England, which organizes an annual Day of Mourning every year, told, “For many, Thanksgiving is the gooey overlay of sweetness over gen*cide. Even today, a lot of people think we are extinct.”

"Is this her attempt to gain relevance?" one user commented