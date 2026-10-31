Harvey was an American serial k*ller who used his position as a hospital orderly to slay patients over a period of 17 years.



Between 1970 and 1987, he slayed at least 37 people, although he claimed responsibility for many more.



His victims included hospital patients as well as people he knew outside work. Because he worked in healthcare settings where patients were already seriously ill, many of his crimes initially went unnoticed.



Harvey was born on April 15, 1952, in Hamilton, Ohio, and grew up in Booneville, Kentucky.



He was the oldest of three children born to Ray and Gold*e Harvey, who worked as tobacco farmers. His family attended a local Baptist church, and he spent much of his childhood in a small Appalachian community.



In his early life, Harvey experienced s**ual a**se by an uncle and a neighbor between the ages of five and 18. He later told his sister about the a**se. He left school in the ninth grade but earned a GED through correspondence courses in 1968.



In March 1971, Harvey was arrested for burglary.



He later enlisted in the United States Air Force but left after approximately nine months following two s**cide attempts. His military discharge was attributed to what officials described as nervous breakdowns.



None of these experiences excused the crimes he later committed. By the time he entered the healthcare profession, Harvey had begun a k**ling spree that would continue across multiple hospitals.



In 1970, Harvey began working as an orderly at Marymount Hospital in London, Kentucky.



His first known victim was Logan Evans, an 88-year-old stroke patient. On May 30, 1970, Harvey slayed Evans after becoming angry when the older man soiled him.



Harvey later claimed that he initially slayed patients to ease their suffering.







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He described his actions as a way of ending the pain of people who were seriously ill.



He later said he had slayed at least a dozen patients during his approximately 10 months at Marymount. His victims included men and women, most of whom were cardiac patients or older adults receiving medical care.



Harvey did not rely on one consistent method. He used different means to k*ll patients, including p*isoning and interfering with their medical care. His access to hospital supplies and his understanding of patients’ conditions helped him conceal what he was doing.



His colleagues eventually gave him the nickname “Angel of d*ath.”



The phrase became a disturbing reference to the slayings that occurred during his shifts, but it did not lead to an immediate investigation.



Marymount was only the beginning.



Harvey left the hospital in March 1971 and spent the following years moving between jobs and locations.



He continued slaying after moving to Cincinnati.



In 1975, Harvey joined the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked there for about a decade, continuing to target patients already vulnerable because of their medical conditions.



He also worked at Drake Memorial Hospital in Cincinnati, where investigators later linked him to numerous d*aths. At different points in his career, he worked as an orderly and an autopsy assistant.



Harvey’s crimes were not limited to hospitals.



He also targeted people in his personal life. When he suspected his partner and roommate, Carl Hoeweler, of being unfaithful, Harvey poisoned his food to make him ill.



He described his actions as a way of ending the pain of people who were seriously ill.He later said he had slayed at least a dozen patients during his approximately 10 months at Marymount. His victims included men and women, most of whom were cardiac patients or older adults receiving medical care.Harvey did not rely on one consistent method. He used different means to k*ll patients, including p*isoning and interfering with their medical care. His access to hospital supplies and his understanding of patients’ conditions helped him conceal what he was doing.His colleagues eventually gave him the nickname “Angel of d*ath.”The phrase became a disturbing reference to the slayings that occurred during his shifts, but it did not lead to an immediate investigation.Marymount was only the beginning.Harvey left the hospital in March 1971 and spent the following years moving between jobs and locations.He continued slaying after moving to Cincinnati.In 1975, Harvey joined the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked there for about a decade, continuing to target patients already vulnerable because of their medical conditions.He also worked at Drake Memorial Hospital in Cincinnati, where investigators later linked him to numerous d*aths. At different points in his career, he worked as an orderly and an autopsy assistant.Harvey’s crimes were not limited to hospitals.He also targeted people in his personal life. When he suspected his partner and roommate, Carl Hoeweler, of being unfaithful, Harvey poisoned his food to make him ill.



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He also slayed Hoeweler’s father, Henry, and a neighbor, Helen Metzger. These m**ders challenged Harvey’s later claim that he acted only out of sympathy for suffering patients.



One particularly troubling incident involved Metzger, whom Harvey k**led after a disagreement. He also poisoned other acquaintances, demonstrating that his violence extended beyond the hospital environment.



Meanwhile, warning signs had emerged at the institutions where he worked. Nurses noticed unusual patterns of d*aths and raised concerns with hospital administrators. However, their suspicions did not lead to a full investigation at the time.



A search of Harvey at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center on July 18, 1985, also raised concerns.



Officials reportedly found a loaded revolver, medical equipment, a specimen of liver tissue, and books about occult subjects. However, the VA did not pursue criminal charges and allowed him to resign.



Former VA security guard John Barter later criticized the way the institution handled the matter.



Speaking to the Cincinnati Enquirer in August 1987, he said, “They moved too fast and lost the chance to find out what was really going on with him. They just wanted to get rid of him,” as Bored Panda reported.



The incident represented another missed opportunity to investigate Harvey before more patients d*ed.



A suspicious autopsy in March 1987 finally exposed the pattern.



Harvey’s crimes began to unravel after the d*ath of John Powell, a 44-year-old patient who had spent months on life support following a motorcycle accident. Powell d*ed at Drake Memorial Hospital in March 1987.



An autopsy revealed cyanide in his system, raising suspicions that his d*ath was not natural.



Investigators began examining Harvey’s involvement, particularly after learning about his earlier departure from the VA medical center.



Harvey eventually admitted that he had k**led Powell. He claimed that he had ended the patient’s suffering, but the discovery led investigators to examine other suspicious d*aths.



Journalist Pat Minarcin, then an anchor at Cincinnati television station WCPO-TV, also played an important role in bringing the case to public attention.



He questioned whether Powell was an isolated victim and raised the possibility that other patients had d*ed under suspicious circumstances while Harvey worked at Drake.



His reporting encouraged nurses and former colleagues to contact the station. Some had previously raised concerns with hospital administrators but said they had been told to keep quiet.



He also slayed Hoeweler’s father, Henry, and a neighbor, Helen Metzger. These m**ders challenged Harvey’s later claim that he acted only out of sympathy for suffering patients.One particularly troubling incident involved Metzger, whom Harvey k**led after a disagreement. He also poisoned other acquaintances, demonstrating that his violence extended beyond the hospital environment.Meanwhile, warning signs had emerged at the institutions where he worked. Nurses noticed unusual patterns of d*aths and raised concerns with hospital administrators. However, their suspicions did not lead to a full investigation at the time.A search of Harvey at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center on July 18, 1985, also raised concerns.Officials reportedly found a loaded revolver, medical equipment, a specimen of liver tissue, and books about occult subjects. However, the VA did not pursue criminal charges and allowed him to resign.Former VA security guard John Barter later criticized the way the institution handled the matter.Speaking to the Cincinnati Enquirer in August 1987, he said, “They moved too fast and lost the chance to find out what was really going on with him. They just wanted to get rid of him,” asreportedThe incident represented another missed opportunity to investigate Harvey before more patients d*ed.A suspicious autopsy in March 1987 finally exposed the pattern.Harvey’s crimes began to unravel after the d*ath of John Powell, a 44-year-old patient who had spent months on life support following a motorcycle accident. Powell d*ed at Drake Memorial Hospital in March 1987.An autopsy revealed cyanide in his system, raising suspicions that his d*ath was not natural.Investigators began examining Harvey’s involvement, particularly after learning about his earlier departure from the VA medical center.Harvey eventually admitted that he had k**led Powell. He claimed that he had ended the patient’s suffering, but the discovery led investigators to examine other suspicious d*aths.Journalist Pat Minarcin, then an anchor at Cincinnati television station WCPO-TV, also played an important role in bringing the case to public attention.He questioned whether Powell was an isolated victim and raised the possibility that other patients had d*ed under suspicious circumstances while Harvey worked at Drake.His reporting encouraged nurses and former colleagues to contact the station. Some had previously raised concerns with hospital administrators but said they had been told to keep quiet.



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One nurse reportedly provided Minarcin with a list of 13 patients whose d*aths she believed required further investigation. Other hospital employees shared additional information.



Minarcin then compared the names with Harvey’s work history and the dates of the d*aths.



His investigation eventually led to a half-hour television report that connected Harvey to at least 24 suspicious d*aths over four years.



Harvey’s own lawyer discovered that the number of victims could be much higher.



As investigators gathered evidence, Harvey’s court-appointed lawyer, Bill Whalen, asked him whether he had k**led anyone else.



Harvey reportedly answered with a figure that shocked his lawyer, “Seventy.”



Whalen understood that prosecutors could seek the d*ath penalty if they connected Harvey to multiple m**ders. He therefore negotiated a plea agreement.



Harvey would confess to his crimes and accept life imprisonment if prosecutors agreed not to pursue e**cution.



During a lengthy session with investigators and prosecutors, Harvey admitted to numerous k**lings.



He initially confessed to 24 m**ders in Ohio, and further admissions followed as investigators examined his activities in other locations.



In August 1987, Harvey pleaded guilty to 24 counts of first-degree m**der in Ohio.



He received three life sentences to run concurrently. In November 1987, he also pleaded guilty in Kentucky to eight m**ders and one manslaughter charge connected to his time at Marymount Hospital.



He received an additional sentence that ran concurrently with his Ohio sentence.



Authorities ultimately confirmed 37 m**ders.



Harvey, however, claimed to have k**led as many as 70 or more people. Authorities never established the higher figures as confirmed victim totals.



The case also raised questions about why so many d*aths had gone unnoticed.



One nurse reportedly provided Minarcin with a list of 13 patients whose d*aths she believed required further investigation. Other hospital employees shared additional information.Minarcin then compared the names with Harvey’s work history and the dates of the d*aths.His investigation eventually led to a half-hour television report that connected Harvey to at least 24 suspicious d*aths over four years.Harvey’s own lawyer discovered that the number of victims could be much higher.As investigators gathered evidence, Harvey’s court-appointed lawyer, Bill Whalen, asked him whether he had k**led anyone else.Harvey reportedly answered with a figure that shocked his lawyer, “Seventy.”Whalen understood that prosecutors could seek the d*ath penalty if they connected Harvey to multiple m**ders. He therefore negotiated a plea agreement.Harvey would confess to his crimes and accept life imprisonment if prosecutors agreed not to pursue e**cution.During a lengthy session with investigators and prosecutors, Harvey admitted to numerous k**lings.He initially confessed to 24 m**ders in Ohio, and further admissions followed as investigators examined his activities in other locations.In August 1987, Harvey pleaded guilty to 24 counts of first-degree m**der in Ohio.He received three life sentences to run concurrently. In November 1987, he also pleaded guilty in Kentucky to eight m**ders and one manslaughter charge connected to his time at Marymount Hospital.He received an additional sentence that ran concurrently with his Ohio sentence.Authorities ultimately confirmed 37 m**ders.Harvey, however, claimed to have k**led as many as 70 or more people. Authorities never established the higher figures as confirmed victim totals.The case also raised questions about why so many d*aths had gone unnoticed.