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One of the most beautiful things about humanity is how different we all are. We grow up with our own traditions, speak different languages, and see the world in our own ways. Life would probably be pretty boring if everyone were exactly the same.
Yet, despite all these differences, humans have a surprising amount in common, often in ways we’d never even think about.
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If there’s anything that seems to bring people together, it’s their love for bread. Pretty much every culture has its own version, from Indian naan and French baguettes to Italian focaccia and Georgian shoti.
In fact, archaeologists have found evidence of bread-making dating back around 14,400 years in what is now Jordan, long before people even started farming.
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At some point, people around the world also figured out that dough gets even better when you wrap something delicious inside it. That’s how we ended up with dishes like Chinese jiaozi, Ukrainian varenyky, Italian ravioli, and Japanese gyoza.
They’re all versions of dumplings, although their ingredients and preparation methods can be quite different. As food historian Barbara Gallani explains in her book Dumplings: A Global History, variations of this food have existed across cultures for centuries.
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Our similarities don’t end with food. Even though we speak thousands of different languages, there’s a word that sounds almost exactly the same around the world. Can you guess what it is?
If you said “huh?” you’d actually be right. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics examined data from 31 languages across 16 language families and found that people tend to use nearly identical sounds when they haven’t understood what someone said.
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The expression varies slightly between languages, appearing as “eh?” in Spanish, “häh?” in German, and “ha?” in Icelandic. Researchers believe these sounds are so similar because people everywhere need a quick and easy way to signal that they haven’t understood something.
Since the simple vowel sound and the “h” sound require very little effort to produce, they’re convenient for this purpose. This may explain how so many languages ended up developing remarkably similar expressions.
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Another thing that seems to unite people across cultures is the good old junk drawer. You know, that place where batteries, old receipts, and expired lip balms somehow end up living together.
But unlike “huh?,” which sounds almost the same everywhere, different languages have their own expressions for this exact same concept.
Germans call it a Krimskrams-Schublade, roughly meaning a drawer for odds and ends. In Spanish, there’s cajón de sastre, literally meaning “tailor’s drawer,” which describes a collection of unrelated things.
And the French have tiroir fourre-tout, which roughly translates to a drawer where you stuff everything.