If you’ve ever thought you’ve had a completely original experience, think again. Chances are, millions of other people have been through the exact same thing, felt the same way, or had the very same thought.

All it takes is a quick scroll through the subreddit r/me_irl to see just how true that is. It’s full of hilarious memes and funny pics that perfectly capture the little things we all have in common.

We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below, so scroll down and upvote the ones you relate to most!