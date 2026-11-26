Roughly 1 in 127 people worldwide are on the autism spectrum. Meanwhile, an estimated 2.5% to 3.1% of adults across the world have ADHD, also known as Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. Both are among the most common neurodevelopmental conditions. And if anyone has spent more than ten minutes scrolling through TikTok lately, they've likely come across videos suggesting they have at least two different conditions before they've even finished their breakfast. Questions like "Do you ever walk into a room and completely forget why you went there?" or "Do you ever have seventeen tabs open in your browser and feel too overwhelmed to close them?" pop up, making people feel personally called out. Then comes the inevitable conclusion: "Well, you probably have ADHD and/or Autism" It's human nature to want to understand ourselves. And with statements like that, a thought can take root in the back of our minds: Is that why I've felt like I'm failing at basic adulthood? Does this explain everything? Turns out, maybe not. In fact, research suggests that a lot of the ADHD and autism content flooding social media may be misleading people rather than helping them, and this is why. andreas / Magnific (not the actual photo) Before we get into the actual research on TikTok, it helps to understand why these videos can feel like they're peeking into our diaries, even if we're not necessarily neurodivergent. A well-documented psychological phenomenon known as the Barnum effect may partially explain why we feel so eerily connected to the statements in these videos, especially when they describe traits commonly associated with ADHD and autism. Also known as the Forer effect, it refers to the psychological tendency that makes horoscopes, personality quizzes, and even fortune cookies feel surprisingly specific. This happens because when we read or hear a broad, flattering, or universally relatable statement framed as a personalized insight, our brains automatically fill in the blanks with our own memories and emotions. A video might say, "If you jump when you're happy, that's stimming." And suddenly, your brain recalls all those happy moments when you jumped, leading you to wonder whether you might be autistic. This is especially relevant when it comes to neurodivergent traits because, as experts point out, many behaviors associated with ADHD or autism can also occur in people who don't have either condition. Everyone gets overwhelmed by loud noises and bright lights in a grocery store after a long week. Everyone might hyperfocus on a new hobby for a while or forget what they were supposed to be doing when they walk into a room. prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo) Clinical psychology explains this better than anything else. Essentially, the main difference between an everyday quirk and a neurodevelopmental condition comes down to how frequently these behaviors occur, how severe they are, how pervasive they are across different settings, and, ultimately, how much they interfere with someone's life. Losing your keys or forgetting your phone is human. But repeatedly losing your keys, forgetting your wallet, and even losing your job because you struggle to regulate your attention despite desperately trying to do so can point to a clinically significant impairment. But here's where TikTok comes in. Through short-form video content, this context is, more often than not, stripped away entirely. A 30-second clip just doesn't have the space to account for diagnostic criteria, developmental history, or the many factors involved in a proper assessment by a qualified professional. And this brings us to the research in question. Darren O'Reilly, DPsych, CPsychol, HCPC, a consultant psychologist and clinical director at AuDHD Psychiatry, explained that social media’s platform mechanics can actively undermine clinical accuracy, with TikTok as the biggest offender, followed by X (Twitter), YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. “TikTok does not reward being right. It rewards being relatable, confident, and easy to share,” O’Reilly noted. “With ADHD and autism in particular, people can recognize one small part of themselves in a video and mistake that recognition for proof. But short-form mental health content tends to flatten complex conditions into a few catchy traits, and that is where misinformation spreads fastest”. Combined with the Barnum effect, an algorithm designed to serve you more of whatever makes you pause, rewatch, and share can create a cycle that ultimately leads to one thing: validation. Watch one video about task avoidance in ADHD, and suddenly, your entire feed seems determined to diagnose your caffeine habits, taste in music, favorite games, hobbies, and even the way you hold your arms when you sleep. Anna Tolipova / Magnific (not the actual photo) This increasingly common phenomenon of self-diagnosis through social media videos has caught the attention of researchers at the University of East Anglia's Norwich Medical School. They analyzed mental health and neurodivergence content across several major social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Their findings confirmed concerns many clinicians had for years. Across the platforms studied, researchers found that misinformation rates reached as high as 56%. And when it came to ADHD and autism content specifically, TikTok stood out for the high levels of inaccurate information found in its most popular videos. The analysis revealed that 52% of the top-performing ADHD videos and 41% of autism-related videos contained highly inaccurate, misleading, or oversimplified information that was not supported by clinical evidence. In other words, more than half of the most popular ADHD videos and a substantial proportion of autism-related content reaching users' feeds could be scientifically inaccurate. Rather than relying on empirical evidence, clinical guidance, and scientific data, these popular and even viral videos often leaned on personal experiences, anecdotes, and oversimplified traits. Feeling burnt out, getting distracted, spending hours scrolling through social media, or being socially awkward could all be definitive signs of a neurodevelopmental condition. “Our work uncovered misinformation rates on social media as high as 56%. This highlights how easily engaging videos can spread widely online, even when the information isn’t always accurate,” said Dr. Eleanor Chatburn, a clinical psychologist at UEA’s Norwich Medical School and the senior author of the study. Dr. Chatburn also highlighted how important social media has become as an information source for younger generations, especially on mental health. Young people now turn to TikTok and other platforms to make sense of their experiences. And when they don't have access to professional assessments or reliable information, they may end up relying on engaging but highly inaccurate content to fill that gap. Natasha Hall / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Of course, it's incredibly easy for someone who doesn't use social media, or who is already skeptical of these videos, to roll their eyes at people self-diagnosing through TikTok and paint millions of adults as hypochondriacs looking for a trendy label or a sense of community and belonging. However, doing so overlooks two very real issues: medicine has historically failed to recognize huge portions of the population, and the current healthcare system makes getting a proper diagnosis nearly impossible for many people. Studies show that, for decades, the diagnostic criteria for both ADHD and autism were heavily based on how these conditions manifested in young, white boys, especially those showing hyperactive behaviors. And, like everything else in life, nuances are shaped by social status, economic circumstances, cultural background, and even how someone was raised. Women, in particular, have historically been more likely to go undiagnosed or receive a diagnosis much later in life, partly due to a phenomenon known as "masking." For example, an autistic girl might mask her social struggles by observing and mimicking her peers. A girl with ADHD might turn her restlessness into perfectionism or develop coping mechanisms that make her struggles less obvious to others, making these conditions much harder to diagnose and ignored for decades on end. And it's not just women. Several diagnostic tools and referral pathways have historically favored white, affluent families with better access to specialists. Meanwhile, children from racial minority or lower-income backgrounds displaying similar behaviors were often more likely to be labeled as having behavioral problems rather than receiving the neurological support they needed. And this disparity hasn't disappeared. Frolopiaton Palm / Magnific (not the actual photo) In countries with public healthcare systems, like the UK, Spain, and France, demand for mental healthcare has also outpaced available resources. In the UK specifically, statistics from mid-2026 showed that nearly 295,000 people were on waiting lists for an autism assessment alone, with some regions facing average waits of up to three years. Adult ADHD waiting lists tell a similar story. And while public healthcare should make assessments more affordable and accessible in these countries, many people end up considering private healthcare instead, only to discover they can't afford it either. The costs can be steep. In the United Kingdom, a private adult ADHD assessment can cost anywhere between £800 and £1,800, while autism assessments can be even more expensive, depending on their complexity. In the United States, comprehensive neuropsychological testing routinely costs anywhere from $1,500 to $4,000, putting a diagnosis financially out of reach for countless adults. Today, entire generations of women, people of color, and those from lower-income backgrounds are beginning to realize that lifelong struggles with sensory overload, burnout, and chronic disorganization may not have been personal failures after all. And for the first time, these conversations are happening on an enormous scale through social media. For many adults, a creator sharing their lived experience on TikTok is the first time they've seen someone put into words a feeling they've struggled to explain their entire lives. magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo) Many clinicians today find themselves in a difficult position when it comes to self-diagnosis through social media. This is because many adults have genuinely discovered they might be neurodivergent through these platforms and have since sought formal assessments. After all, if it feels like more people are receiving formal diagnoses of autism and ADHD nowadays, it's because they are. Social media can also be a fantastic tool for breaking the stigma surrounding neurodivergence. It helps people realize they're not broken and that their experiences aren't unique. Whatever someone might be feeling, there's a good chance someone else has experienced something similar. “The benefit is that people feel able to explore their difficulties without shame, which increases help-seeking,” O'Reilly said about the positives of self-discovery. But at the same time, “The risk is that awareness turns into overconfidence, where people move from this resonates to this explains everything without proper assessment.” The real danger comes from oversimplifying these complex conditions, leading people to rely on inaccurate explanations and potentially convincing themselves that they have a specific neurodevelopmental condition without a proper assessment. O'Reilly describes this as a "double risk." That's because surface-level traits associated with ADHD and autism, like brain fog, chronic fatigue, emotional dysregulation, and difficulty concentrating, can also overlap with conditions like complex trauma, severe burnout, clinical depression, and anxiety disorders. They can also overlap with physical health issues, such as sleep apnea, thyroid problems, or vitamin deficiencies. No TikTok checklist can reliably distinguish between them. This can send someone down the wrong path for years, attempting to address one problem using strategies designed for an entirely different condition. Conversely, when neurodivergence is also reduced to a collection of quirky personality traits, with statements like "I'm so ADHD, I keep getting distracted by my phone," it can trivialize the very real struggles of people who live with these conditions and need proper support. DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo) For anyone who has ever wondered what's genuinely going on in their brain, understanding what a proper clinical evaluation looks like can help them avoid predatory, oversimplified, and flattened videos online. Clinical guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) make it clear that a thorough, evidence-based adult assessment involves far more than ticking a few boxes on a symptom quiz. Instead, it includes an in-depth review of someone's developmental history. It also involves carefully assessing how symptoms affect their daily functioning across different settings, including work, education, and personal relationships. Rather than relying on a standard conversation alone, specialists use validated clinical frameworks to systematically evaluate behavioral patterns over time. And arguably, one of the most important steps is considering alternative explanations, which is where social media falls particularly short. A qualified specialist will carefully assess whether symptoms could instead be related to anxiety, depression, PTSD, substance use, or other conditions. TikTok simply can't do that. Ultimately, the key is to be mindful of the content you consume. You don't need to delete TikTok (though that might have its upsides) or stop engaging with neurodivergent content altogether. However, O'Reilly recommends being cautious about absolute claims based on isolated habits, checking creators' credentials, and looking for nuance. If social media has ever helped you recognize struggles you've silently carried for decades, give yourself credit for paying attention to your own experiences. Just remember that a social media video cannot give you a diagnosis. Take those questions and observations to a qualified professional who can help you understand what's really going on, and good luck.