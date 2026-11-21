Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK has raised plenty of questions, especially after the couple left Britain in 2020 and spent the next few years building a life in California.

Their sudden move back in August caught many people off guard, with some wondering why they returned after repeatedly speaking about the difficulties they faced in the country.

Highlights Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported return to the UK has sparked speculation.

Harry's immigration status became controversial after his memoir ‘Spare’.

Other reported reasons for the couple's return included their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, an insider has revealed there may have been another reason behind their decision, reportedly related to Harry’s US visa.

“They failed miserably in Hollywood, Harry lied on his Visa application, and Meghan doesn't want to talk to the FBI,” wrote one netizen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s US visa issues reportedly played a major role in their return

According to Page Six, Harry’s immigration situation in the US played a significant role in the couple’s unexpected return to Britain.

“His visa expired and wasn’t immediately renewed,” one US government source told the publication. Other sources reportedly made similar claims.

However, Harry's exact immigration status has never been made public, and it remains unclear which type of visa he held or whether any delay affected his legal right to stay in the US.

A former State Department official also suggested that the situation could be related to the regular renewal process.

“All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England,” the former official said.

The report added that Harry's immigration situation has apparently been resolved, with the couple planning to return to California for Christmas.

Harry’s immigration status has been a subject of controversy for several years

Following the publication of his memoir, Spare, in 2023, Harry’s immigration status became controversial

In his book, the prince openly discussed his past use of substance use, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms.

His admissions led the conservative Heritage Foundation to question whether he had disclosed his dr*g history when applying for a US visa.

The organization argued that Harry may either have failed to mention his past dr*g use or received special treatment from US authorities.

It subsequently began a legal battle to obtain details of his immigration records, which are generally considered private.

The question became particularly complicated because US immigration applications can involve questions about an applicant's past dr*g use.

It is also unclear whether the controversy surrounding Spare had anything to do with the reported delay in renewing his visa.

According to Page Six , one experienced immigration attorney suggested Harry may have held either a diplomatic visa or a visa intended for people with extraordinary ability or achievement. Both types require renewal after a certain period.

The attorney also suggested Harry may have been advised against applying for permanent US residency through his marriage to Meghan, an American citizen.

One possible reason was the tax implications . Green card holders are generally subject to US taxation on their worldwide income, which could have complicated Harry's financial arrangements and interests in Britain.

However, his actual visa category has not been confirmed.

The questions surrounding Harry's immigration status also brought attention to previous comments made by US President Donald Trump

Trump had been asked whether he would consider deporting the prince after the controversy over his past dr*g use came up.

At the time, he dismissed the idea, telling The Post , “I don’t want to do that.”

He then made a pointed remark about Harry's marriage, adding, “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

The couple has reportedly been making plans to spend Christmas in California with their children and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

While the visa issue is reportedly one reason behind the move, it is not the only explanation given for the Sussexes' return.

Page Six previously reported that Harry and Markle wanted their children , Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to attend school in Britain and hoped to spend more time around family and friends.

Harry spoke about the change during a British television appearance, where he shared how the children had adjusted to their new schools.

“They love being back! I say back, they never really … It’s a big culture shift … The kids in school uniforms is a big change for them, but it’s certainly helped,” he said.



























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"School uniforms is a big change for them, but it’s certainly helped,” he said.

“The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a UK school , which is really, really nice,” he added.

The family were also recently seen enjoying a visit to Winter Wonderland, a popular Christmas attraction in London's Hyde Park.

In May 2025, the prince also told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his father, King Charles

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reason reveal has left netizens with mixed reactions

Several social media users questioned whether the visa explanation told the whole story. One commenter wrote, “Who's the source, Meghan herself? There's more to it than just Harry's visa expiring.”

Another wrote, “They are broke, their charity is in tatters, staff was leaving, then Meghan is hiding from the FBI, covering for her pe*o father. They technically ran away from Montecito .”

Some also suggested that the couple had run out of reasons to stay in California. “Because their broke and the USA can't stand them,” one comment read.

Another user added, “Lack of money, the pa**ophile father , the FBI, the failing business. They had a lot of reasons.”

However, not everyone viewed the move negatively. One person believed Harry had missed his home country and wanted a stronger sense of purpose.

“Harry had nothing to do in the US. He was homesick & needed a purpose. MM can do her thing remotely. Now they're here, Harry can promote his causes more easily & M can still sell jam. Harry never settled in California & looks happier than he has for years.”

Another commenter wrote, “They were sad because they weren't in the headlines anymore.”

"They were sad because they weren't in the headlines anymore," wrote one netizen