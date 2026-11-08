31 Times Entitled People Decided To Create Unnecessary Drama Over Seating Arrangements

I was at dinner with my dad the other night, it’s a full restaurant that also has a back deck with additional seating and a full bar.



We still had a glass of wine left and a little more than a quarter of the bottle was still there. The bartender had just put two desserts down for us, and before I even took a bite I hear someone behind me say something to the effect of “we’ll take those seats when you guys are done.” It was some middle aged man and my dad acknowledged him said no problem and tuned back around.



The guy proceeded to make sure we knew he wanted those chairs “because people like to hover and snatch them’”. Saying this while he’s inches over my shoulder. My dad laughs and is telling him

no problem we get it and goes back to his wine but the man stays and continues on about him his wife and friend want a place to sit for their cocktail.



At this point I’m getting annoyed just bc I think it’s rude to interrupt someone else’s meal, especially multiple times. So I turn around and say “we just got these desserts and you can see we’re not done with our own drinks yet, so I plan to be here for a little while longer still. But I’ll lyk when we’re done.” I turned back around pretty much immediately bc I’m not making this a conversation, and he proceeds to tell us “take your time, no rush, we just want to get them’. Well I couldn’t help myself so I looked right at him and said “I know what you want and don’t worry we won’t rush😊” Honestly I was ready to go home I had been at work all day and dinner for over 2 hours at that point but this just bothered me. Annoying as hell and audacious telling me not to rush as you’re pushing the point that you’re waiting for us to leave.



Well another couple walked up on my dad’s side, he made casual chat with them for a minute or two. Then after I got my leftovers boxed up my dad stood up pushed his chair to the other couple and told them to have a nice dinner. I heard the first guy complaining about how “the chair was his” (his literal words) as I walked away. Hoping he had to stand for the rest of the night.



EDIT: We were sitting at the bar, which is first come first serve seating so the hostess was not involved. There were other tables available on the deck, as well as a large bar inside that may have had seating available as well.

2nd EDIT: I enjoyed the wine down to the last sip and there was no rushing on my dessert.