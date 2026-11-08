31 Times Entitled People Decided To Create Unnecessary Drama Over Seating Arrangements

You can't always get what you want. If you grew up with siblings or you're a huge fan of The Rolling Stones, you should know this well. But for some reason, people's manners and decency tend to fly out the window when they have to sit next to strangers in a public place.
Whether it's a movie theatre or a train carriage, seating arrangements are a common source of tension between strangers. And apparently, many of us have encountered extremely entitled behavior from people who aren't happy with their assigned seats. Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the most appalling reactions people have had in these situations, so enjoy reading about all of this drama, and be sure to upvote the stories that sound like they came straight out of a sitcom!
#1 She Tired To Take My Seat At A Cafe Because Students Do Not Need Comfort Adults Do
i was sitting at a cafe doing some work when a woman came over and asked me to switch seats so she could have the comfy chair. she literally said "students do not need comfort adults have back problems" i said i preferred to stay where i was she got irritated and told me i was being selfish for no reason. maam you walked in five minutes ago. you do not get seniority over furniture.
9points
#2 Entitled Couple Expect To Swap Train Seats As They Want The Better View
This has just happened to my daughter. She is on holiday in Wales with my granddaughter and they had booked to go on a steam train.
The conductor told them to sit on the right side as it’s a better view. My daughter questioned it as it was for a table of 4 and the conductor said it’s absolutely fine.
A couple have boarded the train and asked my daughter to move, my daughter said have they more people arriving and the couple said no, they just want a better view.
Now they are fuming and grumbling loudly because they did not get their way.
I usually don’t believe half the stories on here because I think people can’t be that entitled, guess I need to apologise to some redditors lol
The conductor told them to sit on the right side as it’s a better view. My daughter questioned it as it was for a table of 4 and the conductor said it’s absolutely fine.
A couple have boarded the train and asked my daughter to move, my daughter said have they more people arriving and the couple said no, they just want a better view.
Now they are fuming and grumbling loudly because they did not get their way.
I usually don’t believe half the stories on here because I think people can’t be that entitled, guess I need to apologise to some redditors lol
9points
#3 You Are An Adult, Give My Kid Your Seat.
I was on a train, exhausted after work, sitting in a window seat. A woman tapped me and said, my son wants the window. You have had your turn. I politely said no. She called me selfish and tried to get the conductor to make me move. He just said, seats are not assigned. Move if you want, do not if you do not. She walked off muttering about how rude people are these days. Lady, your entitlement is not my problem.
9points
#4 Lady On The Bus Scolds Me For Sitting Because I’m “Young And Healthy” And Demands That I Give Up My Seat
I suffer from chronic illnesses and chronic back+hip pain. I rarely take the bus because it’s less painful to drive myself or to have someone drive me for my back.
I get on the bus and find an open seat so i sit down. At the next stop, some entitled Karen (EK) gets on the bus and stands next to me with a displeased look on her face.
EK: “Excuse me?” Me: “hello, do you need something?” EK: “You know that there are older people on the bus who need to sit? People like me!” Me: “I’m sorry, there are probably other seats in the back. I really need that seat.” EK: “stop talking this nonsense, your a healthy young girl who is clearly healthy. I NEED TO SIT!” Me: “I might look healthy, but I’m not and young people can be ill too. So please leave me alone.”
People start to look at us because she is huffing and puffing loudly.
EK: “todays youth is so spoiled!! You need to learn to respect your elders!!”
Then she literally tried to SIT ON TOP OF ME (?!)
Me: “stop it lady!! Get away from me, I don’t want you to touch me!!” EK: “get off this seat and we’ll both be happy!! You don’t need it!!”
This lady, half of her fat ass on top of me, started to make herself comfortable on me. At this point I was in a shit ton of pain and screaming at her to get away from me whilst holding back tears from the pain. The bus driver had to stop to have her removed.
A girl from my class came and comforted me even though she barely knows me (Happy End I guess?)
But still, how do people just decide to sit on top of a person just to get what they want?!
I get on the bus and find an open seat so i sit down. At the next stop, some entitled Karen (EK) gets on the bus and stands next to me with a displeased look on her face.
EK: “Excuse me?” Me: “hello, do you need something?” EK: “You know that there are older people on the bus who need to sit? People like me!” Me: “I’m sorry, there are probably other seats in the back. I really need that seat.” EK: “stop talking this nonsense, your a healthy young girl who is clearly healthy. I NEED TO SIT!” Me: “I might look healthy, but I’m not and young people can be ill too. So please leave me alone.”
People start to look at us because she is huffing and puffing loudly.
EK: “todays youth is so spoiled!! You need to learn to respect your elders!!”
Then she literally tried to SIT ON TOP OF ME (?!)
Me: “stop it lady!! Get away from me, I don’t want you to touch me!!” EK: “get off this seat and we’ll both be happy!! You don’t need it!!”
This lady, half of her fat ass on top of me, started to make herself comfortable on me. At this point I was in a shit ton of pain and screaming at her to get away from me whilst holding back tears from the pain. The bus driver had to stop to have her removed.
A girl from my class came and comforted me even though she barely knows me (Happy End I guess?)
But still, how do people just decide to sit on top of a person just to get what they want?!
9points
#5 A Pregnant Woman Accused Me Of Deliberately Trying To Hurt Her And Her Baby Because I Didn't Give Up My Seat In The Bus
Quite literally what the tilted says. I have a non-visible disability which doesn't allow me to stand for a very long time. I even have a certificate which proves that I am disabled.
So, it was the afternoon and the bus was quite full. I was sitting in a seat by aisle, cramped between a school kid and a man with a massive backpack when that pregnant woman (not heavily pregnant from what I could see) stepped into the bus. She took one look around, made a beeline for me and told me she needed my seat.
No polite question, no please, no hello, just the demand to give up my seat. I explained to her that I had a disability and that I had struggle standing and that I would rather not be in pain. Without missing a beat that woman began calling me rude and saying that I was trying to harm her and her baby by refusing to get up.
Some other woman then offered her seat but I could feel for the rest of the ride that that pregnant woman was throwing glares at me and when I got up at my stop, she made a snide remark about how I was surely faking and that I could walk just fine.
I just hate when some people feel like the world has to bend at their will just because they're pregnant and especially being so rude about the whole situation. I would've given up my seat no problem if I wasn't disabled.
So, it was the afternoon and the bus was quite full. I was sitting in a seat by aisle, cramped between a school kid and a man with a massive backpack when that pregnant woman (not heavily pregnant from what I could see) stepped into the bus. She took one look around, made a beeline for me and told me she needed my seat.
No polite question, no please, no hello, just the demand to give up my seat. I explained to her that I had a disability and that I had struggle standing and that I would rather not be in pain. Without missing a beat that woman began calling me rude and saying that I was trying to harm her and her baby by refusing to get up.
Some other woman then offered her seat but I could feel for the rest of the ride that that pregnant woman was throwing glares at me and when I got up at my stop, she made a snide remark about how I was surely faking and that I could walk just fine.
I just hate when some people feel like the world has to bend at their will just because they're pregnant and especially being so rude about the whole situation. I would've given up my seat no problem if I wasn't disabled.
8points
#6 Entitled Mom Demands Disabled Seat, Then Misses Her Flight Train
Okay so, interesting thing happened to me today. The local train is set up in a way, that it goes as a full train for 90% of the line, then splits into two trains in the end, one going to the suburbs and one going to the airport. So far so good. I was on the part that goes to the suburbs, like usual, today.
Currently, there is holiday season here, so there are lots of people with suitcases around that want to go to the airport. And almost every day I see people who enter the rear part of the train towards the suburbs by mistake. I usually help those people out and tell them when they can best change to get into the front part of the train to the airport. You can easily spot them with a big suitcase looking a bit out of place.
But today was different.
I have a bit of a limp on right leg so I’m pretty slow and usually sit in the disabled seat, makes it easier for me to get to get in and out of the train.
Cue Queue the entitled family. Now today, big family, all with suitcases entered (Mom, Dad, 2 Kids and Grandma) the train and started arguing about if the train goes to the airport or not, with Mom being very sure it goes to the airport, and they are all wrong. Looking for seats, they are coming over towards me, I was pretty much sitting alone.
Mom coming up to me and telling me that I should get up and make room for them, telling me I was sitting in a family part and should not be sitting there. To be honest, I would have made room for them anyways, but I only smiled at them and got up without another word, but Mom was not done yet. Telling me off how rude I am and that I should look out for people who actually need those spots lol.
Dad pulled her to the side and just pointed out my limp and that I am probably disabled, she only looked at me like sour grapes, just very much insincere apology. I was staying quiet towards them, moving a couple seats over and watching with somewhat malicious delight as they realized they were in the wrong part of the train and missed the last station to switch over.
Currently, there is holiday season here, so there are lots of people with suitcases around that want to go to the airport. And almost every day I see people who enter the rear part of the train towards the suburbs by mistake. I usually help those people out and tell them when they can best change to get into the front part of the train to the airport. You can easily spot them with a big suitcase looking a bit out of place.
But today was different.
I have a bit of a limp on right leg so I’m pretty slow and usually sit in the disabled seat, makes it easier for me to get to get in and out of the train.
Cue Queue the entitled family. Now today, big family, all with suitcases entered (Mom, Dad, 2 Kids and Grandma) the train and started arguing about if the train goes to the airport or not, with Mom being very sure it goes to the airport, and they are all wrong. Looking for seats, they are coming over towards me, I was pretty much sitting alone.
Mom coming up to me and telling me that I should get up and make room for them, telling me I was sitting in a family part and should not be sitting there. To be honest, I would have made room for them anyways, but I only smiled at them and got up without another word, but Mom was not done yet. Telling me off how rude I am and that I should look out for people who actually need those spots lol.
Dad pulled her to the side and just pointed out my limp and that I am probably disabled, she only looked at me like sour grapes, just very much insincere apology. I was staying quiet towards them, moving a couple seats over and watching with somewhat malicious delight as they realized they were in the wrong part of the train and missed the last station to switch over.
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8points
#7 Elderly Thinks He's Entitled To My (Disabled) Seat Because He's Old
I was on the bus, sitting by the window. You should know that I have a physical disability which means I have to use a walking stick or a crutch (I use a crutch because walking sticks hurt my wrist). There was someone sitting next to me who stood up when an elderly man with a walking stick got on. He gestured for me to stand up, which threw me off for a few seconds because my crutch was clearly visible – I pointed it out to him. He said, ‘Stand up,’ just to emphasise the point; the seat next to me was empty and there was another one available not far away. But no, he wanted MY seat. I explained to him that I have a disability; he replied, “OK, but you’re younger than me, move over.” I told him that just because I’m young doesn’t mean I’m not disabled. He eventually gave up on my seat and sat down next to me, but it still really pissed me off.
8points
#8 “No One Else Is Allowed To Be Disabled” Entitlement
Was on a relatively quiet bus when a man started shouting at a girl opposite me because she “shouldn’t be sat in a priority seat if she’s not disabled”.
I pointed out to him that she wasn’t in a priority seat, and even if she was there were plenty of empty priority seats available. He then started ranting about how he has an invisible disability and he’s sick of “entitled” people taking priority seats when they don’t need them, completely oblivious to the fact that 1. The girl might have be equally invisibly disabled and 2. He had his DOG sat on a priority seat 3. The strong smell of alcohol indicated that some of his current mobility issues were avoidable.
I ended up calmly repeating “well that’s not relevant here though is it” until he gave up intimidating her.
I pointed out to him that she wasn’t in a priority seat, and even if she was there were plenty of empty priority seats available. He then started ranting about how he has an invisible disability and he’s sick of “entitled” people taking priority seats when they don’t need them, completely oblivious to the fact that 1. The girl might have be equally invisibly disabled and 2. He had his DOG sat on a priority seat 3. The strong smell of alcohol indicated that some of his current mobility issues were avoidable.
I ended up calmly repeating “well that’s not relevant here though is it” until he gave up intimidating her.
7points
#9 Got Cursed Out For Sitting In My Own Ticketed Seat At A Concert
Went to Garth yesterday. Due to some circumstances beyond me and my family's control, I was a few minutes late and my husband and son a bit later. Wasn't sure where my seats were so I asked an usher vs fumbling around disturbing people. I assumed they were somewhere else because there were three people in what turned out to be our seats. She asked them to leave but it took a bit. Fine, whatever. They seemed pissed. I was confused because they weren't bad seats but also like not premium seats because when I finally got in to buy tickets, I panicked lol! Anyway, they came back a few minutes later and two of them still tried to sit in our other two seats. I very nicely said, oh sorry we have these seats or something. The woman absolutely cussed me out and told me they weren't our seats if we couldn't be on time LOL! I said ish happens because I couldn't think of a better comeback quickly and then her husband called me a female dog. Nice. I'm the bad guy here for sitting in the seats I picked and paid for. Not you guys. What if we were in the bathroom or getting food? People are beyond ridiculous.
6points
#10 Guy Tries Taking My Significant Others Seat At Theater Though My Significant Others Coat Was On The Seat Which Is The Universal Way To Say Seat Is Occupied
On Saturday myself, my significant other and our kids went to see The Mandalorian and Grogu. My significant other left their coat on the seat they picked telling me with time before the trailers began they were going to restroom. Within two minutes a guy comes walking over and sits next to me and I said, “Excuse me that seats spoken for.” The person didn’t get up. I again asked them to move saying they were sitting on my significant others coat, still wouldn’t budge. I texted my significant other saying to bring an usher because someone was trying to take their seat and were ignoring me saying seat was already taken.
This was at theater where there is no assigned seating. Before long my significant other returned with an usher and only when the usher got the guys attention did the guy stand up, remove his coat he had put down in the seat and saw my significant others coat. The guy said he’s not moving and it took an additional two ushers to help the guy leave and once he got up the ushers helped find him a different seat. How the guy missed seeing the coat I have no clue because the lights were not yet dimmed for the trailers, my thought was they just saw a seat with nobody and thought they were entitled to it.
Update: for those asking about where my kids were during this they're all teenagers had gone to their own seats with their respective boyfriends and girlfriend. Me using significant other to describe who I am in love with is my way of saying who I am in love with it's nobody's business if I have a husband, wife, girlfriend, boyfriend, fiancé or fiancée.
This was at theater where there is no assigned seating. Before long my significant other returned with an usher and only when the usher got the guys attention did the guy stand up, remove his coat he had put down in the seat and saw my significant others coat. The guy said he’s not moving and it took an additional two ushers to help the guy leave and once he got up the ushers helped find him a different seat. How the guy missed seeing the coat I have no clue because the lights were not yet dimmed for the trailers, my thought was they just saw a seat with nobody and thought they were entitled to it.
Update: for those asking about where my kids were during this they're all teenagers had gone to their own seats with their respective boyfriends and girlfriend. Me using significant other to describe who I am in love with is my way of saying who I am in love with it's nobody's business if I have a husband, wife, girlfriend, boyfriend, fiancé or fiancée.
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6points
#11 Rude For Not Giving Up My Seat.
So this happened a while ago at my kids soccer game. Usually games are back to back and therefore it’s normal to have people waiting a few feet away for other families to pack up and leave so that people waiting can get their spots. So like usual I sat a few feet behind a family watching a game waiting. When it was over I started packing (folding up my chair ) getting my toddlers snack/toy bag. to move forward. I was with my mom and toddler. My mom set her chair down and my toddlers little folding chair next to her. I saw a woman and her husband saying something to my mom but couldn’t hear them the woman had set down one of her chairs and had another in her hand. As I walked forward and moved my toddlers chair and put mine in its place since there was now no more room, she looked at me with a confused was and called me rude. “I told her (my mom) to move the kids chair so my husband could sit down and you just decided to sit instead.”I looked at her husband and he just said it’s ok I’ll just sit behind you (his wife) since people behave so rudely these days. Am I in the wrong here ? My mom then told me that the woman had asked her to move my kids chair so her husband could sit there and my mom had said no because she was saving the spot for me and pointed at me.
6points
#12 We’ll Take Those Seats When You’re Done.
I was at dinner with my dad the other night, it’s a full restaurant that also has a back deck with additional seating and a full bar.
We still had a glass of wine left and a little more than a quarter of the bottle was still there. The bartender had just put two desserts down for us, and before I even took a bite I hear someone behind me say something to the effect of “we’ll take those seats when you guys are done.” It was some middle aged man and my dad acknowledged him said no problem and tuned back around.
The guy proceeded to make sure we knew he wanted those chairs “because people like to hover and snatch them’”. Saying this while he’s inches over my shoulder. My dad laughs and is telling him
no problem we get it and goes back to his wine but the man stays and continues on about him his wife and friend want a place to sit for their cocktail.
At this point I’m getting annoyed just bc I think it’s rude to interrupt someone else’s meal, especially multiple times. So I turn around and say “we just got these desserts and you can see we’re not done with our own drinks yet, so I plan to be here for a little while longer still. But I’ll lyk when we’re done.” I turned back around pretty much immediately bc I’m not making this a conversation, and he proceeds to tell us “take your time, no rush, we just want to get them’. Well I couldn’t help myself so I looked right at him and said “I know what you want and don’t worry we won’t rush😊” Honestly I was ready to go home I had been at work all day and dinner for over 2 hours at that point but this just bothered me. Annoying as hell and audacious telling me not to rush as you’re pushing the point that you’re waiting for us to leave.
Well another couple walked up on my dad’s side, he made casual chat with them for a minute or two. Then after I got my leftovers boxed up my dad stood up pushed his chair to the other couple and told them to have a nice dinner. I heard the first guy complaining about how “the chair was his” (his literal words) as I walked away. Hoping he had to stand for the rest of the night.
EDIT: We were sitting at the bar, which is first come first serve seating so the hostess was not involved. There were other tables available on the deck, as well as a large bar inside that may have had seating available as well.
2nd EDIT: I enjoyed the wine down to the last sip and there was no rushing on my dessert.
We still had a glass of wine left and a little more than a quarter of the bottle was still there. The bartender had just put two desserts down for us, and before I even took a bite I hear someone behind me say something to the effect of “we’ll take those seats when you guys are done.” It was some middle aged man and my dad acknowledged him said no problem and tuned back around.
The guy proceeded to make sure we knew he wanted those chairs “because people like to hover and snatch them’”. Saying this while he’s inches over my shoulder. My dad laughs and is telling him
no problem we get it and goes back to his wine but the man stays and continues on about him his wife and friend want a place to sit for their cocktail.
At this point I’m getting annoyed just bc I think it’s rude to interrupt someone else’s meal, especially multiple times. So I turn around and say “we just got these desserts and you can see we’re not done with our own drinks yet, so I plan to be here for a little while longer still. But I’ll lyk when we’re done.” I turned back around pretty much immediately bc I’m not making this a conversation, and he proceeds to tell us “take your time, no rush, we just want to get them’. Well I couldn’t help myself so I looked right at him and said “I know what you want and don’t worry we won’t rush😊” Honestly I was ready to go home I had been at work all day and dinner for over 2 hours at that point but this just bothered me. Annoying as hell and audacious telling me not to rush as you’re pushing the point that you’re waiting for us to leave.
Well another couple walked up on my dad’s side, he made casual chat with them for a minute or two. Then after I got my leftovers boxed up my dad stood up pushed his chair to the other couple and told them to have a nice dinner. I heard the first guy complaining about how “the chair was his” (his literal words) as I walked away. Hoping he had to stand for the rest of the night.
EDIT: We were sitting at the bar, which is first come first serve seating so the hostess was not involved. There were other tables available on the deck, as well as a large bar inside that may have had seating available as well.
2nd EDIT: I enjoyed the wine down to the last sip and there was no rushing on my dessert.
6points
#13 There Are Seats For Two Back There
Tonight, my husband and I went to a free outdoor musical show. We didn't get great seats, but they were decent enough. We sat on the aisle, with one seat between us and a group of four. Carry-ins are allowed, so we had paper plates with sandwiches on our laps because we met after work for this show.
The show was about to begin, and three young girls (I would guess early 20's) approached us and one said, "Can we have these seats? There are three of us." The "there are three of us" was said so matter-of-factly, as if it was our duty to accommodate. I said, "No we want to sit here." She then tells me that there are other seats for two people "back there." She motioned to seats in the back of where we were. Worth noting, there is grass seating beyond the actual seats, so nobody is going to miss out, even if they are far behind the stage.
I said to her, "No, we are good here." And I looked away. She then told her friends, "That old lady should have just stayed home." Oh my word, I was instantly pissed, but hid it well. I'm middle-aged and can be a mean lady sometimes, but the hell with this lame little lady. And, for what it's worth, this was not a young person type of show. It was a Broadway in Chicago preview, with musical numbers. So, yeah, I may be an "old mean lady," but I am an old mean lady who goes to the theatre. I think/assume the girls were probably there because the musical Heathers was one of the numbers. But whatever, this girl was just a jerk. I hope she remembers this in 30 years when she is an old mean lady!
The show was about to begin, and three young girls (I would guess early 20's) approached us and one said, "Can we have these seats? There are three of us." The "there are three of us" was said so matter-of-factly, as if it was our duty to accommodate. I said, "No we want to sit here." She then tells me that there are other seats for two people "back there." She motioned to seats in the back of where we were. Worth noting, there is grass seating beyond the actual seats, so nobody is going to miss out, even if they are far behind the stage.
I said to her, "No, we are good here." And I looked away. She then told her friends, "That old lady should have just stayed home." Oh my word, I was instantly pissed, but hid it well. I'm middle-aged and can be a mean lady sometimes, but the hell with this lame little lady. And, for what it's worth, this was not a young person type of show. It was a Broadway in Chicago preview, with musical numbers. So, yeah, I may be an "old mean lady," but I am an old mean lady who goes to the theatre. I think/assume the girls were probably there because the musical Heathers was one of the numbers. But whatever, this girl was just a jerk. I hope she remembers this in 30 years when she is an old mean lady!
5points
#14 I Was Going To Sit There
Sale shopping with my arthritic mother a couple of days ago, we decided to stop for a pot of tea in a popular chain bookshop in southern England. It was two days after Christmas so everywhere was busy. I could tell she needed a rest as we’d walked a long way with a number of stairs involved.
As we entered, I spotted a couple in a booth who looked like they were finishing up. Perfect. I quickly wove my way through the intervening tables. We exchanged polite chitchat as they finished putting on their coats and then they left. My mother was still working her way around the busy tables behind me.
I had just put my bags down on the seat when a woman appeared from the direction of the serving counter snapping “I was going to sit there”. She had a coffee in one hand and a very affronted look on her face. I was confused to face such British aggression. I was clearly there first and there had been no indication that anyone else had claimed the table. She glared at me clearly expecting me to apologise, remove my bags and vacate the booth. She must have seen the couple putting their coats on from where she was at the counter as well. But that means she must also have seen me arrive at the table and claim it.
At this point, my mother appeared behind me. Now if she hadn’t been there I might have felt the Christmas spirit and let the entitled woman take the table. But Mum needed to sit down.
This quiet very British woman (me) is proud that I was able to say, “I was here first” with no caveat, no sorry or any form of apology. I could see she had expected me to give up the table and didn’t know how to process that I said no. Entitled woman stood there for a long moment glaring before huffing off to the other side of the coffee area. As she got there, a couple left their comfy armchairs and she was able to sit straight away and her friend joined her shortly afterwards.
I got my mum settled, joined the queue and we had our pots of tea. Happily, Mum even had a cheeky ginger biscuit to dip that she’d saved from another cafe.
People are weird.
As we entered, I spotted a couple in a booth who looked like they were finishing up. Perfect. I quickly wove my way through the intervening tables. We exchanged polite chitchat as they finished putting on their coats and then they left. My mother was still working her way around the busy tables behind me.
I had just put my bags down on the seat when a woman appeared from the direction of the serving counter snapping “I was going to sit there”. She had a coffee in one hand and a very affronted look on her face. I was confused to face such British aggression. I was clearly there first and there had been no indication that anyone else had claimed the table. She glared at me clearly expecting me to apologise, remove my bags and vacate the booth. She must have seen the couple putting their coats on from where she was at the counter as well. But that means she must also have seen me arrive at the table and claim it.
At this point, my mother appeared behind me. Now if she hadn’t been there I might have felt the Christmas spirit and let the entitled woman take the table. But Mum needed to sit down.
This quiet very British woman (me) is proud that I was able to say, “I was here first” with no caveat, no sorry or any form of apology. I could see she had expected me to give up the table and didn’t know how to process that I said no. Entitled woman stood there for a long moment glaring before huffing off to the other side of the coffee area. As she got there, a couple left their comfy armchairs and she was able to sit straight away and her friend joined her shortly afterwards.
I got my mum settled, joined the queue and we had our pots of tea. Happily, Mum even had a cheeky ginger biscuit to dip that she’d saved from another cafe.
People are weird.
5points
#15 Old German Guy Took My Seat On German Train - Heidelberg To Köln.
I don’t speak much German but he placed his and his wife’s coats across their seats and they sat in mine. I showed him my ticket … told him these are our seats using German I got from translator…I took German language classes in college. He blathered on in German and gave me the hand wave. Most seating on German trains is assigned. So not to be the younger American jerk demanding my seat from an elderly German … my wife and I quietly took other unoccupied seats nearby as other passengers took note of the exchange. Hoping people who belonged in our seats didn’t show up. And I also didn’t want to be the American jerk who got a conductor to get Großvater to move to the proper seats.
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5points
#16 You Are In My Movie Seat
Back in 2022 I decided to take the kids to see DC League of Super Pets figuring they'd be entertained and I'd keep them occupied for a short time. The theater had just started reserved seating. I let the kids do that since I didn't know how it worked. They get their overpriced snacks and off we walk a half mile to the theater.
Open the doors and its what you expect from a kids movie. Lots of noise and activity as the grown ups try to keep the kids in their seats and somewhat entertained as the million pre movie ads run. I find the row number and notice every single seat is filled. Double check the tickets, check the row number again and of course someone is sitting in my seats.
I walk down the row with the kids tailing behind and tell the woman and her kids that they are in the wrong seats. She acts confused. I repeat myself and show her my tickets. Again she acts confused. So I ask her to check her tickets and if they are the same seats then I'll get staff to sort it out.
Apparently her sister and nephews were in the seats next to ours and that's why she was there because when I mentioned staff she said 'Guess I'll have to move because this woman doesn't want the cousins to all watch the movie together.' Shocker that her seats are in the front row.
I sit down right next to her sister and listen to her tell her sons that she's sorry they can't watch the movie with their cousins. Says it a few times although her kids don't seem to care. I said 'You know I'll bet that if you went down to the same row and asked the people next to your sister to change seats they'd probably be happy to do so. That way you can all watch the movie together.' Didn't hear a peep out of her the rest of the time.
Open the doors and its what you expect from a kids movie. Lots of noise and activity as the grown ups try to keep the kids in their seats and somewhat entertained as the million pre movie ads run. I find the row number and notice every single seat is filled. Double check the tickets, check the row number again and of course someone is sitting in my seats.
I walk down the row with the kids tailing behind and tell the woman and her kids that they are in the wrong seats. She acts confused. I repeat myself and show her my tickets. Again she acts confused. So I ask her to check her tickets and if they are the same seats then I'll get staff to sort it out.
Apparently her sister and nephews were in the seats next to ours and that's why she was there because when I mentioned staff she said 'Guess I'll have to move because this woman doesn't want the cousins to all watch the movie together.' Shocker that her seats are in the front row.
I sit down right next to her sister and listen to her tell her sons that she's sorry they can't watch the movie with their cousins. Says it a few times although her kids don't seem to care. I said 'You know I'll bet that if you went down to the same row and asked the people next to your sister to change seats they'd probably be happy to do so. That way you can all watch the movie together.' Didn't hear a peep out of her the rest of the time.
5points
#17 Entitled Man Demands To Have Our Seats At A Movie Threatre.
This is a story from many years ago, before seat allocation in movie threatres.
I arrived at the cinema early with my school aged daughter, to see one of The Lord of the Rings movies. We picked the best seats, up towards the back and in the centre. The cinema was not very full, with whole rows empty.
Usually you do not really interact with strangers at the cinema, everyone tends to be quite respectful.
In comes in group of two dads with about 4 children in tow.
Entitled dad asks, " Can you both move so we can sit there?" Not an excuse me, or please or any reasoning.
I reply, "No".
He continues rather more aggressively, "You can sit somewhere else."
Not sure what this guy's issue was.
I reply again, "No I arrived here early to get good seats." I can't believe I have to deal with this nonsense and I am not going to be bullied in front of my daughter.
The guy looks like he is about to have a fit when his friend starts physically pulling him away and placating him. At least one of them was a reasonable fellow, though no apology for the rude behaviour.
Luckily that was the end of it.
I arrived at the cinema early with my school aged daughter, to see one of The Lord of the Rings movies. We picked the best seats, up towards the back and in the centre. The cinema was not very full, with whole rows empty.
Usually you do not really interact with strangers at the cinema, everyone tends to be quite respectful.
In comes in group of two dads with about 4 children in tow.
Entitled dad asks, " Can you both move so we can sit there?" Not an excuse me, or please or any reasoning.
I reply, "No".
He continues rather more aggressively, "You can sit somewhere else."
Not sure what this guy's issue was.
I reply again, "No I arrived here early to get good seats." I can't believe I have to deal with this nonsense and I am not going to be bullied in front of my daughter.
The guy looks like he is about to have a fit when his friend starts physically pulling him away and placating him. At least one of them was a reasonable fellow, though no apology for the rude behaviour.
Luckily that was the end of it.
5points
#18 Airport Gate Seating
A mind boggling exchange at the airport this weekend. The gates were packed. The seating area is full, people standing around and sitting on the floor. I spot an open seat at the end of three chairs. At the far end was a woman, bags in the middle seat, the last seat is open. So I sit down. She looks up from her phone, “that’s my husband’s seat.” I point at the bags and ask, “who is sitting there?” She scowls and repeats that I’m in her husband’s seat. I tell her he can sit where the bags are. We bicker back and forth and I tell her, “it’s standing room only, you don’t need three seats for two people.” Her husband returns from wherever he was. He’s glaring at me and together they huff away to stand at their gate. For the next ten minutes I’d look up to see them scowling at me, then laughing at me. Whatever. I enjoyed sitting, as did the two others that grabbed the vacated seats. I’m too old for that crap.
4points
#19 Seat Hogger
On the subway, there was this one lady who took up 3 seats; one held her, the other two held her bag.
Mind you, her bag wasn't really that big, so she had to purposely make it sit between the two seats.
The train wasn't crowded, but there were other people who were getting on that wanted to sit.
An older gentleman with a cane politely asked, "miss, is it alright if you push your bag aside so I can sit?" She gave him a nasty eye roll before placing her bag on the seat next to hers.
People like this genuinely boggle me: it's one thing to put your bag on the seat, it's another to make it take up 2 seats, and it's quite an issue when you give an attitude to someone who was asking you to be a little less selfish (politely).
Anyways, I just wanted to rant, this was quite disappointing
Mind you, her bag wasn't really that big, so she had to purposely make it sit between the two seats.
The train wasn't crowded, but there were other people who were getting on that wanted to sit.
An older gentleman with a cane politely asked, "miss, is it alright if you push your bag aside so I can sit?" She gave him a nasty eye roll before placing her bag on the seat next to hers.
People like this genuinely boggle me: it's one thing to put your bag on the seat, it's another to make it take up 2 seats, and it's quite an issue when you give an attitude to someone who was asking you to be a little less selfish (politely).
Anyways, I just wanted to rant, this was quite disappointing
Report
4points
#20 Entitled Man Demands Specific Bus Seat
I live in London, UK, and this happened yesterday.
A man got on the bus ahead of us, and once we'd tapped in our cards, we couldn't move past him because Entitled Man (EM) was arguing with a young lady on the first passenger seat at the front of the bus.
It's important to note that this seat is theoretically for 2 people, but is one big seat, narrow enough for maybe 2 prebubescent children, but not for 2 average sized adults. This is where the woman the EM was arguing with.
He did move to let us past, I thought at first he was arguing because he was elderly and needed a seat but nope, there were about 8-10 free seats beyond him, so my frie d and I sat down. I woukd say I was earwigging on the conversation, but he was honestly shouting so loud I couldn't miss what he was shouting.
"Move! I want to sit!"
A couple of us tried to point out that there were other seats available, to which he shouted "I want to sit here! At the front! I want to see where I am going!"
So it wasn't the lack of a seat. It wasn't the lack of a window seat. It was because this poor woman was sitting in the one seat he wanted, and he obviously felt she should move for him.
She did move aside so he could squeeze on beside her (admittedly, it wouldn't have been comfy because this seat was not really big enough for 2 adults.) He refused and kept on haranguing her, repeating he wanted to sit there to see where he was going over and over, looming over this poor woman.
Bus driver got fed up with him and told him to sit down. A couple of us spoke up and pointed out pther seats were available he wasn't entitled to a preferred seat. Eventually he did, sit opposite, (behind the driver's cab, another unoccupied 2 person seat) changing the topic of conversation to his opinion of our Prime Momister, Kier Starmer. At the top of his lungs. Still looking at the woman, who was standing her ground but looking ahead and refusing to engage. Interspersed with his insistence he wanted that seat so he could see where he was going.
The poor woman he was haranguing got off a stop later, and I hope it was because it's where she was getting off anyway, and not because she was intimidated. (He was tall.)
He waited until she was off and the bus was moving to move to his preferred seat.
He got off one stop later.
It may be worth noting that we had seen him before getting off the bus and also the day before yelling at cyclists to get off the pavement and go into the road. Sounds like he enjoys making demands.
A man got on the bus ahead of us, and once we'd tapped in our cards, we couldn't move past him because Entitled Man (EM) was arguing with a young lady on the first passenger seat at the front of the bus.
It's important to note that this seat is theoretically for 2 people, but is one big seat, narrow enough for maybe 2 prebubescent children, but not for 2 average sized adults. This is where the woman the EM was arguing with.
He did move to let us past, I thought at first he was arguing because he was elderly and needed a seat but nope, there were about 8-10 free seats beyond him, so my frie d and I sat down. I woukd say I was earwigging on the conversation, but he was honestly shouting so loud I couldn't miss what he was shouting.
"Move! I want to sit!"
A couple of us tried to point out that there were other seats available, to which he shouted "I want to sit here! At the front! I want to see where I am going!"
So it wasn't the lack of a seat. It wasn't the lack of a window seat. It was because this poor woman was sitting in the one seat he wanted, and he obviously felt she should move for him.
She did move aside so he could squeeze on beside her (admittedly, it wouldn't have been comfy because this seat was not really big enough for 2 adults.) He refused and kept on haranguing her, repeating he wanted to sit there to see where he was going over and over, looming over this poor woman.
Bus driver got fed up with him and told him to sit down. A couple of us spoke up and pointed out pther seats were available he wasn't entitled to a preferred seat. Eventually he did, sit opposite, (behind the driver's cab, another unoccupied 2 person seat) changing the topic of conversation to his opinion of our Prime Momister, Kier Starmer. At the top of his lungs. Still looking at the woman, who was standing her ground but looking ahead and refusing to engage. Interspersed with his insistence he wanted that seat so he could see where he was going.
The poor woman he was haranguing got off a stop later, and I hope it was because it's where she was getting off anyway, and not because she was intimidated. (He was tall.)
He waited until she was off and the bus was moving to move to his preferred seat.
He got off one stop later.
It may be worth noting that we had seen him before getting off the bus and also the day before yelling at cyclists to get off the pavement and go into the road. Sounds like he enjoys making demands.
4points
Monika PašukonytėBoredPanda StaffView profile