Scoot McNairy: Bio And Career Highlights

Scoot McNairy

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

$4 million, 2026 est.

American

November 11, 1977

Dallas, Texas, US

49 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Scoot McNairy?



Scoot McNairy is an American character actor known for compelling performances in independent cinema and major studio projects. His versatile screen presence allows him to move effortlessly between intimate indie dramas, historical period pieces, and intense television crime thrillers.





He earned widespread critical recognition after starring in the sci-fi drama Monsters. Key roles in Argo and 12 Years a Slave quickly followed, while family members nicknamed him Scooter.

Early Life and Education



Born in Dallas, Texas, Scoot McNairy spent weekends on his family ranch in Paris. His father gave him his childhood nickname because he scooted across the floor, while severe dyslexia led him to attend a specialized academy for four years.





He attended Lake Highlands High School before studying film at the University of Texas. After moving to Los Angeles, he built movie sets and acted in television commercials, laying a practical foundation for his future film career.

Notable Relationships



Currently dating actress Sosie Bacon, Scoot McNairy was previously married to actress Whitney Able. The former couple met on the set of the film Monsters, married in 2010, and separated after nearly a decade together.





McNairy shares two children with Able, with whom he maintains a joint co-parenting arrangement. He and Bacon frequently attend film festival premieres together while keeping further details of their domestic life private.

Career Highlights



Scoot McNairy earned critical acclaim starring in the sci-fi thriller Monsters and the drama Argo. He later secured prominent roles in Academy Award winning features 12 Years a Slave and Gone Girl, proving his ability to elevate high-profile ensemble casts.





On television, he delivered acclaimed performances in Halt and Catch Fire and Narcos: Mexico. He also starred in True Detective and Godless, while producing independent feature films that expanded his artistic footprint beyond acting.





To date, McNairy has earned a Screen Actors Guild Award and an International Emmy Award nomination. His steady work across television and film cements McNairy as one of the most reliable character actors in contemporary cinema.

Signature Quote



“Through dyslexia, I have always been a visual learner and take everything in through my eyes.”