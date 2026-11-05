Scientists Reveal The Real Average Size ‘Down There’ For Men After Analyzing 33 Studies

The size of the male genitalia has been a matter of debate for years, with several studies determining that men, in general, tend to lie about it to some degree.

In 2023, an online survey by Danish researchers found that the average man exaggerated his length by 21%, or about a fifth.

However, doctors have long explained that what is widely believed to be the “acceptable length” isn't fully supported by scientific and statistical data.

Highlights A 2025 medical review revealed the average size of the male private part, which was smaller than what many believe is the “acceptable length.”

A mental health expert explained why some men exaggerate their measurements of their nether regions.

The expert also shared advice on overcoming such insecurities and body image struggles.

Last year, a medical review of 33 studies revealed the average size of a man’s nether regions, which prompted mental health professionals to weigh in.



A 2025 study found the average size of the male private part

A March 2025 review published in the Urology Research & Practice journal analyzed 33 medical studies across WHO regions and drew on results from 36,883 patients.

It found that the average flaccid member is about 3.63 inches in length and 3.58 inches in circumference when measured by a medical professional. When fully erect, it is approximately 5.45 inches long and 4.69 inches in girth.

However, when men falsify the data, doctors and several studies say they prefer higher numbers.

The 2023 Danish study found that participants, on average, claimed theirs were 7.10 inches—2.11% bigger than the nation’s mean of 5.85 inches.

This excludes those whose lies were outright obvious, such as the one who claimed their private part was half a mile long, and the other who said it was 50 times larger than that of an adult animal.

The researchers deduced that men have the propensity to lie in part “because men and, to some extent, women seem to equate bigger with better when it comes to male markers of masculinity,” they wrote in the report.

A psychologist explained the reason why some men choose to lie about their manhood

Vanessa Cushing, a certified intimacy and couples therapist, weighed in on the deeper reason why some men lie about their manhood.

“In therapy, we frequently see that men believe the true ‘average’ is much larger, often around 6.5 to 7 inches,” Cushing told The New York Post.

“Men often overestimate or exaggerate because our culture closely links p*nis size to masculinity , worth, and the ability to give pleasure.”

The disconnect often stems from unrealistic expectations and body image issues sparked by media representations and cultural messaging, Cushing opined.

“When the main sources of education are mainstream p*rn*graphy, locker-room bragging , or pop culture, men are comparing themselves to extreme outliers,” she said.

“This creates a widespread sense of inadequacy, often leading to performance anxiety or penile dysmorphic disorder, where men believe their entirely normal bodies are flawed.”

An intimacy expert shared words of advice for any man struggling with insecurity about their length

Incidentally, studies have also found the notion of a bigger manhood being more preferred by women to be a myth.

A 2022 survey of women found that 8 inches is the optimal size to make a woman climax, and pleasurability drops off in anything bigger than 9 inches.

Regardless, around 26.4% of men were found to be unhappy with their size in a 2019 US survey of 4,109 men, and about 55% of men felt the same way in a 2015 global survey of 15,521 participants.

Cushing had some words of advice for those who feel this way, which can lead to penile dysmorphia , erectile dysfunction, and mental health issues.

“Real pleasure is built on arousal, communication, and emotional presence, not length,” she said. “Take a conscious step back from media that triggers body shame.”

“Realizing that adult entertainment casts performers specifically for extreme traits can help reset realistic expectations. Practice focusing on overall sensory touch rather than treating intimacy like a physical test to pass,” Cushing concluded.

"As long as it works," one user joked