#1
"The nation's pool of scientific talent hasn't been this shallow in decades... America's scientific, economic, and social well-being is at stake." That's the view of Jerome H. Grossman, a member of the Government-University-Industry Research Roundtable of the National Academies.
The expert firmly believes that there's a "dangerously scarce" number of U.S. scientists and engineers. And he's not the only one. But others argue that there are too many scientists and not enough jobs available.
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While some may think of scientists as men and women hard at work in laboratories, the experts at Culturico, a non-profit project aimed at sharing scientific knowledge, say there's so much more to the profession.
The U.K.-based Science Council defines a scientist as "someone who systematically gathers and uses research and evidence, to make hypotheses and test them, to gain and share understanding and knowledge.”
The last part is important, notes Culturico, adding that scientists should also be skilled communicators so that they can inform and educate the general public.
#4
He was so mean and just tore me apart for being stupid and obviously he can tell when something is wet. It's stuck in my head for years because we were on a hike and he was so obnoxiously cocky about it for the whole rest of the experience. Like, "I still can't believe you thought that!"
But guess what, I looked it up again post break-up, and he was WRONG. It feels nice to shout that into the void.
#5
Every element heavier than iron was created by a star dying violently.
Nearly every bit of your body and the world you live in is made of d**d stars.
#6
"As the world evolves, scientists must evolve accordingly. Young researchers should reconsider their responsibility toward both the scientific community and society," the Culturico team writes. "They must approach the scientific world with an awareness that communication is the most significant component of their work as it will undoubtedly advance their scientific career."
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#8
Those trees turned into coal.
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#15
You would think 100 + 100 = 200, but not true because each car gets to complete stop in same time as if it would be when hitting the wall.
#16
There have been 17 economic papers done on it and they all prove it has never worked; yet Donald Dump did it anyway.
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#18
The fact of the observable universe changes their behaviour because its being observed.