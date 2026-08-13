Had you told people many years ago that the earth was round, they'd have thought you were lying. As far as our forefathers were concerned, they lived on a flat surface and could fall off at any moment. It wasn't until experts could prove and explain how we're all on one giant, spinning ball that people truly believed it.

What scientific fact sounds like complete nonsense until someone explains the maths or physics behind it?" and a bunch of nerds came out to play. It's the same with many facts . Some sound like utter rubbish. Others seem too wild to be true. Someone asked , "" and a bunch of nerds came out to play.

From lesser-known details about the solar system, to explanations on why cumulus clouds float despite weighing around 1.1 million pounds each, here are some of the most interesting responses.