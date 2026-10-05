When I was a sophomore in high school, the basketball coach became the new principal of the school. He had a girl who was on the girls basketball team worked in his office. (Back then students were allowed to work as an office assistant if their grades were good and if they’re seniors) She was there almost all the time even when she wasn’t supposed to be.



The rumor was that they were sleeping with each other, because people would see them doing things after school, like running together and go out to eat somewhere. These rumors were later blew off as nothing because even though he was the principal, he still devoted his time to an after school jogging/running class to help students and teachers stay active and keep in shape and buying dinner at McDonald’s for a student isn’t the same as taking them somewhere more extravagant like steakhouse.



After I came back as a junior from summer break. Everyone in are class and in the entire school found out that they both got married and were expecting their first child together. He was married with children from a previous marriage that ended after the girl graduated from high school.