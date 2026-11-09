Scarface: Bio And Career Highlights

Scarface

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

$0.5 million, 2026 est.

American

November 9, 1970

Houston, Texas, US

56 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Scarface?



Brad Terrence Jordan is an American rapper and record producer celebrated for his introspective street tales.





He anchored Southern hip-hop with vivid narratives that explored vulnerability, survival, and mental health long before mainstream rap embraced emotional complexity.





He gained national notice through the Geto Boys and their hit single “Mind Playing Tricks on Me.”





The dark track topped national rap charts and sparked his solo career; fans call him Face.

Early Life and Education



Musical uncles jammed in the Houston home where young Brad Jordan absorbed raw blues.





His mother, Oma Terry, raised him as he taught himself electric guitar and experimented with early turntables.





He attended Woodson Middle School before spinning local parties under the moniker DJ Akshen.





Personal struggles eventually led to early hospital therapy sessions that helped shape his deeply reflective lyrical voice.

Notable Relationships



Over the years, Brad Jordan has maintained a private personal life while navigating high-profile music industry fame.





He eventually married and built a lasting domestic foundation away from the chaotic spotlight of performance tours.





The rapper shares five children with his long-term partners and maintains an active family role.





His son famously donated a kidney to save Jordan’s life during a severe health crisis, deepening their close bond.

Career Highlights



Solo albums like The Diary and The Untouchable achieved multi-platinum commercial success and widespread acclaim.





He scored classic singles including “I Seen a Man Die” and the 2Pac collaboration “Smile,” solidifying his legacy across 11 solo projects.





Jordan later served as an executive for Def Jam South during the early 2000s.





He signed Ludacris to the label and launched new talent while earning the BET I Am Hip Hop Award for lifetime achievement.

Signature Quote



“I think that pain produces the best music because everybody can relate to pain.”