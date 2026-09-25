Anyone who lives with a dog or cat knows that even the most ordinary moments can turn into something ridiculous!

I’m John Yuskaitis, creator of ' Saved & Spoiled ', a dog comic about Wilson, a rescue pup with an endless amount of enthusiasm, and Dewey, a pedigreed kitty who has to put up with him.

In these 25 comics, Wilson and Dewey take on treats, vet visits, ax-wielding squirrels, and plenty of other situations that probably make perfect sense to them.

A lot of 'Saved & Spoiled' is inspired by the funny little things our pets do every day and the personalities that make living with them so entertaining.

So jump in, pick your favorite, and tell me which one feels like it could have happened in your house. Better yet, tell me what your dog or cat has done that should be a comic!