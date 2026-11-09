Sandra Denton: Bio And Career Highlights

Sandra Denton

5 ft 6 in (168 cm)

$15 million, 2026 est.

Jamaican American

November 9, 1969

Kingston, Jamaica

57 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Sandra Denton?



Sandra Denton is an influential Jamaican American rapper who reshaped female representation in mainstream hip-hop culture. As a core member of the rap group Salt-N-Pepa, her fierce delivery and vibrant style helped dismantle traditional industry barriers for female artists.





She first achieved global recognition through the 1987 breakout hit single “Push It”. That chart victory earned a Grammy nomination and established her enduring star power.

Early Life and Education



Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Sandra Denton grew up on a rural farm before joining her family in Queens, New York. She later spent a year in Logan, Utah living with her sister Patsy after a house fire.





Denton graduated from Springfield Gardens High School in Queens and enrolled at Queensborough Community College to study nursing. While attending college, her casual musical collaborations with fellow student Cheryl James launched their legendary rap partnership.

Notable Relationships



Over the years, Sandra Denton experienced several prominent romances, including a relationship with Tyran Moore and a marriage to rapper Anthony “Treach” Criss. The couple married in 1999 after a long courtship before divorcing two years later.





The rapper shares a son, Tyran Moore Jr., with Moore, and co-parents a daughter, Egypt Criss, with Criss. She remains focused on her family and ongoing creative projects.

Career Highlights



Salt-N-Pepa made history as the first female rap group to achieve gold and platinum RIAA certifications with their 1986 debut Hot, Cool & Vicious. Their landmark 1993 album Very Necessary sold over seven million copies worldwide and spawned timeless singles including “Shoop” and “Whatta Man”.





Beyond music, Denton expanded into television by starring in reality programs such as The Salt-N-Pepa Show and Growing Up Hip Hop. She also authored her 2008 memoir Let’s Talk About Pep, documenting her personal journey and trailblazing career.





To date, she has earned a Grammy Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy, cementing Denton as a cornerstone of hip-hop history.

Signature Quote



“I’m always going to be Pepa. I love being Pepa. It’s a part of who I am, and I embrace every bit of it.”