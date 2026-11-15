Sam Waterston: Bio And Career Highlights

Sam Waterston

6 ft 1 in (185 cm)

$15 million, 2026 est.

American

November 15, 1940

Cambridge, Massachusetts, US

86 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Sam Waterston?



Sam Waterston is an American actor known for his quiet gravitas and commanding screen presence. He built an enduring career by bringing sharp intelligence and deep moral authority to a wide range of complex dramatic roles.





Waterston gained international recognition starring as courageous journalist Sydney Schanberg in the feature film The Killing Fields. His Oscar-nominated role led directly to his legendary multi-decade portrayal of Jack McCoy on Law and Order.

Early Life and Education



Young Sam Waterston grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts within a creative household. His Scottish father taught languages while his mother painted, instilling a deep respect for arts and scholarship early in his life.





He later attended Groton School before enrolling at Yale University. While completing his bachelor degree in 1962, his experiences with college theater productions confirmed his lifelong passion for classical acting.

Notable Relationships



Sam Waterston has been married to former model Lynn Louisa Woodruff since 1976. Before building their decades-long union, the actor was previously married to Barbara Rutledge Johns, whom he divorced in 1975.





The veteran actor raised four children across his two marriages. He has a son James with Johns and three children, Elisabeth, Katherine, and Graham, with Woodruff, many of whom pursued creative arts.

Career Highlights



Waterston anchored the hit legal drama Law and Order as Jack McCoy for sixteen seasons. His performance earned a Screen Actors Guild Award, multiple Emmy nominations, and a permanent place among the most iconic characters in television history.





Off screen, he earned acclaim for his Tony-nominated Broadway performance in Abe Lincoln in Illinois. He also serves on the board of directors for Oceana, actively advocating for marine conservation alongside his continuous television work in Grace and Frankie.

Signature Quote



“If you are going to be involved in public matters, you should be prepared for public dispute.”