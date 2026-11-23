Salli Richardson

5 ft 4 in (163 cm)

$2 million, 2026 est.

American

November 23, 1967

Chicago, Illinois, US

59 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Salli Richardson?



Salli Richardson is an American actress and director recognized for her vibrant screen presence. Her expansive multi-decade career includes memorable performances across major studio blockbusters, indie feature films, and long-running television series.





She rose to prominence starring in the popular 1994 action comedy film A Low Down Dirty Shame. Her charismatic performance generated strong momentum and established her as a compelling screen presence.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Chicago, Illinois, Salli Richardson was raised by creative, community-minded parents. Her father worked in University of Chicago community relations while her mother managed a local recording studio.





She attended the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools while developing her passion for performance. Honing her acting craft at the Kuumba Workshop theater, she built the groundwork for a professional career.

Notable Relationships



A series of high-profile romances preceded Salli Richardson’s long marriage to actor Dondré Whitfield. Earlier in her career, she maintained brief relationships with high-profile figures, including actor Matthew McConaughey and musician Tupac Shakur.





The couple tied the knot in 2002 and remain together in a lasting Hollywood partnership. She shares two children, daughter Parker and son Dre, with Whitfield, with whom she frequently attends industry events.

Career Highlights



Richardson established a lasting television legacy playing Dr. Allison Blake on the sci-fi series Eureka. Her extensive screen resume also features starring roles in Antwone Fisher, I Am Legend, and the animated classic Gargoyles.





She successfully transitioned behind the camera as one of television’s most sought-after directors. Richardson directed acclaimed episodes for Queen Sugar, Scandal, and Luke Cage while serving as executive producer on The Gilded Age.





To date, Richardson has collected historic Primetime Emmy nominations for her standout drama directing work. Her historic nods for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Task solidified her position as an industry trailblazer.

Signature Quote



“I've always believed that if you stay focused and work hard, you can reinvent yourself at any stage of your career.”