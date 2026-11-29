Image credits: NickRewind Salish Matter Height 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) Net Worth $3 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Born November 29, 2009 Birthplace Nyack, New York, US Age 17 Years Old Horoscope Sagittarius Profiles

Who Is Salish Matter?

Salish Matter is an American social media creator known for her energetic vlogs and gymnastics flair. Her playful digital challenges and creative family collaborations have gathered millions of loyal young fans across major global video platforms.

She first rose to fame by appearing in popular viral stunt videos with her father. That early momentum launched her standalone creator career, and fans around the world adore her energetic cheer routines.

Full Name Salish Matter Gender Female Height 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Ethnicity White Education High School Student Father Jordan Matter Mother Lauren Matter Siblings Hudson Matter

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Nyack, New York, young Salish Matter spent countless hours practicing competitive gymnastics. Her father, Jordan, worked as a professional photographer, while her mother, Lauren, encouraged her early passion for athletic sports.

She balanced high school studies with rigorous daily sessions at a regional gymnastics academy. That intense physical training built remarkable discipline, helping her feel completely comfortable performing before cameras from an early age.

Notable Relationships

In recent years, Salish Matter gained media focus through frequent video collaborations with creator Nidal Wonder. Fans closely followed their playful online friendship and joint challenge videos, which generated widespread interest across digital platforms.

She remains focused on her flourishing creative career while living with her family in California. The young influencer maintains a close bond with her older brother, Hudson, who also creates popular digital content.

Career Highlights

Salish Matter built a massive digital empire through engaging lifestyle vlogs and acrobatic challenges. Her personal YouTube channel quickly amassed millions of subscribers, while her appearance on her family channel racked up over one billion total views.

She expanded her brand beyond internet video into major commercial ventures and entertainment projects. After voicing a character in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, she co-launched the Sincerely Yours skincare line with nationwide distribution at Sephora.

To date, she has collected a Kids Choice Award for Favorite Female Creator. These achievements have established Matter as one of the most influential young figures in modern digital media.

Signature Quote

“I just want to inspire young girls to work hard, stay positive, and be proud of who they are.”