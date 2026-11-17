A week after Russell Brand was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for having non-consensual relations with four women, he shared a letter with his fans from behind bars.

Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, read out the statement on Sunday (November 15), in which the comedian-actor made an “appalling” claim about his crimes.

The message not only infuriated netizens but has now kickstarted another investigation into him, according to the UK Prime Minister’s office.

Highlights Russell Brand wrote a letter to his fans from behind bars, which his wife read on their podcast.

The act, as well as the content of the letter, triggered a new investigation into Brand.

One of Brand's alleged victims revealed her identity for the first time to condemn the move.

“Brand is an egotistical tw*t. How come he has got the freedom to make these comments?” one viewer commented.

Russell Brand insisted he is innocent in a letter from jail through his wife

Sunday Service with the Brands, a podcast Brand and Gallacher co-hosted, the latter read out the letter her On Sunday’s episode of, a podcast Brand and Gallacher co-hosted, the latter read out the letter her convicted husband penned to their 6 million YouTube subscribers.

“As you know, I am not guilty of the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening,” the message started. “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do.”

It then revealed that Brand has been moved from HMP Wandsworth, where he reportedly became a “marked man” and was having a “nightmare” of a time, to HMP Littlehey.

It is a Category C men’s prison and training facility in Cambridgeshire, England, and one of the largest prisons in Europe for men convicted of s*xual offenses.

The 51-year-old called the new prison staff “strong,” “kind,” and “dedicated.”

About his fellow inmates, he said, “I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ d**d to save, like you and me.”

Brand is now under investigation for allegedly breaking prison rules

British authorities are now investigating whether Brand’s message to Gallacher violated the rule that forbids inmates from making statements that can upset the victim or their families, the UK Prime Minister’s office told the press.

“This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated,” a spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress ​to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances.”

The spokesperson added that action would be taken if Brand was found guilty of breaking the law from inside jail, and that prisoners could not get around the rules by asking someone else to read out their comments.

Sky News. She called it an “insult to his victims” and “an insult to the justice system.” Mia Latter, one of Brand’s victims, waived her anonymity to call out the letter and advocate for changes in consent laws in an interview with. She called it an “insult to his victims” and “an insult to the justice system.”

Latter alleged that she was in an “ab*sive” three-month relationship with Brand and was violated by him when she was only 16.

Netizens blasted both Brand and Gallacher for “upsetting” the victims further

Netizens also banded together to blast Brand for his poor attempt to “peddle his warped narrative through his wife” even after conviction.

“You’d think he would have dropped the conspiracy act by now, wouldn’t you?” one said. Another wrote, “As if his victims haven’t been through enough. This shouldn’t be allowed.”

“He won't be able to engage in any rehabilitation programs if he clings to the idea that he is an innocent man,” a third warned.

“This woman must be as silly as b*llocks. Who on earth would even entertain Brand after his disgusting past?” wrote one of the many netizens who called Gallacher out for still supporting her husband.

Elsewhere in the video, Gallacher said the podcast would go on, as reading from the Bible to their viewers was “something very, very close” to her and Brand’s hearts.

“It may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same,” she said, admitting that the situation was “painful” and would take her some time to get used to.

"That is called Stockholm Syndrome, folks," one user said