Russell Brand ’s life has changed dramatically since he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison last week, as reports now claim he has been pleading with prison guards to let him keep one personal item .

According to a report, Brand became upset after prison staff ruled that the items were “ not essential ” and could not be kept in custody.

Highlights Russell Brand reportedly “kicked off” after prison guards took away something he considers essential to his appearance.

The 51-year-old is said to be struggling to adjust to life at HMP Wandsworth.

Brand’s reported request for special treatment has drawn attention to the strict rules governing what inmates can keep in UK prisons.

The revelation comes shortly after insiders described his concerns about personal safety and the difficult living conditions at HMP Wandsworth in London.

One person reacted, “Prison experience is dire for all prisoners. It was never going to be a picnic.”

Russell Brand is off to a rocky start inside HMP Wandsworth as one of his non-essentials was confiscated

Russell’s was convicted of one count of r*pe and three counts of s**ual a**ault following a trial at Southwark Crown Court involving four women.

The offenses reportedly took place between 2004 and 2009.

The comedian had pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the allegations.

On November 9, the 51-year-old was sentenced, with the sentence including nine years for r*pe, with an additional 18 months for the three a**ault convictions, which run concurrently with one another but consecutively to the r*pe sentence.

He is expected to serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for release on license and will remain on the s*x offenders’ register indefinitely.

Brand was initially taken to HMP Wandsworth in southwest London.

However, he was reportedly transferred to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on November 13, amid concerns about his safety in the original facility.

According to The Sun , prison officers confiscated Brand’s Propecia tablets and Alpecin caffeine shampoo when he arrived at HMP Wandsworth.

The 51-year-old actor was reportedly “kicking off” as he pleaded with prison guards

Propecia contains finasteride, a prescription medication used to treat male pattern baldness.

Alpecin, meanwhile, is marketed as a caffeine shampoo intended to help tackle hereditary hair thinning.

A source told the publication that Russell was unhappy about losing access to the products, claiming he feared going bald while behind bars.

The anonymous insider said, “ He was kicking off because he’s worried he’s going to lose his hair. He takes Propecia pills for his hair, but he had them confiscated inside.”

“He isn’t allowed to take them because they’re not essential. They’re considered cosmetic,” the person added. “He asked to have his special Alpecin caffeine shampoo and his Propecia pills.”

The outlet reported that Brand had been paying around £60 (approximately $79) a month for his hair-loss medication, which was taken away.

It remains unclear whether he has since been allowed to use the tablets or shampoo after they were confiscated.

Brand’s reported experience is in line with the restrictions inmates face when entering the UK prison system.

Prisoners cannot simply keep all their personal belongings or medication behind bars under the UK prison system

According to the Ministry of Justice’s Prisoners’ Property Policy Framework, prisons have rules governing which personal belongings inmates can keep, how much property they can store, and how they handle unauthorized items.

Medication is also subject to review by prison healthcare staff.

Inmates cannot automatically continue using every treatment they were taking before entering custody, as their medication must be assessed and approved through the prison healthcare service.

Speculation surrounding Brand using hair loss products dates back as far as 2010, when a paparazzi photograph drew attention to a packet of Propecia in Russell’s coat pocket.

However, Brand has not publicly confirmed having male pattern baldness or undergoing a hair transplant.

Moreover, the confiscation of his hair-loss products is not the only reported difficulty the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor has faced since entering prison.

As previously reported by Bored Panda , sources described him as struggling to adjust to life at HMP Wandsworth.

One source told the Daily Mail , “When he arrived, he came floating in… There was this air of superiority about him, but you could tell immediately that it was an act.”

“He looked absolutely horrified when he was marched into his cell,” the source said. “It was as though the reality of what had happened had finally sunk in.”

Brand, who has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars, has reportedly struggled with other aspects of prison life

The insider concluded , “He’s probably the most high-profile prisoner in the country, and he doesn’t possess the skills needed to survive in that environment.”

“If he tries to be too clever, he’ll get lamped.”

Reports also suggested that he had been eating very little and requested vegetarian meals, despite having said in 2024 that he had returned to eating meat.

He was also said to have spoken to a prison chaplain and asked about joining a Bible study group.

As of this writing, Brand has been housed in HMP Littlehey, a Category C prison in Cambridgeshire that houses men convicted of s**ual offenses, which left retired prison governor Vanessa Frake “flabbergasted.”

She told The Sun , “He has no previous convictions, but he has got a substantial sentence, and there’s possibly more in the pipeline.

“I’d have thought Category B would have been more appropriate.”

“I have zero remorse for these predators,” wrote one social media user