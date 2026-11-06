Russell Brand’s Police Interrogation Footage Released As Chilling Details From His Questioning Emerge

Russell Brand has been found guilty of r*pe and s**ual a**ault , and newly released police interrogation footage has revealed how he responded when investigators questioned him about the allegations.

In interviews conducted between 2023 and 2025, the comedian repeatedly denied the accusations , despite admitting to having a promiscuous past.

Highlights Newly released police footage showed Russell Brand denying allegations of non-consensual intimate activity.

When detectives read out a woman's testimony, Brand largely kept quiet.

A jury found Brand guilty of one count of r*pe and three counts of s*xual a**ault on November 5.

However, when detectives confronted him with specific accounts from women who accused him, his responses were noticeably brief .

The footage has offered a closer look at what Brand told police before his conviction, including one particularly disturbing allegation that investigators read out during questioning.

Russell Brand told the police he had never engaged in non-consensual intimate activities

On November 5, the Metropolitan Police released footage of Brand’s interview on December 14, 2023, following his conviction at Southwark Crown Court.

The recordings showed investigators questioning the comedian about allegations of r*pe and s**ual a**ault that involved several women.

Brand, who his lawyer accompanied during one interview, maintained that his past encounters had been consensual.

In the footage, he read a prepared statement to detectives, per Page Six.

“As I’ve repeatedly stated publicly, I led a very promiscuous life in the past , which I’ve spent years openly denouncing. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual se*ual activity,” he said.

Brand also dismissed allegations that emerged in a 2023 investigation by Channel 4 and The Times.

He called the reporting “ defamatory and fictitious” and claimed that some past consensual encounters had been wrongly presented as misconduct.

“At present, I don’t recall the names of the complainants or meeting them,” he told investigators. “However, it’s entirely possible that I may have encountered them, and we may have engaged in consensual se**al activity, or physical contact.”

He also explained that some of his encounters with members of the public happened at live shows, press events, interviews, and book signings.

“I did my best to be accessible and non-discriminatory and loving,” he said.

Brand further acknowledged that he sometimes made provocative jokes or comments and occasionally asked casual intimate partners to leave shortly after an encounter.

He argued that his consensual encounters had been “unfavorably reframed decades later.”

The released footage shows detectives reading out a woman’s allegations

The newly released footage from a July 2025 interview revealed a woman’s allegations, which stated she and Brand had initially agreed to have intimacy

“The co**om that he had been wearing had been removed at some point before the a*al ra*e and was now on the floor,” the investigator told him.

The officer continued by explaining that the woman alleged Brand then asked her to clean up the mess on the bed before leaving the room

Another man reportedly entered afterward and told her that she needed to leave because Brand had another show that evening.

The woman also claimed that the same driver who had brought her to Brand's home later took her to Hampstead tube station.

After reading out the account, the investigator asked Brand directly, “What is your response to this allegation?”

He replied, “I have nothing further to add at this time.”

The footage showed Brand remaining largely silent as the investigator described the woman's claims.

The allegation was connected to the 2009 ra*e charge for which Brand was later convicted.

The footage was released after a jury found Brand guilty on multiple accounts

The footage was released shortly after a jury found Brand guilty of one count of ra*e and three counts of s**ual a**ault following his trial at Southwark Crown Court on November 5.

The charges related to alleged incidents involving six women between 1999 and 2009.

Brand was also acquitted of two other ra*e charges and one count of attempted indecent a**ault.

The ra*e conviction concerned a 2009 incident at Brand's former home in London . The woman told the court that she had initially agreed to vaginal s*x, but alleged that Brand later removed his co*dom and ra*ed her anally.

She said she repeatedly asked him to stop.

“He hurt me and harmed me, and when I asked him to stop he didn’t,” she told the court, per BBC.

Brand disputed her account during the trial and affirmed that the victim had never asked him to stop.

The three se*ual a**ault convictions involved separate incidents.

“Russell Brand was predatory and used his celebrity status to commit se*ual crimes,” Senior Crown prosecutor David Roberts told CBC News .

“He was a manipulator with an insatiable desire to get what he wanted, regardless of whether consent was given or not,” Roberts added.

Following the verdict, Brand was taken into custody and denied bail

Judge Justice Joel Bennathan told him that he would receive a “significant” prison sentence. Brand is due to be sentenced on Monday, November 9.

The judge also reportedly told him, “Sit down, Mr. Brand,” during the proceedings and described the case as “very well planned.”

Brand remained still in court as the verdict was read. His wife, Laura, was also present and reportedly became emotional after hearing the outcome.

The comedian had pleaded not guilty to all the charges and denied the allegations throughout the trial.

During his testimony, he spoke about the importance of consent, saying, “ Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and indeed in many ways more important than s*x itself.”

The Metropolitan Police are also investigating two additional ra*e allegations involving him. One complaint reportedly concerns a woman who said she was 16 when she dated Brand, who was 30 at the time.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation was continuing.

“The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations,” the spokesperson said.

“Files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to both complainants.”

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