Russell Brand 's former lovers and roommates had plenty of dark stories to tell.

About a week after the comedian was convicted of multiple crimes against women, a Netflix documentary called Russell Brand: Open Secret pulled the curtain on his alleged controlling and “narcissistic” behavior behind closed doors.

His former partners exposed his bizarre demands that would allegedly leave them bleeding. And one roommate recalled hearing a woman screaming from his bedroom during one incident.

As details about his behavior continue to shock viewers, Russell is currently languishing in jail whilst still claiming he is innocent.

His wife Laura Brand read out a message from him on their podcast on Sunday, where she was seen holding a Bible with a candle in front of her.

“I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for,” she read out a message that was apparently from the convicted comedian.

She called the prison staff at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire “kind” and dedicated,” saying her husband was doing “OK and is praying.”

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While Russell insists he was wrongfully convicted, the women who once shared their lives with him have painted a different picture of him in the documenta ry Open Secret, curren tly streaming on the popular platform.

Here are some of the most unsettling details included in the documentary.

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.