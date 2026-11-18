Russell Brand's former lovers and roommates had plenty of dark stories to tell.
About a week after the comedian was convicted of multiple crimes against women, a Netflix documentary called Russell Brand: Open Secret pulled the curtain on his alleged controlling and “narcissistic” behavior behind closed doors.
His former partners exposed his bizarre demands that would allegedly leave them bleeding. And one roommate recalled hearing a woman screaming from his bedroom during one incident.
As details about his behavior continue to shock viewers, Russell is currently languishing in jail whilst still claiming he is innocent.
His wife Laura Brand read out a message from him on their podcast on Sunday, where she was seen holding a Bible with a candle in front of her.
“I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for,” she read out a message that was apparently from the convicted comedian.
She called the prison staff at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire “kind” and dedicated,” saying her husband was doing “OK and is praying.”
While Russell insists he was wrongfully convicted, the women who once shared their lives with him have painted a different picture of him in the documentary Open Secret, currently streaming on the popular platform.
Here are some of the most unsettling details included in the documentary.
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
#1 His Ex-Girlfriends Accused Him Of Making Them Endure Bizarre Rituals
One of Russell Brand's former girlfriends has painted a deeply troubling picture of what it was like to date the comedian.
Ex-girlfriend Jordan Martin said she accompanied Russell to Hawaii for the filming of the 2008 movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which thrust him into the spotlight in the U.S.
Russell asked her to join him so she could “stop him from trying it on with people on set,” Jordan said in the documentary.
Her presence was apparently of no use, as the Get Him to the Greek actor went on to sleep with a yoga teacher anyway.
His alleged infidelity, however, was just the tip of the iceberg in a deeply controlling relationship.
She recalled one particularly disturbing incident in which Russell allegedly forced her to brush her teeth so aggressively that her gums began bleeding, all because she had spoken to a former partner about wanting to collect her belongings.
“He wanted me to taste anonymous,” Jordan recalled. “And so he was asking me to brush my teeth, but it just was never enough. And so he's standing over me and I'm brushing and I'm brushing, and then I'm seeing my teeth bleeding.”
On another incident, she accused the disgraced comedian of acting out on her and touching her inappropriately.
“He snatched my phone out of my hand and broke it apart into pieces,” she said. “He didn't say anything. He put his hand down the front of my jeans, and he inserted a finger, and then he walked away.”
Several other women have also accused Russell of having a bizarre fixation with forcing them to brush their teeth.
One woman, identified by the pseudonym Vicky, was just 19 when she caught the comedian's attention while attending one of his shows in 2007.
Vicky felt overwhelmed about Russell noticing her at the show, saying: “He was holding very deliberate intense eye contact. At the time I couldn’t believe it. I was so nervous I felt myself shaking.”
She initially felt “special,” as their connection seemed like a “fairytale,” but it soon “turned into an utter nightmare,” she told The Times and The Sunday Times
After sleeping together, they met once again a couple of weeks later, and while they were kissing, he allegedly stopped and instructed her to give her teeth “a good hard brush.”
“I was just so embarrassed,” she said.
Ex-girlfriend Jordan Martin said she accompanied Russell to Hawaii for the filming of the 2008 movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which thrust him into the spotlight in the U.S.
Russell asked her to join him so she could “stop him from trying it on with people on set,” Jordan said in the documentary.
Her presence was apparently of no use, as the Get Him to the Greek actor went on to sleep with a yoga teacher anyway.
His alleged infidelity, however, was just the tip of the iceberg in a deeply controlling relationship.
She recalled one particularly disturbing incident in which Russell allegedly forced her to brush her teeth so aggressively that her gums began bleeding, all because she had spoken to a former partner about wanting to collect her belongings.
“He wanted me to taste anonymous,” Jordan recalled. “And so he was asking me to brush my teeth, but it just was never enough. And so he's standing over me and I'm brushing and I'm brushing, and then I'm seeing my teeth bleeding.”
On another incident, she accused the disgraced comedian of acting out on her and touching her inappropriately.
“He snatched my phone out of my hand and broke it apart into pieces,” she said. “He didn't say anything. He put his hand down the front of my jeans, and he inserted a finger, and then he walked away.”
Several other women have also accused Russell of having a bizarre fixation with forcing them to brush their teeth.
One woman, identified by the pseudonym Vicky, was just 19 when she caught the comedian's attention while attending one of his shows in 2007.
Vicky felt overwhelmed about Russell noticing her at the show, saying: “He was holding very deliberate intense eye contact. At the time I couldn’t believe it. I was so nervous I felt myself shaking.”
She initially felt “special,” as their connection seemed like a “fairytale,” but it soon “turned into an utter nightmare,” she told The Times and The Sunday Times
After sleeping together, they met once again a couple of weeks later, and while they were kissing, he allegedly stopped and instructed her to give her teeth “a good hard brush.”
“I was just so embarrassed,” she said.
Universal Pictures
Another woman, identified as Georgia, described a similar experience, alleging that Russell insisted she brush her teeth whenever she visited his apartment.
He reportedly even kept a supply of new toothbrushes for her to use, leaving her feeling “dirty” and “dehumanized.”
The allegations were similar to those made by Alice, who was just 16 when she began dating the then-30-year-old comedian.
Alice recalled noticing several toothbrushes at his home and asking what they were for. Russell allegedly told her they were meant for “dirty women” and not for her.
But the disturbing demands allegedly went far beyond oral hygiene.
Another woman, Rosie, claimed he made a humiliating request after they slept together at his home.
They were in the bathroom when the comedian allegedly pointed to the toilet and demanded, “I want you to lick that toilet seat.”
Rosie refused, claiming Russell became visibly angry when she wouldn't comply.
“He then got angry and seemed p***ed off that I wouldn’t let him humiliate me,” she recalled.
She told the outlet that the bizarre demand seemed to be his way of testing whether she would “do anything” for him.
11points
#2 His Former Housemate Recalled Hearing Women Screaming From His Bedroom
The claims in the documentary became even more disturbing when one of Russell’s former roommates recalled hearing women screaming from the comedian’s bedroom.
Mark Pinheiro, who lived with Russell as a teenager, testified in court that the actor once “boasted” about wanting to sleep with “over 5,000 girls.”
He recalled one incident where Russell brought a woman home.
“You’re hearing loads of noise, and you can hear the girl shouting, ‘Let go of me.’ I’m thinking this has gone on long enough,” he said in the documentary.
“And so I open up my door, and I see Russell basically holding on to the girl with both of his hands, gripping hold of her arm, trying to pull her back in like a tug of war,” Mark said.
“And she’s wrestling herself away from him, and then as I switch the light on, the light comes on and he lets go.”
He later told the woman he would “support” her if she wanted to move forward legally.
In a recent ABC News Studios documentary, Mark showed viewers a look around the room Russell was living in back in 1999.
“This is the room that Russell used to live in… Over here would have been his po***graphic magazines and over here would have been where he kept his clothing,” he said.
Mark Pinheiro, who lived with Russell as a teenager, testified in court that the actor once “boasted” about wanting to sleep with “over 5,000 girls.”
He recalled one incident where Russell brought a woman home.
“You’re hearing loads of noise, and you can hear the girl shouting, ‘Let go of me.’ I’m thinking this has gone on long enough,” he said in the documentary.
“And so I open up my door, and I see Russell basically holding on to the girl with both of his hands, gripping hold of her arm, trying to pull her back in like a tug of war,” Mark said.
“And she’s wrestling herself away from him, and then as I switch the light on, the light comes on and he lets go.”
He later told the woman he would “support” her if she wanted to move forward legally.
In a recent ABC News Studios documentary, Mark showed viewers a look around the room Russell was living in back in 1999.
“This is the room that Russell used to live in… Over here would have been his po***graphic magazines and over here would have been where he kept his clothing,” he said.
Russell Brand
While they lived together, Mark would look forward to hanging out with him and being “entertained.” But he also had to “tolerate [his] very narcissistic personality.”
In court, Mark revealed that he was with Russell during their 1999 trip to Bournemouth, where the comedian allegedly r*p*d a woman in her hotel room.
Mark said in court that during the trip, there was one night when Russell hadn’t returned. And when he finally did, he was “flustered” and wanted to leave to London in the morning.
While they were driving out of Bournemouth, the comedian was “cowering” in the back seat of the car when they heard police sirens, Mark added.
The former roommate also recalled Russell telling him about being intimate with a woman and saying, “I think I may have gone a bit too far.”
Mark revealed that they celebrated several Christmases together and were pals until about 2010, when they drifted apart.
He last saw him in 2015 during a tour.
“I didn’t speak to him, but was backstage, and I got to witness a lot of his antics... seeing a lot of girls who are taking the invite to come back to stage to meet him and were queueing up and patiently waiting their turn,” he recalled.
The old friend said Russell didn’t feel the need to hide what he was doing, while his entourage simply enabled the problematic behavior.
“They were happy to tolerate it, and that’s as far back as 10 years ago,” he said. “I wasn’t the only person who saw things.”
8points
#3 One Woman Claimed She “Literally Begged” Him To Stop
One of the most harrowing accounts in Netflix's Open Secret came from a woman who claimed Russell s**ually ass**lted her despite her repeatedly begging him to stop.
The woman, identified only as “Emily,” was portrayed by an actress in the documentary and recalled being in her twenties when she dated the comedian.
Russell, who wasn’t well-known at the time, made her feel like the “most special person in the world,” even after narrating “disturbing” stories about his encounters with adult workers.
In the documentary, Emily described an alleged incident that began when Russell refused to wear a condom.
“I said to him, ‘No, Russell, please, let’s just use protection.’ I kept saying no. I said, ‘Stop Russell, stop, please don’t, please.’ I begged him. I literally begged him,” she recalled.
“I tried to kick him off, I tried to draw my knees back, to kick him in his belly, but he was too strong for me,” she continued.
The woman, identified only as “Emily,” was portrayed by an actress in the documentary and recalled being in her twenties when she dated the comedian.
Russell, who wasn’t well-known at the time, made her feel like the “most special person in the world,” even after narrating “disturbing” stories about his encounters with adult workers.
In the documentary, Emily described an alleged incident that began when Russell refused to wear a condom.
“I said to him, ‘No, Russell, please, let’s just use protection.’ I kept saying no. I said, ‘Stop Russell, stop, please don’t, please.’ I begged him. I literally begged him,” she recalled.
“I tried to kick him off, I tried to draw my knees back, to kick him in his belly, but he was too strong for me,” she continued.
ITV News
As he “pinned” her down and “forced” himself upon her, Emily said she could only think about the “horrific graphic stories” involving adult workers and that Russell might “infect [her] with something.”
Emily said she left as quickly as she could after the incident and told a friend about it.
“When it happens, you just feel like, is this... is this r*pe? Because I'm with this guy [in a relationship],” she said in the documentary. “I know I said ‘No,’ but you question yourself, and you think, ‘Did I do something wrong?’”
Emily recalled feeling “completely violated and unseen and unheard.”
“I was saying ‘No.’ I kept saying, ‘No, stop, please, stop, stop, no,’” she added.
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7points
#4 Russell Brand Allegedly Promised “Love And Kindness” To Woman Who Accused Him Of R**e
Another revelation in the documentary was Russell’s apology to a woman after allegedly r*p*ng her in 2012.
The woman, who used the fake name of Nadia, had reportedly met the British actor at a party in June 2012 and exchanged numbers.
They later hooked up with both parties’ consent. But it was a “weird experience” because Russell seemed to have a “glazed-over look,” Nadia told The Times in 2023.
On the morning of July 1 the same year, Russell begged Nadia to visit him, and when she arrived, he allegedly ran out of his bedroom without any clothes on.
The documentary revealed that Russell allegedly pushed her against the wall and asked her to enter a bedroom, where a friend was waiting to join them.
“I tried to get away from him,” Nadia said in her account, read by The Times journalist Charlotte Wace.
“And at this point, he's grabbing at my underwear, pulling it to the side, and I'm telling him to get off of me, and he won't get off. And he has that glazed look in his eye again, and I can't move, and I told him, ‘Get off! Get off!’”
The woman, who used the fake name of Nadia, had reportedly met the British actor at a party in June 2012 and exchanged numbers.
They later hooked up with both parties’ consent. But it was a “weird experience” because Russell seemed to have a “glazed-over look,” Nadia told The Times in 2023.
On the morning of July 1 the same year, Russell begged Nadia to visit him, and when she arrived, he allegedly ran out of his bedroom without any clothes on.
The documentary revealed that Russell allegedly pushed her against the wall and asked her to enter a bedroom, where a friend was waiting to join them.
“I tried to get away from him,” Nadia said in her account, read by The Times journalist Charlotte Wace.
“And at this point, he's grabbing at my underwear, pulling it to the side, and I'm telling him to get off of me, and he won't get off. And he has that glazed look in his eye again, and I can't move, and I told him, ‘Get off! Get off!’”
Netflix
Nadia accused him of r*p*ng her and later blocking the exit, asking her if she was okay.
She said she wasn’t and asked him: “Get away from me.”
After leaving his house around 3:29 a.m. Nadia found a text on her phone from the comedian.
He reportedly apologized, saying: “I'm sorry. That was crazy and selfish. I hope you can forgive me.”
“Do you know how scary you are when that glazed look comes over you? When a girl says no, it means no,” she replied.
She then asked whether she needed to get tested, to which Russell replied, saying, “I'm very sorry. You don't need to get tested. I will make this up to you somehow with love and kindness.”
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7points
#5 Russell Brand Once Worked As An English Teacher And Ended Up Dating One Of His Students
Long before Russell Brand was performing comedy for big crowds, he was standing in front of a classroom and teaching at the Callan School of English in London.
One of his students, Amanda Alguero Alejos, seemed to want more than language classes at the time. And Russell seemed more than happy to oblige.
Amanda was a few months older than Russell and said she found the former teacher “nice and sweet” when they first met around 1999.
“I remember every Friday we used to go to a pub. He was different from other teachers. Very, very clever. And I thought, 'Mm, very handsome boy.' I asked him, 'Come to the toilet for kisses with me,’” she said in the Netflix documentary.
“His eyes were open, like, ‘What happened here? Who is this lady?’ I fancy him so much. Slowly, slowly, we fell in love. It was my first love,” she continued.
Amanda spoke during the trial and said they had a “beautiful” relationship that made her feel “cherished and loved.”
“He was very loving, thoughtful, and patient with me. We laughed a lot together…” she said, adding that he wrote her poetry, and he only engaged in intimacy with her consent.
One of his students, Amanda Alguero Alejos, seemed to want more than language classes at the time. And Russell seemed more than happy to oblige.
Amanda was a few months older than Russell and said she found the former teacher “nice and sweet” when they first met around 1999.
“I remember every Friday we used to go to a pub. He was different from other teachers. Very, very clever. And I thought, 'Mm, very handsome boy.' I asked him, 'Come to the toilet for kisses with me,’” she said in the Netflix documentary.
“His eyes were open, like, ‘What happened here? Who is this lady?’ I fancy him so much. Slowly, slowly, we fell in love. It was my first love,” she continued.
Amanda spoke during the trial and said they had a “beautiful” relationship that made her feel “cherished and loved.”
“He was very loving, thoughtful, and patient with me. We laughed a lot together…” she said, adding that he wrote her poetry, and he only engaged in intimacy with her consent.
Netflix
As they dated, the pair would talk about building a future together and shared “kisses in different places,” even during their trips to Bali and Paris, she said in the documentary.
She described his lifestyle as “normal” at the time, saying he would take illicit substances for “recreation.”
He was “smoking j**nts. But he always is looking for something more. He was taking a lot of dr*gs. Co**ine and her**n,” she added.
With time, their relationship started breaking down, and Amanda felt there was “something dark” inside him, eventually feeling like he was a completely different person from the man she fell in love with.
As Russell started becoming famous, there were “too many girls around him all the time and [they] couldn’t have intimacy together anymore.”
The women began “circling like birds” and would write their numbers on his hand right in front of her.
“And at the end he admits he had a s*x ad**ction,” she added.
Amanda said she eventually called it quits on their six-year relationship.
5points
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